Lenabasum's estimated peak worldwide revenues for all 4 indications is $5 to $8 billion/year. Therefore, the Phase 3 data read could be the first step to an eventual $10 billion+ CRBP valuation.

Our analysis concludes Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) is materially undervalued, by at least a factor of 2X, if Lenabasum's Phase 3 top-line data due "this summer" is strong enough to lead to an FDA approval of Lenabasum for Systemic Sclerosis. Systemic Sclerosis is a rare and debilitating disease driven by inflammation and fibrosis. Unfortunately it is not possible to know whether or not it is likely the FDA will approve Lenabasum for Systemic Sclerosis until CRBP reports Phase 3 top-line data at some point "late summer" 2020 as guided by CRBP's CEO (Source: CRBP Jefferies Virtual Presentation June 4, 2020. 5 minutes 10 seconds). Investors are therefore encouraged to pay close attention when CRBP issues the applicable press release announcing the results. The FDA has already agreed to "fast-track" Lenabasum's NDA submission. Professional stock analysts have a $24/share average price target (price targets range from $17 to $40) on CRBP.

To put the scale of the Lenabasum opportunity for CRBP shareholders in perspective, in Q42018 Kaken Pharmaceuticals ("Kaken") in Japan, agreed to pay CRBP $27 million upfront for the commercial rights to Lenabasum in indications targeting only 37,000 people (roughly $730 per potential payment) PLUS up to $173 million in commercial and regulatory milestone payments PLUS double-digit royalties. It appears reasonable to assume Kaken performed reasonable due diligence on Lenabasum's clinical profile as CRBP negotiated such a deal with only Phase 2 data. The applicable patient populations in the EU total 110,000 and 210,000 in China (never mind the 100,000 patients in the United States). This agreement alone is the best third party data affirming the market for Lenabasum is in the billions globally. Should CRBP sign commercial partners in the EU and China to the same terms, which is not such a stretch armed with positive Phase 3 top-line data, upfront payments to CRBP would total $233 million. This is detailed in our analysis to come. We also advise investors to be on the lookout for news around new commercial partners in the EU and/or China. The looming risk to CRBP shareholders is dilution. Should CRBP sign new commercial partners it is as much a value-creating event (almost) as much as positive Phase 3 top-line data. Again at $7/share, CRBP's market cap is roughly $500 million.

By way of background, Corbus, founded in FY2014, is a ~150 employee, clinical-stage biotechnology company located in Norwood, Massachusetts (a 15-minute drive from Cambridge, Massachusetts: the heart of the biotech hub on the east coast). CRBP's flagship product in development is called Lenabasum which is in a number of clinical trials (at various stages) for 4 indications noted below. CRBP otherwise has a no R&D pipeline of substance except for 1 approved IND targeting NASH (Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis). The simple message is CRBP's success or failure is, overwhelmingly, based on Lenabasum's upcoming Phase 3 top-line data read. CRBP has guided investors to expect Lenabasum's Phase 3 top-line data to be released "late summer" 2020 which we take to mean late August 2020. Of course, it could be earlier or as late as September 20, 2020, or so. Our analysis concludes if the Phase 3 top-line data is negative, CRBP has limited flexibility and therefore CRBP's share price will likely decline materially perhaps never to recover. However, should the data be compelling as CRBP anticipates, CRBP shares should surge materially higher.

Our analysis also concludes CRBP has only enough cash to take the company into October 2020. CRBP will need to raise additional capital to fund operations into Q4 2020 and beyond (after doing so in February 2020). As of the date of this article CRBP has ~2 months of cash to fund operations (and pay ~150 employees bi-weekly) while CRBP's stock price has declined over the last 2 weeks (shown below). This may suggest CRBP is confident reporting Phase 3 top-line data will increase its share price (thereby reducing dilution). CRBP may have signed a new overseas partner. We do not know. It may also mean nothing either. The following is a copy and paste from Seeking Alpha's CRBP stock chart over the last month:

Incidentally, it should be noted Seeking Alpha and other financial related websites note CRBP was founded in 2009. However, others suggest CRBP was founded in 2014. On CRBP's Q1 2020 earnings conference call held on May 11, 2020 (13 minutes 55 seconds), CRBP notes the company was founded in 2014. For purposes of this analysis the date CRBP was founded is immaterial.

The following is a simple overview of CRBP's pipeline by indication, clinical timeline and worldwide market sizes:

On May 27, 2020, CRBP issued a press release noting that the last clinical trial patient had their last doctor's office visit in CRBP's Lenabasum's Phase 3 trial for Systemic Sclerosis adding that top-line results are on track to be released "in the summer." Though there are no standard timelines in traditional clinical trials as they are all different, it will shortly be 8 weeks since this last patient visit. Though summer technically ends September 22, 2020, it appears reasonable to conclude CRBP meant late summer means results would be available by Labor Day (the end of the summer season). CRBP has named Lenabasum's Phase 3 trial "RESOLVE-1."

To reiterate the simple message of this analysis, CRBP's ultimate milestone 6 years in the making is near, so we encourage investors to pay attention to the results of Lenabasum's Phase 3 top-line data.

CRBP's basic plan should Lenabasum's Phase 3 clinical trial meet its endpoints is to prepare and submit an NDA to the FDA, we assume, in early FY2021. Because the FDA has already agreed to "fast-track" its review, the FDA will respond within 6 months of NDA submission.

CRBP has already hired a commercial management team (but has yet to fully staff a commercial infrastructure). Should RESOLVE-1's results suggest FDA approval is likely, CRBP said it plans to hire a full commercial team to launch Lenabasum in the United States in FY2021. Our analysis concludes it is reasonable to assume peak potential revenues in the United States are roughly $500 million (roughly 1/3 of the worldwide market). The FDA has already granted Lenabasum an Orphan Drug Designation. We would assume CRBP would file for exclusivity if eventually approved. Whether granted orphan exclusivity or not, if the Phase 3 data suggests the FDA will approve Lenabasum for Systemic Sclerosis, CRBP is well on its way to transitioning to a commercial pharmaceutical organization with potentially billions of dollars per year in revenues. Again at $7/share, CRBP's market capitalization is approximately $500 million. This is roughly the equivalent of Lenabasum's peak revenue potential for Systemic Sclerosis just in the United States.

Because there are no medicines on the market that treat Systemic Sclerosis as a disease, current therapeutics target the symptoms (like inflammation) and not the disease itself like Lenabasum. Hence our analysis concludes Lenabasum sales should ramp up relatively because of the lack of treatment options. Systemic Sclerosis is really an awful disease. Roughly half those diagnosed die within 10 years.

We are not experts in Lenabasum's science nor Systemic Sclerosis. However, investors are encouraged to read a well-written, plain English review of the results of Lenabasum's Phase 2 trial for Systemic Sclerosis and the likelihood of an FDA approval written by Christiana Friedman here on Seeking Alpha. To paraphrase, Christiana sees no safety-related issues because Lenabasum's basic chemical structure is based on the cannabinoid cannabidiol (CBD), which has a well-established safety profile and is already approved in the form of GW Pharmaceuticals’ (GWPH) Epidiolex. Unlike Epidiolex though, Lenabasum is synthetic, patented, and cannot be plant-based.

Lenabasum performed very well clinically in its Phase 2 trial providing medically meaningful benefits. However, because there was no placebo arm in the Phase 2 trial, it is not understood whether the clinical improvement in Systemic Sclerosis patients was the result of the body healing itself (a common outcome for Systemic Sclerosis patients) or due to Lenabasum. Investors will know for sure when Lenabasum's Phase 3 top-line results are published late this summer.

We would also suggest investors listen to CRBP's CEO present at the Jefferies virtual conference held on June 4, 2020. CRBP's CEO speaks to the probable FDA review process. Simply put, it can be difficult to assess Lenabasum's clinical benefit as historically patients are simply asked if they feel better. Lenabasum's trial will, apparently for the first time ever, measure tangible results like how much less women's skin tightens due to Lenabasum. Again our expertise is in the analysis and not the science. Our analysis concludes CRBP's CEO was very confident in Lenabasum's clinical profile and likelihood of ultimate FDA approval. One never knows for sure until the PDUFA date.

Finally, if Lenabasum is approved for Systemic Sclerosis, it is a hint that there is a roadmap to approval for the other 3 indications, assuming the clinical trials meet their respective endpoints. Long story short, after 6 years of development, investors will know very shortly whether or not Lenabasum is likely to be approved for the first of potentially 4 indications.

CRBP Liquidity and Capital Structure

CRBP had $46.6 million cash on hand as of 3/31/2020 after issuing 7.7 million shares of its common stock at $6/share (raising a gross $46 million) in February 2020. CRBP has no, as in $0, debt. Q1 2020 cash operating expenses were just under $30 million (75% R&D and 25% SG&A) more or less consistent with FY2019 quarterly operating expenses (noted below). On CRBP's Q1 2020 earnings conference call held May 11, 2020 (13 minutes 30 seconds), CRBP's CFO notes that CRBP has enough cash to take it into Q4 2020 (including the anticipated receipt of $7 million in non-dilutive grant proceeds). Using simple math to extrapolate liquidity suggests CRBP had roughly 2.0 quarters worth of cash when including a $7.0 million non-dilutive cash receipt (that would last CRBP through September 30, 2020). Our analysis, therefore, concludes CRBP must raise money this quarter (Q3 2020) unless CRBP announces upfront payments from new commercial partners. This is discussed in more detail below.

As is common with biotechnology companies, there are a considerable number of dilutive CRBP securities. Fortunately, with CRBP trading at approximately $7/share, dilution using the Treasury Stock Method (that assumes proceeds from stock option and warrant exercises are used to buy common stock in the open market) does not get to be truly material (greater than 10%) until CRBP's share price exceeds $10. The following is our traditional market capitalization to enterprise valuation calculations at various prices per share (for purposes of our analysis below we will assume CRBP burned a net $30 million in Q2 2020 operations, leaving CRBP with $15 million cash as of 6/30/2020):

The author acknowledges the valuation analysis above excludes the $7 million in proceeds from a $7 million grant. It is clearly immaterial. With positive Phase 3 top-line data and a number of other potential clinical related catalysts in FY 2020, our analysis concludes CRBP should trade for roughly one-third estimated peak annual sales (for all 4 indications). Hence our analysis more or less concludes with professional analysts who have an average price target of $22 per share (roughly $1.5 billion in valuation).

The remainder of our analysis will assume the Phase 3 top-line data is good enough to lead to a CRBP NDA submission for Lenabasum indicated to treat Systemic Sclerosis. If the data does not meet expectations, CRBP's future is uncertain at best which is why investors appear better off waiting until Phase 3 top-line data has been released.

To quantify the range of dilution, we start with the assumption that CRBP starts Q4 2020 with $0 cash. We will also assume CRBP builds a 100 incremental employee commercial infrastructure that is fully on board by the end of Q22020. The following is how we would anticipate CRBP's cash needs until the end of FY2021:

To summarize, our analysis above concludes CRBP will need to raise at least $150 million to run its business plan through 12/31/2021 (12/31/2021 being more or less when CRBP should start receiving cash receipts from the commercial sale of Lenabasum in the United States). In the short-term, our analysis concludes CRBP will need to raise $60 million before the end of Q3 2020 to fund 2 quarters worth of operations.

Since CRBP will only report Phase 3 top-line data towards the end of Q3 2020, our analysis concludes, while there may be circumstances which we are not aware of like new commercial partners, CRBP appears to have limited financial flexibility except to raise money via dilutive sales of CRBP common stock. Investors should hope that, should CRBP report positive Phase 3 top-line data, CRBP's valuation will rise dramatically, so dilution will not be as painful to shareholders otherwise. We believe CRBP shares should rise on positive Phase 3 top-line results (or at least shares should not decrease materially).

The good news is once CRBP is able to publish the data and begin to have conversations with third parties like non-dilutive/royalty based lenders and/or commercial partners, our analysis concludes the risk of material dilution is mitigated substantially. With the size of CRBP's markets, CRBP should have no problem raising over $100 million between finding a commercial partner in the EU and obtaining, say, a royalty based loan. Since most professional analysts also appear to agree that CRBP should break even by either late in FY 2022 or early 2023 (shown below), investors should be safe for now, assuming dilution should be limited to 10-15% at the most. It is also possible CRBP is well ahead and may announce a commercial partner in the EU or China eliminating the need for any dilution.

Recall Corbus announced a partnership with Kaken Pharmaceuticals ("Kaken") in early January 2019 whereby Kaken acquired the commercial rights to Lenabasum in Japan in exchange for an upfront payment of $27 million (and considerable other considerations should Lenabasum be commercialized in Japan for 2 of Lenabasum's 4 indications). The patient population for the 2 Lenabasum indications acquired was 37,000. This means CRBP, in substance, was paid $730 upfront for each potential patient (as important, Kaken committed to Lenabasum with only Phase 2 data and hence incurring some risk that Lenabasum would fail a Phase 3 trial). We can then extrapolate this $730 per patient to the EU and China-based patient populations as follows:

The simple message is should CRBP be able to procure commercial partners in the EU and China on terms consistent to the Kaken agreement, CRBP would raise a total of $233 million in upfront payments. Again let's reiterate CRBP would be negotiating from more of a position of strength with positive Phase 3 top-line results. In such a circumstance, CRBP may never need a dilution again. To be crystal clear, we have no evidence CRBP will be able to find such commercial partners. Last, these would be for only 2 of the 4 potential indications. Our analysis concludes the announcement of such partnerships would be as value-creating as positive Phase 3 top-line data.

Again, as has been the theme of this analysis, should CRBP report positive Phase 3 top-line data "late summer" our analysis concludes CRBP's share price is undervalued at ~$7/share.

Valuation

Like any rare disease biotech company, there is never a list of ideal comparables for which to compare valuation as a multiple of revenues as there may be for other indications (like say broadly cancer therapies). Our experience suggests, as a general rule, valuations ramp significantly once a company gets its first product approved by the FDA. CRBP will soon publish Phase 3 top-line data which will be the first hint to see if FDA approval is eventually likely. However, even if the results are stellar, CRBP still needs to submit a time-consuming and complex NDA. The FDA then has to review the NDA and either approve or reject the application. Our point being there are still hurdles for CRBP to overcome before Lenabasum is approved. Positive Phase 3 top-line data is certainly a great start.

Per Ernst & Young's FY 2019 Firepower report (page 23), a company like CRBP, whose products treat inflammatory-related diseases like Lenabasum, receives the highest revenue multiple in biotechnology of 5 times estimated peak annual revenues for valuation purposes. For conservatism, our analysis will assume a revenue multiple of 3X for valuation purposes.

Since CRBP's valuation at $7/share is roughly $500 million and estimated eventual peak potential revenues are in the billions, it is reasonable to conclude that CRBP is undervalued. Investors are only reminded to remember that if CRBP does not announce that it has found a commercial partner, it may have no choice but to dilute to raise money in the short term.

It has been our experience that when biotech companies' share prices rise dramatically, most are quick to take advantage and raise money (at a premium price). Investors should consider that just as likely here. However, should Lenabasum continue to produce compelling clinical data, CRBP is well on its way to building a multi-billion dollar valuation enterprise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.