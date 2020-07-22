Takeaways From Earnings Calls: What Are Bank CEOs Saying?

Q2 earnings season started in earnest this past week, and as of Friday last week, 47 companies of the S&P 500 companies had reported. This week (week 30), we expect 88 S&P 500 companies to report their quarterly earnings. The big banks were reporting last week, and we take time to dissect the key messages from their management teams. The key theme is that of cautious optimism.

Companies reporting in Week of July 20th

This is not a normal recession

The first takeaway is that we are in a recession, but this is of a different kind, as consumers are in a different shape:

This is not a normal recession... in the normal recession, unemployment goes up, delinquencies go up, charges go up, home prices go down. None of that’s true here. Incomes go down, savings go down. Savings are up, incomes are up, home prices are up. So, you will see the effect of this recession. You’re not going to see it right away because of all the stimulus and the fact, 60% or 70% of the unemployed are making more money than they were making when they were working. So, it’s just very peculiar times.”



- JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon



The visibility on what we’re dealing with is very, very low, because we’re not seeing right now what you would typically expect to see, given a recession... May and June will prove to be the easy bumps in terms of its recovery. And now we’re really hitting the moment of truth, I think in the months ahead."



- JPMorgan Chase CFO Jennifer Piepszak

Governments and central banks are pouring unprecedented levels of fiscal and monetary surplus into the economies. Banks admitted that this makes modelling the current situation very difficult. Just this Tuesday morning, the EU agreed to pour in even more stimulus with an agreement of a €1.8 trillion ($2.06 trillion) spending recovery plan. Here is a picture of the YoY changes in M1 money supply:

Fiscal and monetary stimulus packages have softened the impact of the recession on the consumer by offsetting the loss of income from unemployment. As the charts below show, consumer spending seems to go down when unemployment started and then they go up when the unemployment benefits come in. Banks have observed that consumers have excess cash and some have used the money from the stimulus packages to pay down debt. This jolt could have been responsible for the V-shaped recovery in some sectors like retail and auto, and has been a source of optimism for some on the overall state of the consumer.

(Source: JPMorgan)

(Source: Goldman Sachs)

... global central banks and governments... are providing exceptional levels of liquidity and ongoing fiscal stimulus. These actions have been key to market resilience, tempering the economic impact of the virus.



- Goldman Sachs (GS) CEO David Solomon



Consumers have benefited from direct stimulus and deferrals on loan payments from banks, such that delinquencies are far lower than what would be predicted in an 11% unemployment scenario.



- Bank of America (BAC) CEO Brian Moynihan

The real worry is what will happen when the stimulus packages run out. The moment of truth, as JPMorgan CFO Jennifer Piepszak calls it, is approaching quickly, especially in the US in the coming weeks, as Congress mulls a new and improved stimulus package. Analysis from JPMorgan seems to indicate that an end to the unemployment benefits will result in "large spending cuts, with potentially negative effects on both households and macroeconomic activity".

... there is still significant uncertainty around the timing of the economic recovery and how customers will perform once these relief and stimulus programs start to roll off.



- Citigroup (C) CFO Mark Mason



... now we’re really hitting the moment of truth, I think in the months ahead



- JPMorgan CFO Jennifer Piepszak



... while government stimulus programs provided a safety net for many, they are scheduled to run off, raising the possibility of more economic hardship ahead



- Wells Fargo (WFC) CEO Charlie Scharf

We had a strong recovery, but it is stalling

Banks reiterated what we have been highlighting for weeks - that we had a strong recovery in some sectors in May and June:

There's no question as reopening occurred, we've seen a pickup in that activity.



- Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon



A variety of data suggest the economy bottomed out in April and rebounded in May and June.



- US Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard



Debit and credit sales volume while overall still down has consistently trended upward since the trough in the second week of April to down just 4% year-on-year in the last two weeks of June... April saw the lowest level of loan and lease origination since the financial crisis, but activity rebounded sharply in May and June, and in fact, June ended up the best month for auto originations in our history. And in Home Lending, retail purchase applications after reaching a low in April recovered to well about pre-COVID levels in June, due to a strong and broad market recovery."



- JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon



As states began to reopen in the past couple months, we saw an improvement in spending levels as customers became more active buying fuel and spending on home projects and eating out... Consumer spending activity has vastly improved since April. Spending by Bank of America consumers during 2019 was a total of $3 trillion, so it's a sizable sample of U.S. activity. For the month of April that spending was down 26% compared to April of 2019. However, for the month of June that spending was relatively flat to 2019. And so far through the first couple of weeks of July, we're seeing that total spending actually be above what it was last year.



- Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan

That recovery appears to be stalling as cases rise and some of the places that were open start to close down.

More recently, we’ve seen the improvement in overall sales growth across the country flatten out, notably in both states with increasing cases and states with decreasing cases.



- JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon



... with an increase in viruses and this uncertainty persisting, I think you’ll see a flattening on that economic pickup and that will slow the progress we make economically from here.



- Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon



We’ve seen that sales growth level off in the wake of the latest rise in infections, and has remained relatively stable in that area.



- Delta Air Lines (DAL) CFO Paul Jacobson

All in all, the visibility is very low as to the future trajectory of the economy, but at least we can be sure that an overall V-shaped recovery would not reflect reality, and as such, we have a long road to recovery ahead:

I don’t think anybody should leave any bank earnings call this quarter simply feeling like the worst is absolutely behind us, and it’s a rosy path ahead. We don’t want people leaving the call simply thinking the world is a great place and it’s a V-shaped recovery.



- Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan

Provisions are up as expectations of credit losses rise.

Several banks are significantly increasing their loan loss provisions and reserves as they prepare for the worst, as the chart below shows. So far, the impact of credit losses on banks' balance sheets and bottom lines has been limited. Citigroup CFO Mark Mason even saw earlier-stage delinquency rates improving. He cautions, though, that it is still too early to actually see a significant impact from COVID-19 on net credit losses. However:

(Source: Bloomberg and 361 Capital)

One signal of the worsening outlook is that US bankruptcies are increasing. The expectation from banks is that we have some tough times ahead, hence the need for increased reserves:

As the economic environment brought on by COVID negatively impacts our customers and clients, it will filter through to our results, primarily in the form of outsized credit losses and compressed net interest margins."



- Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf



... we’re prepared and have reserved for something worse than the base case.



- JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon



... now that we're looking at a more protracted downturn, we're reserved for a much more broad-based impact across sectors.



- JPMorgan Chase CFO Jennifer Piepszak



The increase in the reserve was related to changes in risk ratings and deterioration in economic conditions, driven by the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economies and our expectation that credit losses and non-performing assets will increase from current levels.



- US Bancorp (USB) CFO Terrance R. Dolan

Generally, banks seem to be in good shape

Most banks seem to be in pretty good shape currently with improved capital ratios and excess reserves. Specifically, the Standardized CET1 capital ratios of Goldman Sachs improved from 12.5% last quarter to 13.6% this quarter, while that of Morgan Stanley (MS) was up from 17% to 18.6%.

(Source: Goldman Sachs Q2 report)

Here is Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman talking about his bank:

Morgan Stanley is not the Morgan Stanley it was 10 years ago, we're different, we're a different institution. We didn't have the credit provisions that everybody else had. That's not luck, that's by design. We don't have exposure on secured consumer credit, we have very little emerging market credit, we have very little small business, middle market lending. It's by design... Morgan Stanley currently has excess capital. And I believe - we just accreted another $3 billion. I believe we're going to create excess capital through the rest of this year and be sitting with many billions of dollars of excess capital at year-end and we want to do something with that.

The banks seem to be well-capitalized and ready to help the economy bounce back. Surprisingly also, there has been limited uptake of Fed facilities, suggesting that there is room for more support for banks:

Since the announcements and rollouts of the various facilities, we have seen a significant improvement in the pricing and availability of credit. Somewhat paradoxically, despite the clear effect that these facilities have had on the availability of credit, actual take-up of the facilities has been relatively low.”



- New York Fed President John C. Williams

Conclusion

We conclude by reiterating the words of Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon, whose advise to his clients is to be " thoughtful and cautious", and those of Fastenal (FAST) CEO Daniel L. Florness, who asks for cautious optimism. See you next week!

