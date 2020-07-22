NZD/USD Breakout Paves Way For Further Upside

This, in combination with generally positive risk sentiment, continues to support a weaker USD (which is conventionally viewed as a safe haven) and stronger Antipodean currencies (including both NZD and AUD).

That means that New Zealand commodity export prices have proven to be more robust than the United States' exports (relative to imports).

While NZD/USD offers no carry-trade appeal, New Zealand does seem to have weathered the recent COVID-19 crisis of 2020 better than the United States from a terms of trade perspective.

The NZD/USD currency pair, which expresses the value of the New Zealand dollar in terms of the U.S. dollar, usually rallies on the back of positive risk sentiment. Indeed, NZD/USD is now trading at levels significantly higher than its March 2020 lows, which were found upon global equities crashing after risk sentiment collapsed in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Most recently, NZD/USD has broken a short-term resistance level of around 0.6580 (as shown in the daily candlestick chart below). It is, however, worth noting that this currency pair remains underneath the 2020 opening price of 0.6733, which remains in sight in the near term.

There is little reason to buy NZD on the basis of interest rates. The current short-term interest rate as set by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (the RBNZ) is +0.25%, as highlighted in the table below.

This compares to the U.S. Federal Reserve's short-term interest rate of 0.00-0.25% (a target rate, with a midpoint of about 13 basis points). Both countries are effectively holding their short-term interest rates at the zero lower bound, which translates into practically no interest rate spread in FX funding markets. This means expectations regarding future interest rate moves now matter more than where rates are today.

We can therefore look to GDP growth expectations to estimate the likely future biases of these countries' central banks. The OECD projects, in 2020, for New Zealand to suffer a -8.9% decline in a base-case scenario, while the United States is expected to suffer a -7.3% decline.

This might provide us with a negative bias on NZD, but given the extent of these declines, any "delta" between these countries' GDP growth projections perhaps matters less in relation to interest rates. And if New Zealand suffers a greater decline, perhaps it will enjoy a sharper rise upon recovery. In any case, we can assume that interest rates will remain lower for longer, and hence we should probably pay more attention to other factors such as risk and sentiment and terms of trade.

Risk sentiment is fickle, but the current environment remains broadly constructive, with global equities holding steady (or rising, especially in the United States, one of the most popular equity markets in the world). Oil prices are also recovering, which is an especially positive sign for commodity currencies (i.e., currencies of countries that have significant commodity export exposures) like NZD.

Yet while oil prices are now stable, they still remain fairly subdued on a longer-term basis, and this is in fact positive for NZD. As I wrote in a recent article covering AUD/CAD, Australia is a net importer of oil, and New Zealand is the same. Therefore, a macro environment which includes lower oil prices is (albeit on an all-else-equal basis) positive for New Zealand's terms of trade.

The terms of a trade of a country measures, usually on an indexed basis, the changes in the relative prices of its exports and imports. If a country is a net importer of oil, and oil prices fall, its terms of trade (all else equal) improves. Through Q1 2020, as shown below, New Zealand's terms of trade remained ahead of the United States' terms of trade.

Oil prices fell most prominently after the first quarter; it was in April that we saw negative prices for the first time in history in front-month crude oil contracts. This will have created an even wider gap between the terms of trade of New Zealand and the United States. The United States' oil industry has been on the ascent in recent times, registering a positive trade balance for the first time since the 1940s in September 2019. The collapse in global oil prices is more negative for the United States than it is for New Zealand.

We have a situation where the Antipodeans, both New Zealand and Australia, are weathering this storm fairly well (with their terms of trade remaining relatively stable) whereas the more economically sophisticated countries of the United States and Canada have been caught out. As interest rate differentials are likely to remain close to zero (or negligible) between these countries' currencies for the foreseeable future, we are likely to continue to see NZD and AUD strengthen.

The chart above would suggest that the terms of trade differential for NZD/USD is in a better shape (i.e., more favorable for this currency pair) more recently (assuming it has continued to head in a similar direction through Q2 2020 to present) than it was in 2016 through 2018 (judging by the index values). Looking to a long-term chart of NZD/USD, we might expect that NZD/USD has a significant amount of room to continue to run (higher).

The midpoint of the 2016 to 2018 period for NZD/USD was approximately 0.7040, as illustrated in the chart above. Following the recent adverse movements in oil markets, the interest-rate normalization (at the zero lower bound, globally), and generally positive risk sentiment (as markets continue to support a V-shaped economic recovery), I suspect AUD and NZD could continue to rally through the rest of the year and into the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election in November 2020.

