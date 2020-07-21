Penn Virginia (PVAC) provided an update that reinforced some of my earlier projections about the company and also was better than I expected in other areas. It mentioned that it expected to generate significantly positive cash flow in Q3 2020 and has been working down its credit facility debt. It also did not significantly curtail its production in May (like it had planned earlier) and instead, stored much of its May oil production to sell at higher prices in June.

Q2 2020 Production Update

Penn Virginia estimated that its Q2 2020 production would end up between 24,100 and 24,600 BOEPD (approximately 77% oil). This is approximately 9% lower than its Q1 2020, but a decline was expected due to its much-reduced level of activity in the quarter. After incurring $79 million in capex in Q1 2020, it ended up with around $10.5 million to $12.5 million capex in Q2 2020.

In fact, Penn Virginia's Q2 2020 production significantly exceeded my expectations. It had talked about curtailing approximately 12,600 BOEPD in production in May 2020, which would have reduced Q2 2020 production by around 4,200 BOEPD (over 15%) by itself.

Instead of shutting in that much production, Penn Virginia took advantage of the steep contango of the oil markets to store much of its May oil production and sell it in June which had prices that were around $20 higher per barrel. This also helped avoid potential deterioration in well performance from extended shut-ins.

Debt Situation

Penn Virginia's current (as of July 20) credit facility balance is approximately $315 million net of cash. It also mentioned that it expects to be significantly free cash flow positive in Q3 2020. This is helped by its large amount of hedges, which appear to add approximately $22 million in positive value for Q3 at $40 WTI oil. This would keep Penn Virginia's realized price for oil (including hedge settlements) above $50 in Q3.

At $40 WTI oil in Q4, Penn Virginia's hedges would be worth an additional $17 million, which could keep its realized price for oil above $50 in Q4 as well.

This keeps Penn Virginia on track to potentially reduce its credit facility debt to around $250 million to $275 million by the end of 2020. Penn Virginia's borrowing base is now $375 million, so it should still have a reasonable amount of room there even including the requirement to keep $25 million in credit facility availability after October 1.

Notes On Valuation

Penn Virginia's hedges do get weaker in 2021. At $40 WTI oil, its hedges would be worth around $6 million per quarter for the first half of 2021, while at $45 WTI oil, they would be worth around $2 million per quarter in 1H 2021.

Thus it may be able to realize in the low-to-mid-$40s for its oil in the first half of 2021 at current strip prices, but would need $50s WTI oil to be able to realize $50 per barrel again.

I'd still consider Penn Virginia's value to be around $15 as long as WTI oil reached $50 for 2H 2021. The reason that it isn't valued higher despite generating a lot of positive cash flow currently is that the positive cash flow comes from hedges and low capex.

Penn Virginia's 2021 positive cash flow would be relatively modest if it tried to maintain production at late 2020 levels.

Conclusion

Penn Virginia has done well to manage its production during a period of particularly weak oil prices. It avoided a prolonged shut-in of its wells and instead stored up May production to sell in June at significantly higher prices. It also expects to continue making progress in terms of working down its credit facility debt.

It has a reasonable path to dealing with its second-lien debt maturity, but could still use further improvement in strip prices. The $42 to $43 strip for 1H 2021 is not that bad given that it still has some hedges then. It could use another $5 improvement in oil prices beyond that for 2H 2021 though.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.