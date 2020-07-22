Ferrari’s stock has fully rebounded from the market selloff that was caused by COVID-19, and it has every chance to continue its growth until the end of the year.

Ferrari's (NYSE:RACE) stock has fully rebounded from the market selloff that was caused by COVID-19, and it has every chance to continue its growth until the end of the year. While the company expects to see a decline in its revenues in Q2, as its factories were non-operational in April, the financial performance will improve in Q3 and Q4. The company has enough liquidity to withstand the pandemic, and by keeping the supply of its cars limited, it's able to leverage its pricing power and decrease its downside during economic downturns. While a P/E of 42x might scare some value investors, I believe that the company's premium price is justified, as it will be able to make a profit this year, while a lot of automakers will suffer losses. At the same time, Ferrari is not overleveraged, as its EBIT could cover its interest expenses 13 times over, and the company will continue to pay dividends in this turbulent environment. While Ferrari expects its adjusted EBITDA for the year to dip 5% to 17% Y/Y, those expectations already priced in. Therefore, its stock will be able to appreciate in the long run, thanks to the strong brand awareness of Ferrari's brand and the great performance of the company's core business in the current environment. For that reason, I recently acquired Ferrari's shares and have no plans to sell them anytime soon.

It's All About the Brand

Ferrari is without a doubt one of the strongest and most recognizable luxury brands in the world. While the auto industry is highly cyclical, Ferrari has been able to avoid any downturns in recent years, and in the last five years, its stock appreciated by 220%. In early May, Ferrari resumed its operations in Italian cities of Maranello and Modena, which were closed due to the spread of coronavirus in the country, and the company is now back in business.

In Q1, Ferrari's revenues beat the street consensus by €2 million and were €932 million, down only 0.9% Y/Y. The company's core auto manufacturing business even showed growth during the period but was offset by the losses from the F1 business. Since there will be only 18 F1 races this year, the company will achieve less sponsorship revenue, but its core business will be able to offset those losses in the next couple of quarters.

Source: Ferrari

Thanks to the successful performance in Q1, Ferrari's stock surged, and the company's market cap is now above the market caps of largest US manufacturers such as GM (GM), Ford (F), and Chrysler (FCAU). And while Ferrari's stock trades at a premium to its European peers, as its EV/EBITDA and P/E ratios are above the industry's median, I won't consider the company to be overvalued.

Source: Yahoo Finance. The table was created by the author

Ferrari's premium price is justified for one single reason. Unlike its competitors from the automotive industry, Ferrari is not a mass-market company, and its target customers are predominantly ultra-rich people. By limiting its supply and producing only around 9,000 cars per year, Ferrari is able to leverage its pricing power and hedge itself against any economic downturns. With a long order book, the ongoing pandemic will have only a minimal effect on the company's business, and even then, its sales will not be negatively affected in the long term. During the Great Recession, when the banking system was about to collapse, Ferrari's sales declined only by 7% in comparison to the decline of 21% for the overall automotive industry. Considering the enormous wealth creation that occurred in the last decade and the implementation of various stimulus packages all around the world, the decline is expected to be even less right now.

The company also has enough liquidity to withstand the pandemic. By the end of March, Ferrari had €1.2 billion in cash, but later, it increased its reserves by pricing €650 million worth of senior notes, and it also managed to increase its credit revolver by €350 million. This will help the business to come out relatively unscratched from the pandemic in comparison to others, and in the second half of the year, we already should see the annual increase of adjusted EBITDA.

Source: Ferrari

The biggest risk right now is associated with supply constraints, which will lead to the delay of orders. In Q1, Ferrari's shipments to China decreased by 88.7% Y/Y, and in Q2, we will likely see similar rates for the rest of the world, as the company's facilities were shut down for few weeks in March-April. However, as the business is now operational once again, the supply issues will be sorted shortly since Ferrari doesn't manufacture cars on a big scale.

As for the long-term risks, Ferrari will need to find a suitable EV strategy for its business. Right now, more countries announce their goals to eradicate ICE cars from their cities, and the EU put the eradication of fossil fuel cars on its agenda. Considering this, Ferrari will have no other option but to test different business models in order to adapt to the new reality since its launches of hybrid cars LaFerrari and SF90 Stradale so far didn't have a lot of success. However, Ferrari has enough time to find the right solution to this problem, and other than that, I don't see any risks to Ferrari's business either in the short term or in the long term.

While the company expects its adjusted EBITDA decline for the year to be in the range of 5% to 17%, most of that decline will come in Q2, and as we've seen from the picture above, we should then expect a recovery in Q3 and Q4. Considering this, I recently decided to open a long position in the company and believe that, even though the stock trades close to its all-time high, right now is still a good time to purchase its shares. While Ferrari trades at relatively rich multiples, especially in the current environment, its brand will continue to be its biggest competitive advantage, and it will continue to create value. At the same time, the company has no plans to slash its dividends, and as the F1 revenue is expected to recover in 2021, there's no reason not to be bullish on Ferrari.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RACE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.