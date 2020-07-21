With key markets such as auto and aerospace seeing big slowdowns, Bodycote revenues are likely to be hard hit in the coming year.

Bodycote (OTCPK:BYPLF, OTC:BDCYY) is a U.K.-based supplier to markets such as auto, aero and industrial. Its business is good and hard to replicate at scale, but in a choppy market, it will struggle to produce good financial returns in the short to medium term. Today's share price of 604p doesn't reflect that properly, so for now, it's a sell.

Bodycote: A Long-Established Car Industry Supplier

Bodycote plc is a British company which has a world leading position in thermal processing. Thermal processing is a synonym for heat treatment. Although that is a fairly standard operation, the company had a reputation for quality. It has also developed a range of proprietary processes, which, it says, far outperform their standard counterparts.

Key client sectors for the company include aerospace and defence, energy, automotive and general industrial, which is its largest sector. Western Europe remains the largest market, with North America a major second market and a small business elsewhere.

Source: 2019 company annual report

Bodycote needs to operate close to its end clients, so has a network of close to 200 facilities across these key markets. The business focus is a bit different by region: in western Europe, general industrial is the biggest part, while in North America, it's aerospace and defence, and in emerging markets, it's overwhelmingly automotive.

In a way, that tracks the development of those areas. As emerging markets move further up the value chain in aerospace and defence, for example, there will be bigger opportunities for heat treatment there, whether for Bodycote or local players.

Bodycote Has a Solid Business Model

As an industry leading price giver, Bodycote has a solid business model where it has been able to grow revenue and profits over the long term.

Source: 2019 company annual report

It is also in decent shape financially, with only £1.1 million of borrowings on its balance sheet at the time of its last annual report to the end of 2019. It did have other liabilities, such as lease liabilities and deferred taxes, but had net assets of £705.8 million. By 30 April, net debt had increased to £44m, following an acquisition payment. But it had over £40m cash in hand and an undrawn £170m on its revolver. Although I like the company's low debt profile, if demand does drop markedly, the company may need to use cash to support operations. From 1 January to the end of April this year, it generated free cash flow of £38m, which is good, and as I explain below, it has a strong history of free cash flow, but when revenues fall, that may be difficult to sustain in the short term.

The Company is Cash Flow Positive and Dividend Paying

The company has a history of generating free cash flow, though a dip in the last financial crisis may be a precedent for what will happen this time around again.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports (reporting basis changed post-2015 to reflect IFRS 16)

The company has a history of paying dividends each year, with an increase most years.

2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 dividend (P) 5.7 6.1 6.4 7 8 8.3 8.3 8.7 10.9 12.3 13.5 14.4 15.1 15.8 17.4 19 20 % growth 7% 5% 9% 14% 4% 0% 5% 25% 13% 10% 7% 5% 5% 10% 9% 5%

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

Looking forward, there is more doubt over the dividend, in the short term, at least. The company decided to delay a decision on its dividend until later in the year, declining to pay out its previously announced interim dividend. It said it would provide an update in the third quarter. So, although in theory, the company could still pay out a total dividend this year equivalent to or greater than last year, in practice, the smooth payment flow of dividends has already been broken this year, and it is unclear at the moment whether the company will continue this conservative financial approach and decide to pay a reduced dividend this year or skip it altogether.

Longer term, as the business returns to normal health post-COVID 19 and any subsequent economic downturn, the company's history of dividend payment provides grounds for optimism that it will continue to pay dividends growing in the single digits most years. With dividend cover a little under 3x in recent years, the payout policy looks sustainable.

Valuation

In the short term, revenues have been and will continue to be hit by COVID-19, although as most facilities provide some essential services, they have stayed open throughout.

The bigger challenge for the company is the immediate to intermediate outlook for its core markets. As I noted in my analysis Victrex (OTCPK:VTXPF, OTC:VTXPY), exposed to similar industries, Victrex Plc.: Waiting For Further Price Weakness To Buy, declining car sales, plane sales and energy price falls likely mean that these end markets will be reduced in the coming one or two years as they seek to cut costs amid diminished revenues. This will feed through directly to Bodycote. However, with Bodycote's expertise and established client base, I expect it to bounce back strongly afterwards, as it did during the last financial crisis.

The current p/e of around 12 looks alright, but given that this year will likely see an earnings fall, the prospective p/e is worse than that. Until we know the earnings, it is hard to estimate. At 600p or so, the shares are still five times the price they were at their post-financial crisis lows around 120p back in 2009. I expect more bad news this year and maybe beyond as end markets struggle, so even if the dividend is paid out in full - which I suspect it may not be - I expect the shares to go lower from here in the coming twelve months.

Conclusion

Bodycote has a solid business and proven resilience in the last financial crisis. However, cyclical economic headwinds in its key sectoral end markets mean that this is a challenging time. I expect there will be much lower entry prices in the coming twelve to eighteen months. For now, it is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.