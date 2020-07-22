Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) was founded in 2015 and has been dedicated to advancing gene therapies for ultra-rare diseases. In 2018, they acquired GSK’s portfolio of gene therapies and became a public company. Orchard now has one of the most extensive and advanced pipelines in the gene therapy space. They have proven that their technology is effective, safe and durable. One of the scientific cofounders has taken on the CEO role and has initiated a new strategic plan to transition Orchard to a successful commercial stage company. Shares are trading near a 52-week low yet two of their gene therapy treatments have completed clinical studies, are likely to be approved and should begin generating revenue as early as 2021. Based on projected peak sales, Orchard Therapeutics is undervalued and could double if regulatory approvals and sales follow.

The Orchard Platform

Orchard has a technology platform for ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy. Simply put, this means that stem cells which produce blood cells are genetically corrected in a lab and reinserted into a patient in hopes of curing their disease permanently. This approach can be applied to many monogenetic diseases, some of which are life-altering and/or life-ending diseases, for which there are no effective treatments. Orchard Therapeutics’ approach is a technically challenging procedure which involves removing a patient’s cells (HSCs), inserting a lentivirus which carries a working copy of the defective gene and then cryopreserving (freezing) the cells.

The cells can then be shipped to an Orchard-approved treatment site where the patient is treated by wiping out the defective HSCs. Next, via an IV infusion, the patient is given the corrected cells which should engraft into the bone marrow and produce healthy cells permanently. Orchard has administered this type of treatment to more than 170 patients in 7 diseases and it has been shown to be effective, safe and durable for as long as 19 years.

OTL-200 for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD)

MLD is caused by a faulty gene and results in patients missing a critical enzyme. Onset of MLD can happen in infancy, childhood or even adulthood. It is thought that this missing enzyme causes the myelin sheath and the nerve fibers that should be protected to break down. Muscles work poorly and are rigid, patients have seizures and progress to blindness. Affected children will not develop normally cognitively or physically and thus require extraordinary care due to their condition. According to Orchard’s CEO, physician Dr. Bobby Gaspar, in its most aggressive form, patients are “vegetative by ages 2-3 and often dead by ages 5-6.”

Dr. Marc Patterson, MD, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic describes MLD as “inexorably progressive and leads to premature death in all cases.” The only treatment available currently is a stem cell transplant which may slow the disease but must be done early in the disease process. Published literature suggests that stem cell transplants carry a meaningful risk of complications, have inconsistent outcomes and are not particularly effective in aggressive late‐infantile MLD.

Patients treated with OTL-200 have been followed for up to 9 years and it has been shown to be effective in both late infantile and early juvenile patients. Dr. Valeria Calbi, a hematologist at San Raffaele Scientific Institute, summarized the outcome for 29 patients who have been treated. 26 patients are still alive and have, “significantly superior gross motor function measure scores compared with untreated patients, along with positive effects on cognitive function. These data demonstrate that the majority of patients treated with gene therapy at pre-symptomatic and early symptomatic stages of their disease experienced clinical benefit, while all patients in the natural history cohort showed the expected rapid decline in motor and cognitive function.”

After seeing treated patients, the mother of an MLD patient who is paralyzed, blind and end stage wrote, ”experts in the field called the results from GSK’s (Orchard’s) clinical trials of gene therapy for MLD “stunning.” Children who should have been unable to talk or walk, who needed feeding tubes and hospice care, were instead attending school and riding bicycles and living remarkably normal lives… published papers could not show the amazing things I had witnessed, like kids with MLD eating hot dogs, running outside, and talking to their parents. They were getting a chance to grow up because of the work GSK was doing.”

Figure 1: Source: Orchard Therapeutics

Currently, the only treatment available is a stem cell transplant but OTL-200 appears safer and much more effective. Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) has a gene therapy in preclinical stages for MLD. Takeda (NYSE:TAK) has an enzyme replacement treatment that is in clinical trials but isn’t scheduled to be approved until 2023. If it proves effective, TAK-611 would be chronically administered, perhaps intrathecally, on a weekly basis. It may be a useful treatment for more advanced patients but it is likely to be expensive, the ongoing intrathecal administration would be burdensome and it is not curative.

Profits and OTL-200 for MLD

The University of Washington is piloting a screening program to determine the incidence of MLD as figures in the literature vary considerably from 1 in 40,000 births to 1 in 160,000 births. Orchard Therapeutics estimates that 200-600 patients are born annually with MLD in developed countries. The MLD Foundation estimates approximately 450 are born with MLD annually in the US and other developed countries.

Figure 2: Source- The MLD Foundation

Identifying patients with MLD early is challenging because newborn screening is not routinely performed. The diagnosis is often difficult to make and can occur later in the disease course given many practicing physicians will never see a single case of MLD. Additionally, the symptoms are similar to cerebral palsy or can appear to be psychiatric initially, thus, it can easily be misdiagnosed. A challenge for Orchard is identifying patients early because early treatment is required for OTL-200 to be effective.

Orchard is piloting screening for newborns in both Italy and New York to achieve this end. They believe that routine screening will be needed to maximize the number of patients treated. However, screening for an ultra-rare disease is not something likely to be quickly implemented or uniformly adopted. Experts like Dr. Michael Gelb believe this may change because there is a valid rationale for performing routine screening. According to Dr. Gelb, "The treatment works so well that interest in newborn screening [for MLD] is escalating.” Given the uncertainty about the incidence of MLD and the current difficulties in patient identification, it is particularly difficult to project peak sales.

Pricing for OTL-200 has not been announced but it is likely to be very high. The most similar product is Zolgensma, a gene therapy for SMA which is also a devastating and deadly disease. Zolgensma is also a gene therapy product with curative potential and commands a price of $2.1 million in the US. Insurance companies are covering it and Novartis posted sales of $186 million a quarter recently. Despite an enormous price tag for treatment, these are extremely rare conditions and due to that, the price per member per month, is actually very small. It is estimated that insurance coverage for gene therapy adds less than $12 annually to a premium.

Assuming a price of $2,000,000 per patient and 100 patients treated annually, OTL-200 would provide revenue of $200 million annually. One under-appreciated factor in assessing the value of OTL-200 is that due to the complexity of manufacturing, Orchard may be the only producer of a gene therapy for MLD even after the patent expires. Orchard Therapeutics is anticipating a EU approval this year for OTL-200 and is planning a European launch in early 2021. They plan on filing an IND in the US this year. They have received feedback from the FDA and EMA and believe they have adequate datasets to prove efficacy and safety.

OTL-103 for Wiskott Aldrich Syndrome (WAS)

According to Boston Children’s Hospital, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome is an ultra-rare genetic disease that impairs immune function and prevents platelets from being properly produced leading to bleeding disorders. Orchard’s CEO, Dr. Bobby Gaspar, who is a physician, described it as a very challenging disease. He described that patients tend to be susceptible to severe infections due to the defects in their immune system and tend to have serious bleeding episodes from minor injuries. Patients also develop autoimmunity and cancers. The median life span of these patients was reported in the literature to be approximately 14 years with a stem cell transplant being the only treatment option currently.

In a study published in Lancet Haematology, nine patients treated with OTL-103 were all alive, all had engraftment of genetically corrected HSCs, and all had an improvement in platelets and immune function. Patients had a statistically significant decrease in infections and were able to discontinue the use of platelet transfusions due to an absence of severe bleeding events. The authors concluded that OTL-103 provided “a valuable treatment option” and the study reached all of its endpoints. Patient's pre-treatment status acted as the placebo for the clinical trial. Some of these patients were treated with the cryopreserved product and it showed efficacy equal to the fresh product. This validates that patients can be treated at distant sites which better allows for access.

As with MLD, there are widely varying figures of incidence in the literature. Orchard Therapeutics estimated that WAS has annual incidence of 100-300 births and a prevalence of 3K-5K patients of whom it is estimated that 55 percent are untransplanted. Dr. Gasper describes it as a slower progressing disease and that patients can be treated in later stages. Because of this, OTL-103 has a better commercial opportunity as there are a few thousand existing patients who could benefit from treatment. If we estimate $2 million per patient and 300 patients treated annually, that produces $600 million in annual sales. In 2021, Orchard will submit to the FDA and EMA for regulatory approval so commercial launches may occur in 2022.

The Pipeline

Orchard has prioritized development of OTL-203 for MPS-1, another ultra-rare devastating disease. Maria Ester Bernardo, MD, Ph.D., an investigator noted that initial results of the early stage trial looks promising. She reported that “the trial results to date have shown promising preliminary clinical effects on motor skills, IQ and growth in the first two patients with 12 and 18 months of follow-up,” Orchard has also dosed the first patients in an early stage trial in MPS-IIIA. These programs are likely to move to later stage trials adding to Orchard’s pipeline. There are other companies working on AAV gene therapies for these indications including Regenixbio, Abeona and Lysogene so these may be more competitive markets for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard has announced that it will be investing in programs in less rare indications. They will be targeting genetic forms of frontotemporal dementia and Crohn’s disease. Orchard has other more advanced programs that have been placed on hold including their beta thalassemia program but they will be seeking partners to advance these.

A Strategic Plan

The strategic plan to become a profitable commercial enterprise is multifaceted. They have signed a 5-year extension with their contract manufacturer to produce OTL-200 and OTL-103 as well as for additional pipeline products. This eliminates the need to invest in manufacturing at this time. They also entered into a license agreement with GSK for their lentivirus cell line technology which should enable improved manufacturing efficiency. They laid off 25 percent of their staff to further reduce costs. Dr. Gasper, the CEO stated that, “we took a view that to prioritize what we were doing right now, deliver on that and invest in some R&D on the larger indications… That is where the full value of Orchard lies and the full value of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy lies,”

Risks

Clearly, the availability of curative therapies such as OTL-200 and OTL-103 is a blessing to a family who receives such a shattering diagnosis. The largest risk for investors is whether Orchard Therapeutics can profitably provide these therapies. It is inherently difficult to estimate peak sales in ultra-rare diseases where incidence and prevalence figures as well as pricing are uncertain. An additional risk for investors is whether the EMA and FDA will find the clinical data already available for OTL-200 and OTL-103 sufficient for approval. Moreover, the need to raise capital which would likely result in dilution is also a risk for investors.

Financials/Share Price

In 2021, revenue should start to flow in if European approval is obtained for OTL-200. An estimate based on the assumptions described in this article is that peak sales for OTL-200 and OTL-103 could reach $800 million. Orchard has provided no specific revenue projections but the chart below illustrated the source, relative scale and timing of revenue growth.

Figure 3: Source- Orchard Therapeutics

The company has cash on hand of approximately $264 million which they expect to be sufficient to fund operations through 2022. Given this, an equity offering could be necessary prior to a commercial launch. It should be noted that management initiated this restructuring plan in order to preserve cash and appears to be adverse to unnecessary dilution.

The company’s current market cap is $533 million and the enterprise value is $293 million suggesting shares are significantly undervalued relative to the revenue opportunities. Peak sales are always difficult to project but particularly so with ultra-rare diseases where there are few comparisons, especially for curative therapies. However, even if we assume Orchard’s treatments for MLD and WAS collectively only reach $400 million in peak sales, if we apply a 3x multiple on sales, and discount assuming an 85% chance of regulatory approval, that inputs a market cap closer to 1 billion. This implies shares could double. Interestingly, when Orchard went public in 2018, it quickly hit a valuation of $1.25 billion. Today, its market cap is $533 million but it has two products that have been shown to be effective and are approaching regulatory approval.

Institutional Ownership/Analyst Thoughts

JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama has a price target of $17 and has an overweight rating on Orchard’s shares. The analyst noted that the transition to a commercial stage company is likely to occur before 2021 and sees "broad potential" for the pipeline. Orchard has strong institutional support and recent filing show ownership by biotech hedge funds RA Capital, Deerfield Management and Baker Brothers.

Conclusions

Orchard Therapeutics is well-positioned to deliver transformative therapies for multiple diseases from their proven platform. Although the markets for their products are incredibly small, competition is virtually non-existent and the rewards and barriers to entry are high. Given the precedent of very high pricing for these life-altering potentially curative treatments, it appears Orchard can do well financially while doing enormous good for patients. The currently depressed pricing of Orchard Therapeutics' stock offers an opportunity for patient investors who believe in the financial viability of the model.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell and security.