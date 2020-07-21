In July 16, 2019, I shared my first Seeking Alpha article related to Idorsia (OTCPK:IDRSF), a Swiss based biotech with an illustrious history for discovering new drugs and shepherding them through the FDA approval process. This is a link for my original article that outlines the backstory for how Idorsia was created in 2017. In my opinion, Idorsia has one of the most highly regarded pipeline of new drugs where several are in advanced level clinical trials, and currently has an NDA before the FDA awaiting a final decision for approval.

One might note from this first article I indicated I had taken a small position in the stock at the $16.00 price level. In the ensuing 12 months, there have been numerous encouraging events related to the company. The news had been so encouraging I have continued to build my position in the stock where currently it's in the four digits.

The US traded shares had reached the $33.00 price level when on July 8th, a press release that was light on details was released by Cilag Holding Ag revealing they had opted to sell 11.8 million shares, about 9.9% of the outstanding share of Idorsia's stock. This news caused Idorsia's stock to drop from the $33.00 to around $27.00 on elevated trading volumes. The shares appear to have stabilized and over recent days have trended upward to near $30.00. On the surface such news and the related numbers of shares would be deemed as a bright red warning signal for those invested in the stock. But in my case, I opted to add shares to my portfolio. With this article, I will outline why I think this is an opportune buying time with a discounted entry level for a stock with a bright future. This event also confirms one of my basic rules before placing sizable bets on any stock-do the proper due diligence and spend time reading the details provided in a company's SEC filing related to their financial issues and related covenants that might influence one's investment. That could be both good and bad covenants-just understand what they are.

The two major decisions an investor must make are when to buy a stock and when to sell a stock. In my opinion, the "when to sell" is the most difficult, especially when you have a sizable capital gain at stake. The intent of this article is to help my readers understand the relationship that Idorsia has with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), where they have a vast array of operating entities under their control.

The Major Players in this Story

Janssen- This drug development company was created in 1933 and was domiciled in Belgium. In 1961, J&J took over the Janssen operation.

Cilag Ag (Chemical Industrial Laboratories AG)- Cilag was formed in 1936 and is a Swiss based operation with a phenomenally successful history of developing major drugs for the European markets. J&J took note of their success and in 1959 they brought Cilag under their control as they sought a way to expand their exposure to the European markets.

Janssen-Cilag - Johnson & Johnson in 1990 merged its global sales and marketing network with those of sister companies Cilag and J&J Biotechnology, creating Janssen-Cilag. It should be noted this merger only involved the global sales and marketing network of the separate entities. My assumption being that J&J was maximizing the tax advantages for separating the revenue from US taxes. The key point is that Janssen and Cilag maintained their respective names for operations not related to sales and marketing.

Idorsia- On June 17th, 2017, Idorsia opened for trading in the United States at the price of $18.00. There was a comparable opening on the Swiss Exchange based on the CHF (Swiss Franc) pricing. This was the culmination of the J&J deal for taking over control of Actelion, and the subsequent creation of Idorsia as a stand-alone biotech. A critical part of this unique creation of Idorsia was the Convertible Debt agreement agreed upon by Cilag Holding AG and Idorsia on June 15th, 2017. The agreement was for Cilag Holding AG to provide a loan of CHF 580 million that would be convertible into ordinary shares for up to 30% of the share capital at the time the loan was provided. The loan was to carry no interest rate and was for a term of 10 years where maturity is scheduled for June 15, 2027.

On June 19th, 2017, the first tranche of the loan was mandatorily converted into 11,793,220 shares (9% of the shares). This was based on CHF 135 million at the conversion rate of CHF 11.48 per share. At the end of December 31st, 2019, this left a balance of CHF 445 million that was convertible into 38,715,114 shares at the conversion rate of CHF 11.48 a share. Based on this date, Cilag would have held 30% of the outstanding shares of Idorsia if the full loan amount had been converted into Idorsia shares. Only we now know that Cilag has disposed of 11.8 million shares.

July 8, 2020 Press Release: The stock closed at CHF 32.36, representing a tidy increase of 281% since the initial 2017 conversion into 11.8 million shares of Idorsia stock. The stock then dropped to the CHF level of 27.00. However, assuming Cilag was able to dispose of the 11.8 million shares for a net of CHF 30.00 per share, this translates into a profit of CHF 218,796,600 from their Idorsia convertible note position. Not bad for a three-year investment position!

Cilag Holding Convertible Note Going Forward

As of 12/31/2019, Cilag had an option to convert CHF 445 million into 38,715,114 shares of Idorsia stock @conversion rate of CHF 11.48. In the case that Idorsia might be taken over, Cilag has the right to convert the loan in full the amount. At maturity (June 15, 2027) of the convertible loan, if there is remaining amount that has not been converted, the Group (Idorsia) may elect to settle the remaining amount in cash or in ordinary shares of the Group. The shares to be issued under the note will be created from conditional capital and/or authorized capital of the Group. It should be noted when Idorsia was created in 2017, the full amount of the convertible note (CHF 580 million) was reflected as part of their one billion dollars starting cash asset, thus, a part of their initial operating funding. In the interim, Idorsia has accounted for and allocated this convertible note by using standard accounting rules for such transactions.

In 2017, Idorsia needed cash to fund their normal operating expenses and move forward the clinical development of their pipeline of drugs. Three years later, investors should agree that the progression of the pipeline has been successful and now moving them closer to being a product revenue generating company based on several drug candidates. If not Cilag, they still would have needed another source for their funding. At the time, the Cilag offer appeared to have been a viable and functional option where they committed to more than half billion of funding secured with stock and no interest being charged. If Idorsia had not been so successful in the interim, this concern about Cilag opting to unload their Idorsia stock would have been a moot point and a bad deal for Cilag. It is my opinion, Cilag made a prudent and logical decision by selling these shares, knowing they still have the potential of replacing their shares based on the remaining commitment of CHF 445 million payable to Idorsia. Do not forget! When Cilag opted to sell the stock, the shares were selling near their all-time high price level. The key is Idorsia continuing to deliver positive results. I have faith they will be successful.

Second Quarter-2020 Results to July 21, 2020

April 20, 2020: Announced positive results of the first Phase III study for daridorexant for the treatment of insomnia.

May 12, 2020: Announced the licensing deal with Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) for their novel treatment for a rare pediatric epilepsy drug. This involved an upfront payment of $45 million being paid to Idorsia.

May 20, 2020: Completed a secondary offering for 11 million shares of stock.

July 6, 2020: Announced the positive results of the second Phase 3 study for daridorexant. They also indicated they are striving to have their NDA filed by the end of the year.

July 16, 2020: Idorsia announced they had created and staffed the leadership team for their US commercial operations in the Philadelphia, PA area.

Conclusion Points

In three short years of existence, Idorsia has 11 drug candidates in various stages of development. Three (3) are in Phase 3. Eight (8) in Phase 1 or Phase 2. They have one currently where their NDA is under review in Europe and the US. And finally, they have one drug just completing Phase 3 trail and they will be filing an NDA by the end of the year.

With the recently completed secondary stock offering Idorsia projects they have enough funding to see them through the FDA review process for their first potential revenue generating drug. With the history of this team of management and scientists, I have confidence that the future is bright for Idorsia. This confidence is enhanced knowing the CEO and his wife control 25% of the outstanding shares. In my opinion, the stock has overacted to the recent selling by Cilag Holding. Plus, never forget Johnson & Johnson still holds 5% of the Idorsia's shares in their name. J&J has a vested interest in Idorsia being successful!

Therefore, I have added to my position in recent days because I believe the long-term prospects are still intact for what Idorsia has promised investors. On July 23, 2020 (Thursday) Idorsia will announce their 2nd quarter results. I suggest all interested investors should listen to their conference call and review their SEC filing.

Good luck with your future investing decisions!

Special Note for Investors: I own and track Idorsia through their US listed shares under the trading symbol IDRSF and trades based on the US Dollar. For European investors I suggest you follow the stock under the symbol IDIA.SW with trades based on the CHF-Swiss Franc.

