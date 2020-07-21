The stock is the most expensive in the social media sector and should be avoided without leading financial results.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is amongst the cohort of technology stocks priced for perfection when the company is imperfect. While plenty of stocks trade as if the economy doesn't recover to previous levels, Snap trades at levels suggesting a return to strong growth in 2021, despite the company still forecasting a tough ad market in Q3. With the company still losing substantial amounts on a quarterly basis, my investment thesis remains negative on the stock up in the $20s with a market cap topping $40 billion prior to the earnings report.

Image Source: Snap website

Not The Worst Quarter

To be fair, Snap reported decent numbers considering the COVID-19 disruption of the U.S. economy. The company reported 17% revenue growth and 17% daily active user (DAU) growth during Q2.

While the revenue growth has returned to a 30%+ clip in early July, the user growth hasn't hit the phenomenal levels of even Twitter (TWTR) that reached 24% in the last quarter. While 17% growth in users is solid, the stock is priced for far higher DAU growth.

Per CFO Derek Andersen in the prepared remarks, Snap is on the path to a revenue recovery, but the company doesn't expect to maintain these growth rates:

Thus far in Q3 we estimate year-over-year revenue growth to be 32 percent through July 19th.

The user numbers were even slightly below analysts' predictions conceding the company had forecasted users at 239 million and only reach 238 million. The CFO remarks on Q3 users is a huge disappointment with a target of only 5 million sequential DAU growth:

We intend to continue to invest in our business in Q3 and our estimates for our cost structure assume that daily active users will be between 242 million and 244 million in Q3. This implies year-over-year growth of approximately 15 to 16 percent or 32 to 34 million daily active users.

Why this matters even more is the company still reports substantial EBITDA losses. For Q2, the EBITDA loss again dipped from last year to $96 million from a $79 million loss last Q2.

Source: Snap Q2'20 presentation

Even the quarterly net loss plunged to $326 million. The biggest risk with Snap remains the very problem with the COVID-19 shutdown where an economic hit is more impactful to a company reporting a history of loses. Such companies tend to struggle with ever reaching breakeven and cash flow positive levels.

No Relative Value

Prior to Q2 earnings, Snap had rallied all the way back to $25. With 1.6 billion shares outstanding, the stock had an incredible market valuation of $40 billion.

As mentioned above, Snapchat doesn't have faster user growth than Twitter, and the vast majority of the excessive revenue growth is just from some catchup in ARPU along with the user growth. The Q2 ARPU was flat at $1.91 from last year, but the return to 30% revenue growth must include a solid boost in ARPU that is currently far lower than peers.

Compared to other social media stocks of Facebook (FB), Pinterest (PINS) and Twitter, Snap has the highest forward P/S multiple of the group. The stock traded at over 11x forward sales while Twitter and Pinterest barely top 7x forward sales.

Data by YCharts

Analysts generally expect Snap to return to roughly 30% normalized revenue growth with a goal of 2021 revenues reaching $3 billion. Twitter is expected to reach 22% revenue growth next year with revenues topping $4 billion, while the stock is only worth $29 billion.

The justification for Snap trading at a higher valuation than Twitter with lower user growth just doesn't add up here. Investors need to understand that Snap will eventually see revenue growth in line with these peer stocks as ARPU catches up to the sector. The company has no reason to generate outsized growth other than relatively low per user revenues.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Snap is far too expensive for the actual performance of the company. The company doesn't generate outsized user growth as suggestive of the stock valuation, and Snap is still a money loser, while peers generate substantial positive cash flows. Investors should avoid Snap at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.