Orbcomm (NASDAQ:ORBC) is set to release their second quarter results on July 30th. The company is based in Rochelle Park, NJ. and is a global leader in industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. These include asset monitoring and control solutions, satellite and cellular connectivity and their own unique hardware, which is all delivered with end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care.

Q2 EPS is expected to come in at -$0.14 from $-0.09 in the previous quarter.

Economy may affect near term, and debt is a headwind

In the company's most recent Q1 earnings, the mood was soured by the external environment. Orbcomm has an industrial user base in transport, maritime and oil & gas, which were some of the hardest hit due to oil prices and slowing trade. Despite this, the company saw some positives in the quarter with management stating:

"We're pleased with our results in the first quarter despite facing a difficult environment. Service and product margins improved over the prior year, which led to solid Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow generation. The transition for our employees to working remotely has been seamless with minimal disruption to global business operations. As such, we continue to ship products, support customers and execute on our technology roadmap during these unprecedented times."

Annual revenues have grown over the last years, but not in a startling manner. The company is still being run in a disciplined manner, and quarterly revenue growth is outpacing costs, while another positive is growth in operating cash flows from around -$5 million in 2017, to $30 million in 2019.

If we factor in R&D costs, then the company isn't far from a positive net income. One headwind is the company's debt, which currently requires $19 million of interest payments on a quarterly basis.

The debt is made up of $250.0 million 8.0% senior secured notes and a revolving credit agreement of up to $25.0 million, which the company tapped for $15 million in Q1. The bulk of the debt has been used to fund an acquisition spree, and the company has emerged from a transition plan to absorb those technologies and teams, leading to a more efficient platform for the future. This could set the stage for the required growth in new revenues.

Hedge funds are still positive on the stock

In Q1 2020, around 18 hedge funds were long Orbcomm. These included the legendary Renaissance Technologies. The largest stake was held by Adage Capital Management, which reported an $18.9 million holding in the stock.

The key to hedge fund interest is likely the company's valuations, with a price/sales ratio of 1.0x and a price/book ratio of 1.29x, which leaves room to grow without a change in the current revenue trajectory.

If the company can boost its sales efforts to tackle the debt position and get to profitability, the stock could find a new wave of investor interest, but this isn't helped by the 2020 climate for industrials.

Orbcomm's key business segment is transportation, with 62% of its customer base, followed by heavy equipment at 15% and marine at 11%. The trucking industry saw a tough year in 2019 where, "795 trucking companies failed in 2019, with 24,000 trucks removed from the nation's capacity."

This year could be even more challenging for the industry, and this may require a temporary realignment of the Orbcomm sales strategy. Transport company failures last year were the result of overcapacity in the market, due to the strong year the industry had in 2018, so that may cushion the longer-term outlook.

Conclusion

Orbcomm is being run in a disciplined manner, but this year will be affected by the economy, due to its target sectors coming under threat from lower commodity prices and slowing global trade.

I'd be neutral on the company ahead of the upcoming Q2 release. Valuations are low, but the company has a large debt load and may see short-term negativity from earnings. It might be worth waiting for the upcoming release in order to see how the all-important transport industry has fared, while the company is expected to update on full-year expectations.

