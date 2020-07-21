Defensive Sectors Might Be Telling Us Something (Technically Speaking For 7/21)

The EU has agreed on a virus bailout program (emphasis added):

After nearly five days of intense haggling, European Union leaders early on Tuesday stepped up to confront one of the gravest challenges in the bloc’s history, agreeing to a landmark spending package to rescue their economies from the ravages of the pandemic. The 750 billion euro ($857 billion) stimulus agreement, spearheaded by Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany and President Emmanuel Macron of France, sent a strong signal of solidarity even as it exposed deep new fault lines in a bloc reshaped by Britain’s exit.

The severity of the situation implied that it wasn't a matter of if but when the bloc would reach a deal. The Washington Post noted:

But it was a “bittersweet victory,” in the words of one European official who spoke on the condition of anonymity before the deal had been announced. To reach a compromise cuts were made to projects covering health and refugees.

A good deal usually means no one is happy with the result. Assuming that is an accurate statement, we may have a winner on our hands.

The Reserve Bank of Australia released the latest meeting minutes. Since Australia is a more export-oriented economy, the bank's international economic observations are especially relevant (emphasis added):

Members noted that survey measures of business conditions had improved in June across several economies ... Members observed that household consumption in the June quarter was likely to have been very weak globally. Consumers had been substituting away from services in favour of goods, and from international services to domestic retail goods, in particular. In advanced economies, retail sales values in May had recovered most or all of the decline in April ... The contraction in activity in the global economy had been accompanied by a very severe deterioration in labour market conditions. Members noted that government policies were offering substantial support to labour markets around the world.

The linchpin of the upcoming recovery will be global labor markets, which are now supported by government spending.

Is the recovery already stalling? According to a story in today's Financial Times, the answer is probably yes. Employment indicators are weakening, initial unemployment claims are still high, and restaurant indicators are declining. Liz Ann Sonders of Charles Schwab makes the most important observation: the rise in COVID-19 cases has been the news story for what seems like forever. This will probably lead to a voluntary slowdown in activity, slowing growth. Data from the EU supports these observations.

Let's look at today's performance tables:

On the plus side, smaller-cap indexes led the markets higher. Micro-caps gained 2%; small-caps advanced 1.34%; mid-caps moved 1.32% higher. Large-caps had trouble -- the SPY was barely higher while the QQQ lost ground. The energy sector is back at the top of the table, helping it to remain the most volatile sector in the market. Only two other sectors were up more than 1% -- financials and industrials. Communication services and tech were lower.

Let's start with today's chart of the SPY: Prices gapped higher at the open on the news that the EU passed a massive pandemic relief bill. The index spent the rest of the day trading sideways only to lose most of its gains heading into the close. This is not a good chart following yesterday's breakout. Ideally, today should have been a continuation of yesterday's rally. Instead, the index is losing steam. Now prices are headed back to the lower 320s to test support.

There is also a change in the sector performance dynamics, which is best seen on the 30-day charts. Tech -- which has been a big driver of the latest rally -- may have printed a double-top. Even if this isn't that formation, prices have been trending sideways since July 6 -- nearly the entire month. The communication services chart has the same pattern.

Meanwhile, conservative sectors are in the middle of mini rally: The healthcare sector has moved from 97 to 106 since the end of May (~9%). The chart has a nice up, down, up pattern. Consumer staples are in a continual rally since the end of June The utility sector ETF has a pattern similar to the health care sector. It's also up about 9%.

Today's price movement isn't fatal to the SPY's break-out -- at least, not yet. Prices could be moving lower to retest the lower 320s levels before making another move higher. But the rally in the defensive sectors combined with the lack of upward movement in the tech and communication services sectors isn't that inspiring. It's hard not to think that continued downbeat news of COVID-19 cases is depressing buyers for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.