Restaurant chains have obviously been on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis. They have been shut down entirely in some places, and in others, they’re allowed only to serve off-premise, which has served to limit volumes. High fixed costs also mean that flexibility during this critical time is limited.

The interesting thing is that shares of some chains, including Brinker International (EAT), have seen very strong recoveries, seemingly anticipating a fairly swift return to normal. However, it appears to me this is premature, and while I was a fan of Brinker before the crisis, the situation has changed, and so has my view of the stock.

Sluggish pre-crisis performance, and a bleak outlook

The thing about Brinker is that it was never really a growth stock in the first place. Given that COVID-19 has derailed growth plans for just about every company I can think of, it isn’t like that situation has improved.

Indeed, revenue has been essentially flat for the past several years, with estimates for a decline this year, followed by a similarly-sized rebound into next year. The company has divested all of its former brands apart from Chili’s and Maggiano’s, essentially betting the future of the company on the Chili’s brand. That has worked to an extent, but Chili’s is already huge with more than 1,600 locations worldwide. That means growth in the physical footprint isn’t a viable growth path because the law of large numbers is already in play.

That just leaves comparable sales, and as we can see, that hasn’t exactly been a blockbuster in recent years. Comparable sales were negative for fiscal 2017 and 2018, followed by a small rebound last year. This year’s number is expected to be -8%, which is no surprise, of course, followed by a 7% rebound for fiscal 2021. That means that current expectations call for comparable sales, indexed to fiscal 2019 levels, to be lower in fiscal 2021 than they were last year. That’s not exactly a viable growth path either.

Brinker updated its numbers a few weeks ago and while there has been some improvement, it looks like off-premise volume peaks have been seen. The Chili’s brand has reopened somewhat in recent weeks, but comparable sales are still down in the area of 25% to 40%, depending upon the week. With over half of the chain now having reopened its dining room, at least in some capacity, I’m not sure there’s a great deal of upside to be had from here.

The reason is because reopenings in large portions of the country aren’t going that well.

New York City is pulling back on reopening restaurants due to sustained new infections. Texas is doing the same thing. Florida is struggling with new infections, as are California, Arizona, Georgia, and other large markets. The theme here is that the states that were early with reopenings are now having to pull back, which indicates to me the shutdowns may persist longer than originally thought. That means share price valuations that are pricing in recovery need to be reset, and it appears to me Brinker fits that description.

Shares are too expensive

I don’t think the Chili’s brand is suddenly going to fall out of favor with consumers, or that Brinker is in some sort of imminent danger. I do, however, think the stock is pricing in too much growth at the moment.

Current estimates are for $1.16 per share in earnings this year, followed by $1.40 next year. Those are mere fractions of the nearly-$4 the company earned in fiscal 2019, which of course, was a year without COVID-19. The problem is that I don’t necessarily see a path back to $4 in earnings from here, for the reasons I outlined above.

The Chili's brand is already built out with its 1,600+ locations, comparable sales have oscillated around the flat line for years, and there are no catalysts on the horizon for either of these things to improve.

With reopenings being reversed in some markets around the country, it stands to reason that Brinker and others may struggle once more if their dining rooms are shut again. Off-premise has been working for Brinker but volume is limited via this channel; there's a reason its restaurants have dining rooms.

Given this, I think Brinker will struggle to regain former levels of revenue and therefore, earnings, which is something I don't believe the stock is pricing in at this point.

Brinker was never a growth company in the first place, and this situation isn’t going to make it better. Reopenings are going somewhat poorly in certain parts of the country, so restaurants in general will likely suffer lower growth trajectories than they otherwise would as a result.

At 17 times forward earnings, Brinker looks a bit too expensive to me. There are no catalysts on the horizon for enhanced growth, so the best investors can hope for is a return to the prior trajectory the company was on. However, with the reset much lower from COVID-19, that means Brinker will have years of work to do just to get back to its prior level of earnings, if it can at all. With shares priced at 17 times forward earnings, I think a lot of optimism is already priced in.

If Brinker does have to close some or all of its dining rooms again, I think there is substantial downside risk in the stock. Shares today are pricing in a smooth path to normal, which seems unlikely given recent COVID-19 data cited above.

If you want to own Brinker, I think wait until a mid-teens pullback occurs, which will reset the balance between risk and reward. Today, Brinker is simply too expensive, pricing in a recovery that looks increasingly unlikely.

