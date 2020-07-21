The next key catalyst is the upcoming Q2 2020 report. The previous report was bad, and the market will not spare the company's stock if something goes wrong again.

Investing in the construction of Cote Gold looks like a good idea at current gold prices, but the market will likely remain cautious due to the company's past performance.

In my previous article on IAMGOLD (IAG) which was published at the beginning of this month, I wrote that the company was close to a decision on the Cote Gold project which was put on hold back in 2019. The price of gold continues to rally, and IAMGOLD quickly decided to start the construction of the project.

The company expects to begin construction of Cote Gold in the third quarter of 2020. First commercial production is expected in the second half of 2023. IAMGOLD estimates that it will have to spend $875-925 million to fund its 70% share of the project costs. With more than $800 million of cash on the balance sheet and favorable gold price environment, IAMGOLD believes that it is well-positioned to finance the construction of Cote Gold.

Once completed, the project is expected to deliver 367,000 ounces of gold annually at all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $835 per ounces over the mine life of 18 years. The project's feasibility study used a gold price assumption of $1,250 per ounce and estimated the after-tax NPV at $905 million. In case gold averages $1,700 per ounce, the project's after-tax NPV is set to increase to $2 billion while the payback period will be only 2.6 years.

In the previous decade, gold mining investors have seen many rosy NPV, IRR, and payback period projections which were proved to be far away from reality. The gold mining industry as a whole engaged in a process of destroying shareholder value by digging gold out of the ground and then immediately burying all available capital back underground with the corresponding damage to share price and dividend payment ability as the gold price declined from $1,900 per ounce in 2011 to less than $1,100 per ounce in 2016.

However, it looks like gold companies have learned their lessons and are proceeding with new projects in a more careful manner. In my opinion, IAMGOLD's decision to start the construction of Cote Gold is justified due to the major upside momentum of gold price and favorable fundamentals which include unprecedented monetary stimulus and zero interest rates. Importantly, IAMGOLD is going to develop a project that it already owns which means that it will not have to overpay for acquisition in the current gold price environment.

That said, IAMGOLD has a history of disappointing performance, and the stock needed $1,800+ gold to gain upside momentum above the multi-year resistance at $4.00. While the initial breakout was very favorable from a short-term trading point of view as IAMGOLD quickly reached $4.50 without any pullback, the near-term perspectives of the stock remain dependent on gold price performance.

I remain bullish on gold due to favorable fundamentals, but I do not believe that gold can rise in a straight line, which means that IAMGOLD shares will soon have to face a pullback in the gold market. Given the general lack of trust due to past disappointments, IAMGOLD shares will likely follow such a pullback despite the fact that Cote Gold decision looks like a positive catalyst in the current gold price environment.

In my opinion, a lot will depend on IAMGOLD's second quarter results which will be released on August 5 after the market close. Earlier, the company reported coronavirus-related problems at Rosebel mine, but there is really no excuse for poor cash flow performance in the current gold price environment. In this light, a disappointing report will most likely lead to a sell-off while a normal report may provide hope that the worse is behind for IAMGOLD, and the company is ready for a new chapter with Cote Gold.

At this point, I'm neutral on IAMGOLD as the risk of gold price pullback increases day by day while the company has yet to prove that it can successfully execute against its own plans.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.