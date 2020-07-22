The Company has improved its balance sheet position and stockpiled cash as it prepares to navigate this strategy shift and manage the uncertainty brought on by COVID-19.

Unfortunately, the new strategy relies heavily on the success of its low margin Global E-Commerce business which has shown little improvement in recent years.

Pitney Bowes was founded over 100 years ago and in recent years the company has dramatically reshaped its product and service mix.

Once a company made famous by its innovative postage machines, Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) has ultimately thrown in the towel on this most highly profitable product group. One might say the company has effectively bowed down not only to the competition, but to the reality that mass mailings aren't what they used to be and won't be coming back. A quick glance at its most recent financial statements paints a grim picture of stagnant sales, shrinking margins, and a management team desperately trying to figure out how to become profitable again.

Pitney Bowes' strategy change of focusing more on its Global E-Commerce business is one it was forced into, as evidenced by many warning signs including a two-decade trend downward in U.S. First Class Mail pieces. Despite the writing being on the wall for many years now, its Global E-Commerce sales haven't grown and it is well into the red on EBIT margins. A company this late to the game won't be able to do much for its shareholders going forward.

Source: Created By Author Using Data From USPS

Revenue and EBIT Trends

Over the last several years, Pitney Bowes has engaged in several acquisitions and divestitures which can make analyzing revenue and earnings trends a bit difficult. For example, for Fiscal Year 2019, the company had revenues totaling $3.35 billion compared to $4.58 billion in 2018, but that does not take into consideration the sale of its Software Solutions business as well as market exits from six smaller European markets.

But even after adjusting for these divestitures, the story isn't a good one. Below is a summary of sales and EBIT margins of the company's three current operating segments from Q1 2015 until Q1 2020:

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Quarterly Financial Statements

What becomes clear is an erosion of EBIT margins in all three operating segments over the last five years. Not only is the company failing to succeed in executing its Global E-Commerce strategy, but the sales and margins of its most profitable segment - Technology Solutions - are evaporating. This is supposed to be cash the company could use to stay afloat and put toward executing its Commerce strategy, but instead it's drying up.

With sales falling fast, Pitney Bowes has turned to what any century-old company excels at and that is operational efficiency. As noted in the company's June Investor Presentation, Selling, General & Administrative Costs (SG&A) as a percentage of revenue actually came down from 37% in 2017 to 31% in 2019, with a long-term goal of reducing that figure by a further 5%. This is impressive, but a company can't succeed just on cost-cutting alone. The company will eventually have to sell more of what it offers at a consistently high gross margin. This isn't happening, as shown in the chart below:

Source: Created By Author Using Data From MacroTrends

Diving Into The Gross Margin Problem

Gross margins are falling, so investors will need to start wondering where the cash is going to come from to fund the company's turnaround strategy. As President & CEO Marc Lautenbach noted on the Q1 2020 Earnings Call:

SendTech makes up the majority of the company's cash flow and the nature of its recurring revenue is an important contributor."

So let's see how the company has performed in that segment over the last five years:

Source: Created By Author Using Data From Quarterly Financial Statements

Not only have sales been cut in half over the last five years, but gross margins have been trimmed from 68% to 62% during the same time period. It is simply on track to run out of cash, and the company now faces the following additional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Customer bankruptcies are likely to increase, putting a strain on the Financing part of the business which accounts for 26% of its gross margin dollars.

Customers will also require more lenient financing terms as they themselves work to conserve as much cash as possible, resulting in even lower margins for Pitney Bowes.

It's becoming harder to reach customers and physically access buildings in order to perform installations - a necessary step in the revenue recognition process.

Social distancing requirements for its large 15,000+ international workforce will result in less efficiency and higher costs.

Cleaning Up The Balance Sheet

Management's actions as of late appear to recognize the predicament it is facing. Specifically, the company recently has:

Retained $730 million of cash and short-term investments

Reduced debt by $635 million since the beginning of 2019 with no bond maturities until October 2021.

Limited capital expenditures to only essential projects supporting long-term goals.

Suspended all share repurchases for 2020.

Pitney Bowes does provide an essential service to the public - the delivery of mail and parcels. It's this fact alone that greatly diminishes the possibility of a going concern. However, investors should still be greatly concerned going forward.

The Business Is Beyond Management's Control

One statement in particular stood out to me during the Q1 2020 Earnings Call, made by Executive VP & CFO Stanley Sutula:

We are seeing a shift in the mix within our delivery volumes, where we are processing a higher percent of lightweight parcels, which tend to be at a lower margin than some of the heavier parcels.

I can't help but shake my head when I hear statements like these, which effectively admit that company management has little control over a key part of its business. It reminds me of how many Oil & Gas companies operate, where they are only profitable if oil is above a certain price. Performance attribution becomes nearly impossible, as investors can't figure out whether to praise (blame) good (poor) leadership or just the general market conditions.

That's not to say it's an inaccurate statement. On the contrary, with this type of business it's not only the number of parcels but the kind of parcels that is key to achieving profitability. I just disagree with the idea of investing in such a company when there are thousands of others who have better control over their own destinies.

In its June Investor Presentation, management laid out target long-term growth rates and EBIT markets for its three key operating segments. Currently, the company's EBIT margins for Global E-Commerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions are -7%, 13% and 30%, respectively. As you can see, there's quite a gap to be filled.

Setting The Stage

PBI shares are currently trading at less than $3 each, and it may be tempting to buy during the middle of a pandemic when shares are trading at historical lows. However, investors should be cautious as cash flows from the SendTech Solutions segment are essentially going to have to subsidize losses in the Global E-Commerce segment for the foreseeable future. Long-term growth targets are notoriously hard to hit and as we all know well, the longer the forecast is the less likely it will be accurate. Pitney Bowes is going to have to start hitting its growth targets and become profitable in its Global E-Commerce segment soon, but for now it appears as though it's out of its control.

I find it highly unlikely the company will be able to accomplish this given it has had negative Global E-Commerce EBIT margins for six consecutive quarters. The timing of the COVID-19 pandemic only adds to the difficulty in implementing this strategy. Extra expenses and write-offs combined with diminishing SendTech sales will slowly eat away at Pitney Bowes' cash reserves, putting the company in a holding period as it waits for market activity to pick up.

The most prudent thing would be to wait for the negative sales and EBIT margin trends to reverse across all segments before investing in this company. After all, management's long-term strategy relies on it, so to invest before seeing any evidence of its strategy working would be pure speculation. With Pitney Bowes, there's no need to speculate. It has been around for 100 years now and aren't going away any time soon.

Until then, sit tight. There will be more opportunities to buy this stock at a low price point, but now is just not the right time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.