Recent acquisition activity and capital allocation needs to reflect in ROCE and fixed asset turnover to bolster short-term solvency and debt management for investors to see the upside.

Completed interim payment of 15 cents per share in March with excellent payout coverage into 2021 ticks the boxes for dividend players to enjoy 4.8% yield.

Origin Energy Ltd. (OTCPK:OGFGF) is an Australian integrated energy company whose core operations are in the exploration, production and sale of natural gas and electricity.

Origin has posted an interim dividend of 15 cents per share on March 3, 2020, on a background of continued dividend expansion, with a commitment to fulfill the annual dividend payment in September or October this year for an annual payment of 30 cents per share. This places Origin in the 50th percentile of dividend paying companies in the Australian market. Presently, OGFGF shareholders enjoy a dividend yield of 4.76% (down from 5.5% in February) with forecasted dividend growth of roughly 4% over the coming 3 years from analyst estimates; thus is most certainly considerable as a dividend play for income-style investors.

Origin Generation Streams (non-weighted):

Provided the entity sustains it's current trajectory, potential dividend plays would benefit in the short to mid-term from the company's position over free cash flows and profitability, however scrutiny on short term solvency alongside return on assets and capital employed demands evidence of results-based outcomes from management within these domains, in order to sustain payout expansion into the coming decade.

Market Considerations

Origin Energy Ltd vs. All Ordinaries Index (June 2019 - July 2020):

The utilities giant has significantly underperformed the Australian All Ordinaries index by around 6% (~4% adjusted) on single year returns of -11.9% to date compared to All Ordinaries total returns of -2.3%. However, the company has beaten the Australian Oil and Gas benchmarks on a price returns basis, which as an industry has suffered losses of around -22% over this same time period.

Origin Energy Ltd. vs. Market vs. Industry Returns:

S&P Global Oil Index vs. Origin Energy Ltd (Oct 2019-June 2020):

Moreover, Origin has been busy with acquisition activity during this period having acquired an additional 7.5% stake in their Beetaloo Basin joint venture with Australian LLC Falcon Oil & Gas Australia Ltd, enlarging interests to 77.5%; alongside acquiring a 20% stake in Octopus Energy Limited for approximately AUD$510 million on 1st May 2020.

Profitability

Origin has maintained 5-year profitability over the time leading to June 2020, increasing annual earnings by approximately 46% over this period. Fortunately for Origin this sits above the industry mean of 42%. However, this sentiment is offset by slumped single-year revenue growth of -16%, in line with market trends as a whole. Future revenue growth by all accounts is tipped to continue south and at the current rate will likely sit between -6% to -7% over the next 1 to 3 years, parallel to analyst expectations.

Free cash flow for this financial year is around AUD$550 million on revenues of AUD$13.3 billion as of June 1st, which has fallen sharply by 50.76% year on end; though not alarming considering dividend and acquisition activity over this period, and is certainly competent in terms of dividend cover at the current yield of 4.76-5%.

Evidence of adequate dividend coverage is also observed most recently with 52% of available earnings made to shareholders in fully-franked dividend payouts, which is sustainable into 2021 in light of the above analysis.

For value players, on EPS of AUD$0.58, I feel P/E of 10.93x outweighs the median ASX figure of 16.19x, however this is high in comparison to the industry multiple of 9.1x adding weight to overvalued territory. Furthermore, free cash flow may not be the best valuation metric due to the recent acquisitions, thus, discounting future dividends to present value one will arrive at an intrinsic value of AUD$2.61, in line with analyst estimates. This, in unison with high P/E and forecasted decline in earnings next year, presents risks to stockholders and seems expensive at the current market price of AUD$5.64 at time of writing. Such numbers demand further evidence of management competence and the strategy driving operations. These points coupled with low ROE (7%) again shows resistance to equity investors.

Inputs Calculations Value Dividends Per Share (Annualised) A$0.25356 Growth Rate to perpetuity 10-Year Commonwealth Government Note Yield 2.3% Risk-Free Rate 10-Year Commonwealth Government note current yield 2.3% Equity Risk Premium Standard & Poor's 6% Beta 1.61 (levered) Discount Rate Risk Free Rate + (Levered Beta * Equity Risk Premium) =0.023 + (1.61*0.06) 11.96%

Dividend Discount Model

Intrinsic Value = Expected DPS / (discount rate - growth rate to perpetuity) $2.62 =0.25356 / (0.1196-0.023)

Discount factor to current market price

Intrinsic Value ($AUD) AUD$2.62 $2.62 Discount to current market price Discounted applied to current share price of AUD$6.30 = (2.62-6.3) / 2.62 -140.05%

Short-Term Solvency

The short-term solvency ratios from the balance sheet for Origin indicate that the company's short-term assets do not cover its short-term liabilities and thus there is inherent risk in their ability to cover short-term obligations as they fall due. A ratio above 1 is deemed satisfactory and a higher ratio is preferred, particularly in those companies reliant on large capital leases and unavoidable capital expenditure requirements for production and scale.

Origin's short-term solvency ratio is currently at 0.95, evidencing this shortfall, and has seen steady 27% decline from 2017-2020; not unexpected in light of the cash outflows resulting from reducing liabilities over this period. This figure implies that for every $1 in debt, the company has $0.95 in assets which is also evidenced through a leverage ratio of 46% in 2020, showing that the company finances 46% of its operations through its debt facilities.

This figure has seen pleasant reduction from almost 80% in recent years but the total debt figure of AUD$6.37b remains poorly covered by FCF and/or operating cashflow at only 18% coverage. Conversely, favorable interest cover is seen where the company has around 3.5 times interest earned from EBIT, so it should be able to meet its interest obligations on long-term debt moving forward, including AUD$176m annual interest expense at years end 2020.

Risks

I personally do not use Beta or volatility as a primary measure of risk for dividend plays. Volatility, including Beta are arguably measures of risk albeit not risk itself in this instance. For example, a portfolio with equal nominal year on-end negative total returns (zero volatility) vs. varying below-mean (positive) total returns would highlight this point. The former is the riskier portfolio; the realized risk is the possibility of losing money or not receiving dividend income.

Thus, in this case for income investors, from a risk perspective weight should be laid to key metrics such as FCF, fixed asset turnover, ROCE and current ratio's to understand the leadership's cash management strategy and identify potential value erosion secondary to the acquisition activity. The purpose will be to analyze what degree of impact is applied on debt coverage and the ongoing level of payout coverage, in addition to long-term capital lease structuring.

What is unfortunate in these respects for the company at present is asset turnover, especially in light of the large fixed asset base. Origin shows a trailing asset turnover ratio of 0.56 whilst posting a TTM ROA of 4.7% in contrast to -0.93% over 5 years, combined with return on capital employed of 2.5% last year - well below the industry average of 5.5%.

Moreover, some analyst's forecast as high as 88% dividend payout ratio 3 years from now, which may be unsustainable, especially if large, one-off items impact EBIT totals and short-term solvency/debt coverage, thus hurting dividend investors access to retained capital.

For what its worth, Origin needs to rocket away from this position in order to fight back to pre-2008/2009 market pricing and to fulfill dividend growth. For instance, the Octopus Energy venture will be paid via equity installments over 4 years, with at least AUD$48m contingent on certain performance indicators, while the Beetaloo joint venture has been structured on the exchange of equity for increasing Falcon Oil & Gas Australia's carry of the project's costs into the future.

In light of this, there is significant need for improvement in cash generation from their deployed capital base, particularly in the short to mid-term. Further affirmation of the above includes return on investments over 5 years totaling a lack-luster -1.1%. This is especially true considering the new interests at Beetaloo along with other ventures mentioned where the capital outlay is large and will likely incur confounding variables along the way, not to mention stagnant production seeing out the pandemic-backed society. Not only a stress test for management but also for income strategy investors.

Furthermore, looking ahead, to break even on its future export projects, Origin will require oil to top and remain above USD$40 for both WTI and Brent contracts alongside accessible labour skillsets, which will certainly be impacted with travel and work restrictions in Australia from February 2020.

Thankfully, Origin employs many derivative contracts to hedge against oil and natural gas exposure. In March quarter of 2020 hedging costs reduced by AUD$19.2m following a AUD$7m gain from oil and natural gas positions. Annual hedging costs are expected to reduce from AUD$105m in the final quarter of 2020, driven by timing of option receipts and favorable price impact of oil and natural gas positions in the field.

Conclusion

Origin Energy is certainly worth including in the watch list for dividend players at this point. From a mid to long-term horizon, management need to evidence greater turnover from deployed capital and fixed investment, particularly from an earnings perspective, to bolster the balance sheet and shield from large, unforeseen capital expense items that arise in the short-term. Considering an income investment preference - at the current market price, if management display the right tendencies in asset optimization, firm grasp over debt management and the balance sheet reflects the same, such evidence will outweigh the downside potential in cash erosion, and thus shows as a strong contender for dividend holdings to enjoy the current yield of around 4.8%.

