The underlying business of ESRT is supported with trophy assets and properties in high demand areas. This coupled with the balance sheet strength should warrant a long-term value creation.

ESRT carries the safest balance sheet among the peers, and has very deep liquidity reserves which account for more than half of the current market cap.

ESRT is one of the hardest hit office REITs in NYC, mainly because of worse rent collection levels than those of peers. The temporary underperformance creates an attractive investment opportunity.

NYC office space has suffered dramatically since the outbreak of COVID-19. Major publicly traded REITs with considerable exposure to NYC offices have declined 40-60% on a YTD basis.

Since the outbreak of the virus in mid-March, office REITs have significantly underperformed the market. The key drivers behind the lagging performance are the current hardships in rent collections and the increased uncertainty about the future demand.

Undoubtedly, the greatest threat for office REITs is not the notion of offices becoming completely empty, but the decreased trajectory of future demand that will inevitably cause oversupply, putting a downward pressure on rents.

A place where there is a lot of "blood in the streets" is NYC, which has suffered a lot from the COVID-19 and the associated social distancing measures. NYC faces elevated threat of urban depopulation, where people are increasingly considering to move out to suburban amid the potential virus concentration in very densely populated cities. Certainly, this does not bode well for NYC office REITs.

Source: YCharts

Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT), SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) and Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) all have suffered a lot compared to the broader REIT market. All of these companies could be considered more or less pure NYC office landlords.

Now, ESRT has experienced the largest drawdown on a YTD basis. One of the key reasons for this is lower than average rent collections during Q1 2020. For instance, in April ESRT managed to collect only 80% of the total rents. In May and June the collection levels were 81% and 79%, respectively. Essentially, one fifth of the top-line is at a serious risk, which is obviously huge. Taking into account the embedded degree of operating leverage (i.e. fixed cost base), the underlying cash flows are set to suffer even more in percentage terms.

With that being said, the short-term hardships as well as a notable uncertainty about future cash flows of ESRT create opportunity. Below I will elaborate on why I think ESRT might actually offer a rather attractive risk / reward bet for a long-term investor.

Trophy type assets

ESRT is a pure-play Manhattan and greater New York Metropolitan Area REIT which is predominately focused on offices. The only other property type in the ESRT's portfolio is retail, which accounts for 7.1% of the total portfolio.

The assets of ESRT are mostly class A located in high traffic areas in which there always will be a business activity around. The asset quality is really the secret sauce of ESRT in riding out of this storm successfully. The probability of NYC becoming "empty" from people is almost non-existent, in my opinion. There could be a potential for offices experiencing deteriorating demand levels, but then it is really a question of property repurposing from offices to, for example, apartment buildings.

Some of the best properties which ESRT carries in its portfolio are Empire State Building, 1359 Broadway, 250 West 57th Street, One Grand Central Place, 501 Seventh Avenue, etc. As you can see, the buildings are really best of breed.

Financial flexibility

According to ESRT's latest investor presentation (June 2020), ESRT has the lowest leverage among public NYC office REITs.

As of March 31, 2020, ESRT had a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4x which compared to that of the peers (Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE), SL green and Vornado Realty Trust), which on average have 8.1x is truly remarkable result. Even more so, 4.4x of net debt to EBITDA is widely perceived as a solid level in absolute terms. The net debt to EV metric is also more favorable to ESRT (35.5%) compared to the peers (56.4%).

ESRT has also a significant amount of liquidity and cash on hand. To put these things into perspective, currently, ESRT has just under $2 billion in market cap, and $1 billion in cash and short-term investments, as well as about $550 million of unsecured credit facility.

Lastly, the whole debt maturity profile is perfectly structured.

Source: Investor presentation June 2020

The lion's share of the debt is falling due in 5 years and beyond. In 2021, there is $550 million reaching maturity date, but ESRT should not face any major obstacles in refinancing it. In the worst case scenario, ESRT would be able to pay off this amount purely via cash.

Struggling rents but with a huge upside potential

The recent months have been extremely harsh for ESRT because its key market (NYC) was pretty much in a complete lockdown in which remote work skyrocketed and retail chains suffered a complete shock in the top-line.

Source: Supplemental operating and financial data March 31, 2020

The core FFO fell by 28% in Q1, 2020 compared to the previous quarter. However, even with this drop, the dividend is well covered. The core FFO payout landed at 61%. In essence, the current dividend yield of 6.12% seems safe going forward - the FFO payout is low enough and the liquidity profile is very robust to maintain the dividend either via temporary injection of additional debt or via an extensive property repurposing strategy.

Finally, the underlying cash flows are supported with a diverse mix of tenants.

Source: Investor presentation June 2020

ESRT has established a portfolio of tenants which have potential for growth. According to the Management, the main driver behind such a stellar development (as depicted in the chart above) has been the combination of superb location and newly redeveloped buildings.

