Trump's $1.6 Trillion Liquidity Reserve

The Treasury General Account has amassed $1.6 trillion since March that the administration will likely unleash into the economy before the November election.

In a previous article, I provided evidence that Fed liquidity is the current driver of prices in risk assets. Even on a weekly basis, short-term unwinds of the Fed balance sheet lead to negative price action in the S&P. In this article, I propose that we will likely see a second wave of stimulus with structurally higher unemployment, a pending re-lockdown in the U.S., and CARES Act stimulus rolling off at the end of the month. This is bullish for risk assets.

(Source: St. Louis Fed)

However, even if the stimulus does not occur, the Treasury Department has a $1.6 trillion reserve that I am sure it will unleash into the economy before the November 3rd election. With this war chest, I would not be bearish on risk assets. After the Fed liquidity thesis, I go in depth on the Treasury General Account.

(Source: Ibid.)

The only possible explanation for the TGA to reach $1.6 trillion is to give the administration ammunition if the Fed chooses not to act prior to the election. The Treasury can use the TGA balance to provide fiscal stimulus and commercial bank liquidity that will raise stock prices. With more Fed balance sheet expansion likely to come and a $1.6 trillion war chest of the Trump administration, the possibility exists that a liquidity deluge will send U.S. stocks on a parabolic run through November.

The Market is at an Important Juncture

10Y treasury yields remain pinned around 65 bps despite the broad-based rally in equities and recent rally in commodities. Although commodity prices may signal reflation, I do not believe the economic damage is over. We should continue to see deflation in the short term due to fiscal stimulus rolling off this month, a potential re-lockdown in the Sun Belt, and unemployment ticking higher again.

(Source: Ibid.)

(Source: stockcharts.com)

The CARES Act stimulus rolls off at the end of July. That means that the loss of an additional $600/month in unemployment benefits will bring down aggregate net income of U.S. consumers. It will also lead to a rise in evictions as the eviction moratorium in the Act will come to an end and the U.S. had 32% of renters unable to pay in July.

We also have several states re-entering lockdown after a botched U.S. response to the coronavirus epidemic. The economy was recovering, albeit slowly. The chart below supports the thesis of the “nike swoosh” recovery. The second image below shows Google searches for unemployment trending upward again. This makes sense as state governors enact harsher measures given the uptick in case counts. Additionally, I believe much of this unemployment will be structural as companies realized they could downsize their workforce with little to no effect on revenue.

(Source: Bloomberg)

(Source: Google Trends)

I believe the re-lockdown, stimulus roll-off, and continued high unemployment will put a dent in the recovery optimism. This supports bonds over commodities in the thesis that yields are trending lower. It also supports the idea that Fed Balance Sheet expansion is not over.

The TGA

The Treasury General Account began to expand in September 2008, as part of the post GFC Supplementary Financing Program. Under this program, the Treasury Department would sell short-term treasuries to commercial banks and hold that money at the Treasury General Account with the Fed. Essentially, this was a program to drain excess liquidity from the banks’ reserves if the administration felt the need to.

Why is the Treasury building an unprecedented $1.6 trillion cash cushion? Unlike the Fed, it is up to the administration as to when to and how to release these funds. My assumption is that it will offset Fed balance sheet roll-off to keep markets afloat up through the election. However, if the Fed expands its balance sheet and the Treasury begins winding down its cash reserve, we have a liquidity firehose that will juice asset prices much higher through November.

If stocks rise through November, it will not be on any fundamental basis. In terms of breadth, only 47.92% of S&P 500 stocks are above their 200-day moving average. This tells me that big tech companies with low debt and large cash reserves are the only ones catching a bid in this environment. Additionally, bank stocks are getting crushed with the KBE Bank ETF performing at negative 35.99% YTD. This is an unhealthy market and a fragile market. However, I believe it will continue to rise when you combine Treasury and Fed liquidity.

Conclusion

Time will tell whether this thesis plays out. The President considers the stock market’s performance his report card on the economy even though it has become obvious that they are not one and the same. He has built a $1.6 trillion war chest through the Treasury and will likely unleash it before the election. Couple this with economic weakness that comes from the July 31st stimulus roll-off and re-lockdown in the Sun Belt and we may have a dual Fed/Treasury liquidity firehose. This may be the most macro investing environment in history.

The irony in this thesis is that the weaker the actual economy, the higher stock prices are likely to go due to a stimulus response that directly favors risk assets. This is the Cantillon Effect at work. The S&P is already green on the year despite negative earnings growth.

How do investors profit from this? Anyone who has read my previous articles understands my stance on gold and bitcoin as the main source of profit from these policies. However, I will stay with the asset classes mentioned in the article: 1) Stay long U.S. stocks up to October. There is too much liquidity in the TGA and too high a likelihood of balance sheet expansion to be bearish U.S. equities. 2) Stay long bonds as the real economy falters. The equities rally has no fundamental basis. 3) Keep a close eye on commodities. I believe commodities will be the best way to play real economic growth and reflation, but the data has yet to confirm this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.