Along with the great underwriting, Allstate has shown that it can be disciplined and control costs, leading to more profitability.

Allstate has shown over the years that its underwriting margins are superior.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL), one of the blue-chips of the property and casualty arena, is undervalued at today's market value of $91.16.

The company has built a strong underwriting machine that generates profits from its efficiency and underwriting margins. With all of the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, Allstate stepped up and did something wonderful, returned the money to customers when they needed it most.

Allstate has also built an investment portfolio that creates additional returns for the company while reducing exposure to the equity markets and the sectors hit hardest by the pandemic.

Ok, let's dive in and take a look.

Overview

Founded in 1931, Allstate is based out of Northbrook, IL, and has a current market cap of $28.78 billion and a current market price of $91.67.

Allstate operates in the property and casualty arena and is best known for its car insurance division, and their campaign slogan "You're In Good Hands."

Operating in the property and casualty insurance industry is a competitive business, and Allstate is considered one of the big five insurers in the country alongside State Farm, Progressive, Berkshire Hathaway (GEICO), and Liberty Mutual.

As with every business in the world right now, everything is uncertain for Allstate, the company is in an uncertain position. Mainly because consumers were in their cars less during the early stages of the pandemic, but that has ticked up recently, more on that in a moment.

But the decrease in cars on the roads leads to fewer accidents, and thus fewer claims. All of which leads most leading insurers to return a portion of their premiums to their customers. That act, of course, helps build brand loyalty, and helping out their customers in times of need is what most insurers in the business do. I know I certainly appreciated that phone call and see the money come back.

How did all this impact the latest quarter for Allstate? Let's take a look and see.

Starting with revenues, Allstate reported total revenues for the quarter of $10,076 million, which was down 8.3 percent compared to the similar quarter of 2019, which included realized capital losses.

Net income was down 59.3 percent for a total of $513 million, and EPS for the quarter was $1.59. Adjusted net income was $1,140 billion, with adjusted EPS of $3.54.

On the underwriting side, underwriting income of $1.3 billion increased by $654 million when compared to the prior quarter of 2019. Allstate reported that the improvements were a result of lower catastrophe losses, increased premiums earned, and low auto accidents.

The Shelter-in-Place Payback expense for the quarter was $210 million, a one-time expense, maybe?

The loss ratio for Allstate was 59.1, which decreased by 8.3 percent, and the expense ratio was 25.8, which increased by 1.4 from the previous year's quarter. All of that led to a combined ratio of 84.9, which was down from 91.8, a 6.9 percent decrease. The combined ratio is a ratio that property and casualty companies use to measure profitability; anything under 100 shows an underwriting profit.

Allstate had a net investment income gain for the quarter, but that result was down compared to 2019, all of which reflects the craziness in the markets. Allstate's total return reflected the decline in investment valuation and lower net investment income.

In the Life segment, the company showed a 9.6 percent increase as a result of lower operating costs and expenses, with the Benefits segment showing a gain, but lower than the previous quarter by 22.6 percent from higher expenses and costs, and increased investments in technology. Allstate Annuities had an adjusted net loss of $139 million in the first quarter from lower equity estimates of valuations of the portfolio.

The company also shows a strong capital position, with total shareholders' equity of $24.17 billion and debt to capital ratio of 21.5 percent. Book value per common share was $69.67, down from $73.12 at year's end of 2019.

Allstate also returned $670 million to shareholders in the quarter to the tune of $511 million in share repurchases and $159 million in dividends.

All in all, not a horrible quarter, considering the bulk of the quarter is made up of results during the "corona quarter," as it is now known.

Ok, let's move on to the what makes Allstate tick, and from where the growth will come.

Growth Story

The rise in the use of telematics throughout the industry has digitized the car insurance and, to a certain degree, given control to the consumer of how much they pay. It has allowed insurers to gather more data along the lines of usage of consumers' driving habits.

For those of you not familiar with telematics, it is the use of GPS tracking from devices in your car that relays to the insurer all kinds of behavioral data.

Many in the industry have embraced telematics such as:

Progressive

Esurance

Nationwide

Liberty Mutual

And of course, Allstate with their Drivewise, and a new addition Milewise which offers drivers a discount for fewer miles traveled. Drivewise is available in all 50 states, with Milewise only available in fourteen states currently.

One advantage that Drivewise offers its customers is the ability to reduce their premium with no penalty. Progressive doesn't have this feature with its current offering. In addition, Allstate offers the ability to earn points for non-Allstate customers by using the Drivewise app which offers all drivers personalized driving feedback to make you a better driver.

The idea behind both strategies is to draw more customers towards their service, of which Allstate currently owns a 5 percent market share in the auto insurance industry.

Slide courtesy of Allstate First Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation, slide 12

The next item of potential growth for Allstate is the continued improvement of the combined ratio. As we mentioned above, the combined ratio is important in the insurance industry, as companies in the industry have three roads to profitability. One being growth in premiums, the other profitability from those premiums, and finally, any investment portfolio the company operates.

On the premium side, the company has seen the growth of the underwriting margin from 13.2% in 2008 to the current level of 24.1%, a CAGR of 6.2 percent.

In 2019, Allstate recorded a combined ratio of 92.0, which is excellent. In fact, over the last three years, Allstate has recorded combined ratios:

2017 - 92.7

2018 - 92.9

2019 - 92.0

All of which shows Allstate's continued profitability in the major segment of its business and will remain so going forward.

The other area of profitability is the investment portfolio.

Slide courtesy of Allstate First Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation, Slide 8

The investment portfolio over the years has shown great returns, including the most recent year.

2019 - 4.3%

2018 - 4.5%

2017 - 4.5%

Compare that to Progressive's investment portfolio performance for the last three years.

2019 - 2.6%

2018 - 2.4%

2017 - 1.9%

It is obvious from the above that Allstate has done a great job setting up an investment portfolio to take them into the future. In addition to the great returns, the company has also reduced its equity exposure, particularly in the areas hardest hit during the pandemic.

Another benefit for the ongoing success of the investment portfolio is the Fed's willingness to step in and backstop loans and bonds that Allstate currently owns, lending more stability to the portfolio.

Finally, I must mention the dividend. The company has an annual payout of $2.16 per share, with a current yield of 2.36 percent. The payout ratio stands at 19.72 percent, so that appears very safe, and Allstate has a five-year growth rate of 12.30 percent and has grown the dividend over the last ten years.

Moving on to the risks that Allstate might face.

Risk

As with any business that deals with interest rates in any fashion, one of the risks that Allstate will face is the uncertainty that surrounds interest rates in this environment. The company will continue to face pressure from the low-interest rates in the near present and into the future, at least until the end of 2021.

The impact on those rates could negatively impact the investment portfolio. Although the company did set itself up well for the near term, any lengthening of the current market conditions could impact the fixed income portion of the portfolio negatively and impact the bottom line of the company.

Of additional concern are the higher payouts that the life insurance segment will face with the continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic. With higher mortality, will come high payouts, which will undermine the underwriting profitability. How long and how much remains uncertain, but hopefully for humanity's sake, we will overcome this soon.

Finally, the last risk the company faces is the changes in consumer behavior. As the country emerges from the shelter-in-place orders and resumes driving more, there will be an increase in accidents, naturally, which means that the underwriting profitability will come under pressure. But Allstate has done a fantastic job controlling those costs by the efficiency in its underwriting.

Valuation

Now, switching to my favorite, the valuation section. Before I delve into my favorite method of valuing an insurance company, let's discuss some other indicators.

Seeking Alpha authors have given Allstate a Bullish rating at 4 out of 5, Wall Street analysts also give it a bullish rating of 3.77 and a quant rating of 4.08.

Speaking of quant ratings, Allstate has scores across the board of:

Value - B+

Growth - B

Profitability - A

Momentum - C+

Revisions - B

Allstate also ranks number one in their industry and 46th out of 617 in the Seeking Alpha sector for top financial stocks, which includes banks along with insurance companies.

Allstate's current GAAP PE ratio is 7.69, the median for the sector is 10.27, all of which indicates undervalued.

Moving on to the excess returns model I like to use for insurance companies.

I will include the assumptions I am using for the model, so you can follow along at home. I tried to be as conservative as I could to help build in a little extra margin of safety.

Assumptions:

Return on Equity - 10.50%

Retention Ratio - 79.86%

Expected Growth Rate - 8.39%

Cost of Equity - 5.56% Beta - 0.82 Risk-Free Rate - 0.64% Risk Premium - 6%



After all the calculations, we arrive at an estimated price of $112.24, and with the current market price at $90.13, that gives us a 24.5 percent margin of safety in case my assumptions are incorrect.

Final Thoughts

Allstate is one of the leaders in the property and casualty insurance arena, with approximately 5 percent of the market share. The company has done a fantastic job over the years, creating an underwriting machine that leads to the profitability of the company and more value for us, the shareholders.

The company is currently priced at $92.13, and I believe it is undervalued based on the above numbers, as well as the performance the company has been able to achieve over the years.

For me, Allstate is currently a buy, and if I had room in my portfolio for another insurance company, I would add it in a heartbeat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.