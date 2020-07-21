The provision expense will likely decline in the second half of 2020 because the economic outlook hasn’t changed much since the end of the second quarter.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the first half of 2020, down from $2.34 per share in the corresponding period last year. A hike in provision expense was the major reason for the decline in net income. Earnings will likely recover in the remainder of the year due to a drop in provision expense. Further, the strong loan growth in the first half of the year will lift net interest income in the second half of 2020. Additionally, the Paycheck Protection Program will increase income. Overall, I'm expecting WAL to report earnings of around $4.28 per share in 2020, down 12% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; therefore, I'm adopting a bullish rating on WAL. However, investors should be cautious about WAL's high level of risk due to its exposure to the hotel industry.

Strong Organic Loan Growth and PPP to Lift Income

WAL's loan portfolio surged by 18.5% in the first half of the year, which will likely increase the second half's net interest income compared to the corresponding period last year. Organic loan growth will likely slow down in the remainder of the year due to the cautious business sentiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the repayment and forgiveness of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, will likely offset the organic loan growth in the third quarter. As mentioned in the second quarter's investor presentation, WAL had around $1.7 billion of PPP loans on its books at the end of the last quarter. The management mentioned in the second quarter's conference call that they expect loans to be flat in the third quarter. Considering these factors, I'm expecting loans to increase by 20% year over year in 2020.

Unlike loans, deposits will likely continue to grow strongly in the second half of the year because the pandemic has encouraged corporations to keep cash on hand. Furthermore, the management expects its deposit initiatives to help WAL gain market share, as mentioned in the conference call. Consequently, I'm expecting deposits to grow by 5% in the third quarter, compared to the linked-quarter, and to grow by 29% in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

As deposit growth will likely outpace loan growth in the remainder of the year, WAL will need to park its funds in low-yielding assets. The management mentioned in the conference call that it could take several quarters to redeploy the excess liquidity into assets providing yields greater than the Fed's current offering. Hence, the excess liquidity will likely pressurize the average net interest margin, or NIM, in the year ahead.

Moreover, WAL's funding cost has limited room to decline further as it was already at a very low 0.30% in the second quarter. The downward stickiness of the funding cost will squeeze NIM in the aftermath of interest rate decline.

On the other hand, floors and the loan mix will likely limit the adverse impact of interest rate decline on NIM. As mentioned in the investor presentation, variable rate loans at floors, fixed rate loans, and long-term adjustable rate loans made up $19.5 billion of loans. Consequently, around 78% of the total loan portfolio was acting as fixed rate loans as of the end of the last quarter.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting NIM to decrease by 16bps in the third quarter and by 30bps in the full year. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

The combination of strong loan growth and NIM decline will likely lift net interest income in the year ahead. Moreover, fees from PPP will boost net interest income at the time of forgiveness of the loans, which is likely to be in the third quarter. Assuming a margin of 1.5%, the PPP loans will likely add an estimated $26 million to WAL's net interest income in the third quarter.

Hotel Exposure Likely to Keep Provision Expense Above Normal

WAL reported provision expense of $143 million in the first half of 2020, up from $12 million in the corresponding period last year. The management utilized consensus economic forecasts to determine the provisioning requirement, as mentioned in the conference call. As the economic outlook has been consistent since the end of the last quarter, there will likely be no need for another sizable loan loss reserve build. Hence, the provision expense will likely decline in the remainder of the year.

Despite the decline, the provision expense will likely remain above normal in the year ahead. WAL has significant exposure to the hotel industry, which will likely drive charge-offs in the remainder of the year. As mentioned in the presentation, around 8% of total loans were to hotels as of the end of the last quarter. Further, WAL allowed payment deferrals to 83% of the hotel portfolio in the second quarter, which shows that the portfolio is facing a lot of problems. Additionally, WAL partly operates in California, which is one of the states hit hardest by COVID-19.

Apart from hotels, WAL's exposure to COVID-19 sensitive loan segments is limited, as can be seen in the table below. The management also included Tech & Innovation in sensitive industries, but I have excluded the industry from my analysis because the deferrals in that segment are only 1.1%. Tech and innovation made up 5.6% of total loans at the end of the last quarter.

Considering the factors mentioned above, I'm expecting WAL to report a provision expense of $233 million in 2020, translating to 93bps of total loans, as opposed to 9bps of total loans in 2019.

Expecting Earnings to Decline to $4.28 per Share

The loan growth and decline in provision expense will likely help earnings recover in the year ahead, while NIM compression will likely limit the earnings recovery. For the full year, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 12% year over year to $4.28 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

There is a chance of an earnings miss in the year ahead because future provision expense is dependent on the COVID-19 pandemic. The uncertainties surrounding the severity and duration of the pandemic pose risks to earnings. Moreover, WAL's high exposure to the hotel industry has elevated the credit risks the company faces. These risks and uncertainties make WAL unsuitable for low risk-tolerant investors.

Year-end Target Price Suggests a 45% Upside

WAL has traded at an average price-to-book value multiple, P/B, of 1.46x in 2019 and the first half of 2020. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the June 2021 forecast book value per share of $35.7 gives a target price of $52.0 for the mid of next year. This target price implies a significant upside of 45% from WAL's July 20 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Apart from the upside, WAL is also offering a low dividend yield of 2.78%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.25 per share. There is very little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of just 23%. Based on the price upside and dividend yield, I'm adopting a bullish rating on WAL. However, the stock's high level of risk requires caution. Investors should consider their risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.

