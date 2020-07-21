Although the luxury goods industry will suffer immense losses due to the pandemic, as its sales are expected to be down 35% Y/Y in 2020, online marketplaces like Farfetch (FTCH) will be able to thrive in the current environment. As one of the biggest online luxury goods marketplaces in the world with more than 2 million active users, Farfetch is now on track to achieve profitability next year thanks to a strong performance in Q1. By narrowing its loss in the first three months of 2020, we could safely say that COVID-19 is not a great threat to the company and shareholders have every reason to believe that Farfetch will be able to create value in months to come. While the company's purchase of NGG could be viewed risky, considering that Farfetch will no longer act solely as a marketplace and will also become an in-house manufacturer, it will be able to leverage its platform to promote its products and increase its margins. By trading below its IPO price, I view Farfetch as one of the most attractive growth plays from the luxury goods segment and have a long position in the company.

Pandemic Resistant Business

The lockdown that was enforced in the majority of countries around the world resulted in the surge of online traffic. As a leading luxury goods marketplace, Farfetch was one of those companies that experienced the increased inflow of users, as its overall traffic in Q1 grew by 41% Y/Y. At the same time, despite the pandemic, Farfetch managed to increase its revenues by 90% year-over-year to $331.4 million, while its net loss narrowed by nearly 26% year-over-year to -$22.32 million in Q1. Such a great performance shows that the company is resistant to COVID-19 and its stock has all the chances to create value in the foreseeable future, as consumers will continue to shift online to purchase luxury goods. As a result, Farfetch's stock quickly rebounded from its April lows and now trades way above S&P 500 on a YTD basis.

Chart: Bloomberg

The biggest competitive advantage of Farfetch is that it has more than 2 million active customers, who on average spend more on its marketplace in comparison to other online platforms. From 2017 to 2019, Farfetch's GMV CAGR of 48% was way above the industry's average of 21%. The increase in GMV helps the company itself to grow faster in comparison to its peers since more sales lead to more revenue collected from fees. If such growth continues, then Farfetch has every chance to become profitable next year. Also, by having established brands and independent retailers on its platform, the company collects valuable industry data, which helps it to better predict the behavior of its customers and maximize the return for its sellers.

Source: Farfetch

Farfetch also benefits from having little to no competition in the online luxury goods field. Its closest rival Neiman Marcus (NMG) was unable to survive the pandemic and at the beginning of May filed for bankruptcy. The biggest disadvantage of Neiman Marcus was that the company in addition to its online marketplace had owned retail stores, which were closed as a result of a lockdown and were dragging the business down. At the same time, Farfetch's other competitor Net-a-Porter also struggled to cope with the pandemic, as its traffic has been declining in the past few months and its parent company Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF)(OTCPK:CFRUY) recently announced that its sales in Q2 declined by 47% Y/Y. By showing strong growth in Q1 and performing better than its peers since the beginning of the year, Farfetch now has every chance to establish a stronger presence in the industry and increase its market share in the next few months.

To leverage its marketplace and increase its margins, Farfetch acquired New Guards Group in August 2019 for $675 million. After the purchase was announced, Farfetch's stock lost more than half of its value, as the company spent more than half of its cash reserves for the purchase, while at the same time it dramatically increased its debt burden. Following the purchase, several class-action suits were filed against Farfetch by shareholders, who believe that the company "misrepresented the sustainability of its business model". In my opinion, the purchase of NGG made sense, considering that Farfetch is now the owner of streetwear brands such as Heron Preston, Palm Angels, and most importantly Off-White. By aggregating data from its marketplace, Farfetch can leverage that data for its own good and increase sales of its brands on the marketplace right away. By manufacturing brands, Farfetch now also has the power to control the pricing of its goods and receive greater margins from every sale that it makes. The biggest downside of the acquisition is that Farfetch now holds a substantial amount of inventory. However, by having more than 2 million customers, I'm confident that the inventory turnover is going to be high.

The biggest risk at this stage for Farfetch is the weakened demand for luxury goods. Currently, analysts forecast the sales of the luxury goods market to decline by 35% in comparison to 2019. The bankruptcy of Neiman Marcus and the poor performance of Richemont show that the industry is indeed in disarray right now and volatility will prevail here until the end of the year. Since Farfetch is not profitable yet and generates negative FCF, weak demand could lead to a decrease in its sales in the second half of the year, as lots of countries continue to struggle with the spread of coronavirus. However, the good news is that roughly one-third of Farfetch's sales come from the APAC region and during the conference call the company's CEO José Neves said that sales from the Chinese market alone were showing a greater growth dynamic during April-March than during the whole 2019. In addition, companies like Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY)(OTCPK:BBRYF) and Hermes also see a positive growth dynamic in China, as sales there are already above pre-COVID-19 levels. With that in mind, it's safe to say that Farfetch will be able to offset some of its losses from the rest of the world thanks to the great performance in China.

At the same time, Farfetch now has enough liquidity to deal with any economic downturn. At the end of Q1, its cash reserves were $422 million, while its total debt was $293 million. In April, the company raised an additional $350 million in convertible senior notes. With a positive growth dynamic in Q1 and good news from China, it's safe to say that Farfetch will be able to continue to increase its market share in the online luxury goods market in months to come and it'll be able to achieve profitability in 2021. Farfetch is first and foremost a growth and not a value play and it has proven to everyone that it's able to drive growth in times of economic uncertainty. As its stock trades below its IPO price, I decided to open a long position in the company and have no plans to sell it anytime soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTCH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.