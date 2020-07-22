Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) represents the largest realized loss I've had investing in the stock market thus far. I wrote 4 previous articles on Corus, back in 2018, finally throwing in the towel on the stock, and hadn't looked back. However, knowing Corus' previous debt profile post the Shaw Media acquisition, I expected Corus' dividend to be suspended in a COVID-19 world. However, the company is maintaining its quarterly dividend. This begged the following questions: is Corus' cash flow intact, did the company get debt under control, and is this an investable business finally? Without spoiling the rest of the article too much, in my view: no, probably not...

Note: Corus is a Canadian company that reports in CAD. The numbers discussed in this article are in CAD. Corus trades with significantly higher liquidity in Canada under the ticker symbol TSE:CJR.B, than in the US under the symbol OTC:CJREF.

TV companies can't get streaming right

Corus has a number of streaming offerings floating around, with its popular Global News and Treehouse television assets coming to mind. These are VOD services without any seeming cohesive strategy to them. The Global News streaming service doesn't require any cable TV subscription. Though Global Television and Treehouse do? It'd seem for a company with as much content as Corus has, that creating an all-in-one hub for its content could give (the inferior Canadian offering of) Netflix (NFLX) a run for its money.

(Source: Corus)

On the surface, this seems like a rather compelling service. For $13, one gains access to live streaming most of Corus' television assets (+$6 for Nickelodeon), as well as a pretty extensive VOD (video on demand) library. Subscriber numbers also look pretty good:

For example, one short year ago, we launched STACKTV. It was a success right out of the gate, and grew markedly every month accelerating as more Canadians were required to self isolate. STACKTV has now become a meaningful part of our business portfolio with over 200,000 Canadian subscribers and growing, a milestone we’re excited to share. We're also investing to improve the subscriber value proposition by providing enhanced flexibility to consume our Corus video content on the go, complementing the significant investments our distribution partners are making, and new platforms to improve the TV experience. Viewers have embraced our expanded Global TV app, which has seen an acceleration in downloads and time spent during the crisis. With nearly 4 million downloads to-date and more than 6.9 million video starts in the first month alone, our viewers are taking advantage of new ways to access our content.



- Doug Murphy, CEO | Corus Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Instead of going it alone, Corus has partnered with Amazon (AMZN) for this, offering it as an add-on service to Prime Video. This is in addition to offering Global News for free through Prime Video. This seems to be working to some degree. Gaining 200k subscribers after launching in fall 2019 is not bad. Netflix has ~6.5 million active Canadian subscriptions by contrast, with its standard plan being $14.

Corus is going to flop with this offering for a couple of reasons unless it is corrected, and history backs that up. While, of course, the Corus live channels are full of advertisements, as any TV channel is, its VOD streams have ads as well. Out of curiosity and due diligence for this article (I wonder if this counts as a tax write-off), I subscribed to STACKTV. My observations were:

The ads are bizarre. There were no ads for third parties in VOD streams. The ads I saw on VOD were for other Corus IP and channels only. I wondered if Corus simply couldn't sell advertising space because of COVID-19 related ad weakness, but a quick Google search confirmed this has been the norm since the service launched. This is also the main complaint of customers I'm seeing. Corus isn't even deriving revenue from these ads, and it's chasing customers away. They need to be removed. Stream quality and bitrate are low. Maybe I'm spoiled by 4k streams on Prime Video and Netflix, but Corus is pricing this as a premium service. For those with some technical background, streams on new shows were 720p, with a bitrate that seemed to hover around 2500kbps for me. Think of this as being ~2010 Netflix quality. This is similar to what's offered on cable TV, but cord-cutters aren't going to accept this. My understanding is many or Corus' channels are in 1080i or 720p; I assume its original content is rendered with that as the end target. Lots more TV than Netflix or Prime Video. For people into reality TV, or those with kids, there was actually quite a wide catalog of content. More than Netflix Canada's by a wide margin. Corus' library skews reality TV and kids, as does STACKTV. It may depend on one's on TV taste if the library appeals to them.

STACKTV also gives a one-month free trial to users (outside of Quebec). I wonder how many of the quoted 200k subscribers are paying subscribers and how many are on a free trial. I emailed Corus IR to enquire about this and will update the article if given an answer. At a max, Corus is deriving ~$30 million in annual revenues from this service at this time.

Corus should really kill the dividend...

Since acquiring Shaw Media assets, Corus' bank debt has become somewhat of an existential threat, as the company tried to rejig its core businesses with declines in traditional TV broadcasting. Corus slashed its dividend from a monthly $.095 payment ($1.14 annually) to $.06 quarterly ($.24 annually). This had essentially allowed the company to start pushing its substantial free cash flows into paying down its ~$2 billion of bank debt. While Corus has made good progress on that over the past couple of years, reduced free cash generated during COVID-19 means even at the company's reduced payout, there's no longer excess cash to repay bank debt anymore... at least until the advertising market returns to some normalcy.

(Source: Corus Q3 2020 Financial Statements, Pg. 10)

In Corus' primary television business, advertising revenues dropped by 31%. These drops were 52% in its significantly smaller radio segment.

However, the company's free cash flow looks resilient.

(Source: Corus Q3 2020 Financial Statements, Pg. 3)

Where things get interesting is how Corus maintained flat FCF when revenues declined 24% YOY. It largely came through forms of corporate welfare the Canadian government has implemented, as well as reduced programming expenses.

The CEWS (Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy) provided Corus $17 million in Q3. This program provides 75% of employee wages (up to a threshold) for companies significantly affected by COVID-19 (Corus' significant revenue declines allow it to participate in the program). This program was extended to December 31, 2020 (or the next two quarters Corus reports).

In its conference call, company management seemed to think Corus would continue to qualify for CEWS, however, it's possible future rounds of CEWS founding comes with more strings attached. An extension for the program is currently being debated in the house of commons, and the left-leaning Bloc Quebecois and New Democratic Party have advocated restricting dividend payouts from companies collecting money through the program. I don't consider it unlikely that Corus could halt remaining dividend payments through 2020, citing either public relations or tightened CEWS requirements.

There were a number of other one-time events Corus notes affected its FCF. The federal government has delayed a number of GST payments.

The company also saved ~$20 million YOY on programming rights, which seems to come with some annual fluctuation throughout the past few years; it doesn't appear to be any cost savings derived from the current environment. What's interesting is that CEWS subsidy, plus GST/HST recoveries, and savings on programming rights is ~$58 million, or 2/3rds of Corus' reported FCF. While the CEWS subsidy should continue through 2020, the other $41 million of savings are one-time events.

This is why Corus resuming its dividend seems somewhat bizarre. The company's "recurring' free cash generation in this environment may be reduced by ~$50 million per quarter (bringing it near zero in the softer quarters) if the pain in advertising remains how it was this spring. Even in the upcoming fourth quarter (often the strongest for advertising), Corus may only generate ~$50 million in free cash if CEWS is maintained but the advertising market remains the same. The company pays $16 million a quarter in dividends. The interest on servicing its $1.604 billion of bank debt (at 4.1%) is another $16.4 million per quarter. Corus would be left with ~$18 million of free cash in its strongest quarter, dipping negative in weaker quarters.

Corus had repaid $130 million of bank debt over the past 9 months, or ~$43 million per quarter. This is where things start looking messy. The company can pay its dividend and service the interest on its bank debt in the current environment, assuming things don't get worse in advertising and CEWS keeps rolling. However, it doesn't appear Corus can pay down bank debt as it had been prior to this.

Page 32 of the company's Q3 financial statements states:

Effective November 30, 2017, the Company’s credit agreement with a syndicate of banks was amended. The principal amendments effected were the extension of the maturity for the Revolving Facility and the Term Facility, and fixing the mandatory repayment on the Term Facility to 1.25% per quarter effective November 30, 2017.

1.25% of Corus' term facility is $25 million per quarter... Simply put, even in its seasonally strongest quarter, the company can't maintain its dividend and meet mandatory repayment requirements at the same time. Corus does have $80 million of cash on the balance sheet and an undrawn $300 million revolver. The company is not currently in a liquidity crisis.

However, the market clearly doesn't care about Corus' dividend and views it as unsustainable. The company's dividend yield is already knocking on the door of being in the double digits, and that's after already being reduced by almost 3/4rds only a couple years ago. In my view, Corus is getting punished because it has too much debt. Management's only priority, especially right now, is to pay down as much debt as possible.

Why invest in Corus at this point?

I hope this article has painted a picture of where Corus currently stands. It appears as somewhat of a rudderless ship. The management team that made the acquisition of Shaw Media from Shaw Communications (SJR), that's endured multiple writedowns and forced dividend cuts to battle the newfound debt, is still in place. Corus' streaming offering has bizarre quirks (advertising, but only of other Corus shows), is too expensive ($13), and has a streaming quality not competitive with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Despite these challenges, Corus is extremely cheap as a free cash flow machine, assuming television advertising returns to where it was in 2019. A company with a $520 million market cap as of this writing generates ~$300 million of free cash per year without any worries regarding its ability to continue as a going concern... that's certainly eye-catching.

Unfortunately, Corus seems little more than a falling knife at this point. No dividend investor can trust management after the previous cut, and its current dividend is not sustainable during COVID-19 advertising challenges. For a value investor, Corus has many painful years ahead of declining revenues and cash flows from its legacy TV and radio business, while the company needs to pay down debt, as well as figure out a coherent streaming and content sales strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.