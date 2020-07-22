Apartment REITs present an attractive way for investors to own real estate without the hassle of the three Ts (tenants, toilets, and trash). Also, for most households, the rental or mortgage payment is at the top of the list of expenses in terms of priority. In other words, households can generally forgo dining out at restaurants, taking vacations, and other discretionary spend, but cannot forgo the three necessities of food, water, and shelter. The REIT that I’m evaluating today, Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), fits the mold of an attractive REIT trading at an attractive valuation. In this article, I intend to evaluate the stock from a fundamental and technical perspective, so let’s get started!

(Source: Company website)

An Attractive Apartment REIT

Mid-America Apartment Communities owns and operates 301 communities spread across 16 states. It differentiates itself from its peers, AvalonBay (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR) in its geographic focus. Unlike its larger peers, who have heavy exposure to coastal gateway markets, MAA’s properties primarily lie in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Its top three markets of Atlanta, Dallas, and Charlotte comprise 29% of its total NOI. Here’s a snapshot of the property portfolio.

(Source: June Investor Presentation)

Perhaps what’s on top of everyone’s minds right now are the key risks and challenges presented by COVID-19. A recent surge in the number of new cases in Florida, where MAA collects 18.1% of its NOI, has thrown uncertainty into the state’s economy. While this is something for investors to monitor, I would argue that MAA’s properties actually stand to benefit from a migration away from densely populated cities. As shown on the property map above, most of MAA’s properties are in medium-sized cities. In the case of Florida, most of its properties are far away from Miami-Dade County, where the rate of infection is the highest.

Analysts seem to share this sentiment as Jaguar Analytics recently published a favorable view, stating that MAA, with its concentration in smaller cities and suburbs, stands to capture migration from gateway cities. This sentiment is backed by the increasing work-from-anywhere trends, as evidenced by the increased popularity of Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and other work-from-home applications.

Occupancy in the latest reported quarter remained strong at 95.7%, which is just 20 bps lower than the same quarter last year. In addition, in what is perhaps evidence of increased migration away from urban areas, management noted that leasing volume in May was 6% higher than in the prior period. Importantly, rent collection has remained consistent, with April rent collection the same as the historical average, and May rent collection just 40 bps lower than average at a 98.7% collection rate.

Looking at the stock price performance. Shares are well below the 52-week high of $148 that was achieved in February of this year. The current price sits at 11% below its 200-day moving average of $122.37 and the RSI Score is 41, indicating that it is approaching oversold territory (a score below 30 is generally considered to be oversold territory). From a price movement perspective, it appears that the share price has held support at the $110 level. However, recent weakness points to a possibility of breaking the $105 level in the near term.

(Source: StockCharts)

Turning to analyst recommendations, while the average price target has fallen since pre-COVID, it still sits at the healthy level of $124 per share, which is 13% above where the stock is trading at now. The current analysts’ 12-month forecast ranges from a low of $112 per share to a high of $140, which means that the current price sits slightly below the low estimate. In addition, the current consensus score of 2.6 means that recommendations currently sit between a hold and outperform rating. I find these points to be encouraging, as they suggest that the shares are undervalued.

(Source: YCharts)

MAA maintains a strong balance sheet with a leverage ratio of just 31.5%, based on total debt to gross assets, and its Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio stands at a safe 4.7x. Its interest coverage ratio is at a safe 5.2x with a weighted average maturity of 7.2 years at a weighted average 3.8% interest rate. As seen below, MAA has a well-staggered debt maturity schedule with no significant maturities until 2022. This puts the company in a comfortable position to fund the $490 million in development pipeline with an average 6.2% expected NOI yield.

(Source: June Investor presentation)

Turning to the financials, MAA has grown its FFO at a steady pace. While the FFO for the trailing 12 months (TTM) appears to be lower, it’s due to a non-cash $0.23 per share expense in Q1’20, as noted by management below:

FFO results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 included $27.6 million, or $0.23 per Share, of non-cash expense related to the fair value adjustment of the embedded derivative in the preferred shares as compared to $0.5 million of non-cash expense related to the embedded derivative in the preferred shares recognized in the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Adding back the $0.23 non-cash expense, we get to the same FFO per share for the TTM as compared to the full-year 2019. This equates to a 10% total growth since 2017. Meanwhile, the dividend has grown at about the same pace (11.5% total growth since 2017), and the dividend to FFO payout ratio remains at a safe 57%, if we add the $0.23 non-cash expense to the $6.55 TTM FFO.

(Source: Created by author based on company financials)

Investor Takeaway

MAA owns and operates a high quality portfolio of apartments across the Sunbelt region of the United States. Its focus on suburbs and medium-sized cities puts it in position to benefit from a migration away from densely populated urban centers, which are bearing the brunt of COVID-19. This is evidenced by the improved YoY leasing rate that the company saw in May, and is supported by the work-from-anywhere culture that we have seen with the rise of video conferencing applications. The company’s balance sheet remains strong, and is in a position to fund the active development pipeline with attractive yields.

I view shares as being attractively priced and have a Buy rating at the current price of $109.36 per share and a P/FFO ratio of 17.5. While the 3.7% dividend yield may not be as high compared to other REITs, I find it attractive due to the relatively low payout ratio, its steady growth, and with the backing of a strong balance sheet. I have a one-year price target of $120, which I find reasonable given that this sits below the average analyst estimate and also below where the stock traded at for much of the second half of last year.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.