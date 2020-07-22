It's been an incredible start to the month of July for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) as the ETF continues to outperform all other sectors, and is now the 5th best-performing sector year-to-date. B2Gold (BTG) has been one of the names within the index leading the charge higher, and the catalyst for this significant outperformance is the exceptional results we're seeing out of Fekola. Despite COVID-19 related challenges, the mine is on track to produce over 600,000 ounces year to date with 311,000 ounces produced in the first half. However, while B2Gold has industry-leading margins and is expected to grow annual EPS by 90% in FY2020, the stock is beginning to get a little ahead of itself in the short term. Therefore, I believe investors would be wise to book some profits if the stock heads above $6.85 before August.

B2Gold reported its preliminary production results for Q2 2020 last week and had an outstanding quarter with record gold production of 242,000 ounces, and 147,000 of those ounces coming out of the company's flagship Fekola Mine. These solid operational results helped B2Gold to report record quarterly revenue of $442 million, up 65% year over year. This translates to a 2100 basis point acceleration in the company's revenue growth rate from the 44% reported in Q1 2020, and the third quarter in a row of 30% revenue growth. While the gold price (GLD) has undoubtedly helped drive higher revenues, the other catalyst has been Fekola, with the expansion that's nearly complete continuing production growth at the company's lowest-cost mine. Fekola produced over 311,000 ounces in the first half of 2020, up 39% from the 224,000 ounces reported in the same period last year. Given the industry-leading margins at the mine with all-in sustaining costs $300/oz below the industry average, a good chunk of these profits flows directly to the bottom line.

As we can see from B2Gold's earnings trend below, we continue to see a strong uptrend in annual earnings per share [EPS] since FY2018, an anomaly in the gold sector as most miners didn't see a significant improvement in their bottom-line growth until last year. The senior producer had an earnings breakout year in FY2018 with annual EPS hitting a new multi-year high, and while we didn't see much growth in FY-2019, B2Gold is expected to see nearly triple-digit growth in FY2020. Based on current estimates of $0.46, the company is on track to see 92% growth in annual EPS in FY2020, a growth rate that is more than double the sector average earnings growth rate of 44%.

If we look at quarterly revenues below, this earnings growth is high-quality as it's coming on the back of significant sales growth, the lifeblood of earnings. Generally, I am very skeptical of high double-digit earnings growth if it shows up absent significant sales growth and margin expansion, but this is not the case with B2Gold. As the chart below shows, B2Gold saw record revenue in Q2 of $442 million and is expected to see another quarter of record revenue in Q4 based on estimates of $469.7 million. Therefore, the all-time highs in annual earnings per share are being confirmed by record revenues, suggesting that this growth is sustainable and here to stay. The last thing an investor wants to see is flat to anemic sales growth with strong earnings growth as it suggests that the earnings growth is most likely less sustainable, and being padded by one-time items or lower taxes.

However, there are two negatives to the B2Gold story that are worth pointing out. The first is that FY2021 and FY2022 estimates are quite lukewarm, suggesting that we've already seen the majority of this growth story play out. This is because analysts are currently forecasting $0.48 and $0.50 in annual EPS for the following two years, which would translate to low single-digit growth. While this isn't the end of the world, especially after a year of over 90% growth in annual EPS, it does suggest that B2Gold will have to rely on the gold price to drive future earnings growth. Since 2017, the company has been able to generate significant annual EPS growth due to higher production at Fekola, but this is no longer the case with the mine already running at near full capacity.

Some investors will argue that there is still significant growth left in the tank for B2Gold as the Gramalote Joint Venture with AngloGold Ashanti (AU) has the potential to add 200,000 ounces of annual gold production to B2Gold's production profile. While this is true as the mine is projected to produce over 400,000 ounces of gold per year at below $650/oz, we will need to wait until late 2022 earliest to see an impact here as the Feasibility Study is scheduled for Q1 2021 and a project of this size will have a 15-month construction schedule at a bare minimum. Therefore, this will not be a significant positive impact on B2Gold's bottom line for another two years.

Meanwhile, there are two other areas of growth, the Fekola expansion and attributable ounces from B2Gold's stake in Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF), but neither is going to move the needle much. In terms of the Fekola expansion, the mine can produce a stretch target of 630,000 ounces per year at a 7.5 million ton per annum capacity, but the mine is already on track to produce 600,000 ounces this year based on current production. An additional 30,000 ounces per year would be great, but this would translate to less than 3% production growth based on the current 1.2 million-ounce per year production profile. When it comes to Calibre, there is some growth potential here as well, but a 30% stake in a 150,000-ounce producer isn't going to move the needle a ton either. Even if we assume that Calibre Mining grows production to 200,000 ounces, which would translate to Calibre's attributable gold production from 30,000 ounces per year to just over 60,000 ounces, this still adds only 5% production growth for B2Gold.

Unfortunately, the second issue is the technical picture, which is finally getting a little ahead of itself in the short term. As we can see in the chart above, B2Gold is now 50% above its 200-day moving average, an area that it has struggled with in the past. As we can see from the past two instances, the stock underwent a 15% or larger correction following similar readings, but this time the stock is even more overbought. This overbought condition does not mean that the stock is going to crash or that it's worth liquidating one's position, but it does suggest that the reward to risk is much less favorable here. Therefore, if this rally were to continue and we head above $6.85 before the end of August, I believe this would provide an opportunity to book some profits.

B2Gold has been one of my favorite ideas in the gold space for years now since I first recommended it at $1.40, and while I remain bullish here long term, I believe the stock is now getting closer to fair value near $6.70. In addition, while the growth story here has been extremely compelling for years now, we've finally hit a point where growth is likely to decelerate materially going forward unless we see an acquisition. This does not suggest that it's time to move on completely, but it does suggest that taking some profits above $6.85 would not be a bad idea if we head there before the end of August. Based on this, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock here, and instead think about booking some profits if this rally continues over the next month.

