The time is more appropriate for cautious, calculated, and better diversified bets on the highest quality banking stocks - not COF.

If I had to cherry-pick one period to be a Capital One (NYSE:COF) bear over the past ten years, it would probably be the second quarter of 2020.

This is how I started my recently-published earnings preview. Not much of a surprise to me, the consumer bank delivered ugly top- and bottom-line results that fell short of analysts' expectations. As a result, the stock sold off in after-hours trading, dipping below the $60/share mark once again.

Lack of good news

It was hard to think of one scenario in which Capital One would deliver encouraging second quarter results. Enough had been shared by large banks in the current earnings season to suggest that consumer finance has undergone perhaps the toughest quarter since the Great Recession at least. Among the bearish developments in the sector were lower debt balances, squeezed interest margins, and higher-than-expected credit risks.

Lo and behold, Capital One was not immune to any of these headwinds. In the largest credit card business, ending loans were down 4% YOY on the back of substantially lower card spending, as consumers take a defensive stance towards the current crisis. Although personal banking looked much better due to healthy activity in auto, the sharp 100-bp drop in net interest margin ensured lack of top-line traction.

See graph above. As I suggested in my preview, analysts seemed a bit too complacent about their revenue projections ahead of earnings, after having already seen terrible consumer numbers come out of the likes of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). In the end, Capital One's YOY revenue decrease of nearly 8% was about twice as bad as the Street had forecasted, and fell between JPMorgan's (NYSE:JPM) and Citigroup's (NYSE:C) comparable consumer banking metrics for the quarter.

Further down the P&L, the $2.7 billion in additional credit loss reserve (on top of the $3.6 billion booked in the first quarter) was the headline-making number. But, to me, most discouraging was the adjusted operating efficiency ratio of 49% that was substantially worse, both sequentially and YOY. While I hoped that tight opex management could have provided some bottom-line support in 2Q20, I am afraid that a good chunk of the sizable 57-cent miss to EPS consensus may have come from Capital One's failure to do a better job on this front.

Is the worst behind?

The good news for most banks is that 2Q20 could mark the rock bottom in P&L results for financial services companies. But, in the case of Capital One, I still have some doubts that this might be the case.

First, the company is a pure-play consumer bank that could be exposed to further declines in consumer activity driven by the COVID-19 crisis and/or ensuing economic downturn. Second, the bank caters to a lower-credit quality consumer segment that I believe to be most sensible to economic instability. The graph below illustrates my point from the perspective of charge offs and delinquencies.

Even though COF is one of the cheapest stocks within the global banking sector, I don't think that it is a good idea to invest in the space today with a bargain-hunting attitude. I believe that the time is more appropriate for cautious, calculated, and better diversified bets on the highest quality stocks, a group that likely includes JPM and a couple others.

