Prepared by Stephanie of Team BAD BEAT lnvesting

One name that we have frequently traded both long and short is Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), the only stock we move in and out of in the egg space. The company just reported its fiscal Q4 earnings, and let us tell you, there was rampant speculation among members of how good the quarter would be. Some saw EPS up to $2 possible, while we were looking for $1.15-1.30. We knew egg pricing was strong in the quarter, but costs and volumes were the real concerns. That said, CALM stock had rallied up to the mid- to high-$40 range with egg pricing. We felt it was fairly valued ahead of earnings. While we hold a position, taking some profits is always wise. The next time it craters, we will pounce, as we always look for names beaten down perhaps more than they should be and take contrarian positions to catch rapid return trades. As we previously discussed with our members at BAD BEAT Investing, we recently thought CALM was an opportunity in the mid-$30s. We last set a $45 price target over at BAD BEAT Investing, and this target was hit. Now we have egg prices normalizing. We are pretty neutral on the name here, and there are some risks to be aware of. In this column, we review the key metrics that you need to be aware of looking ahead.

Revenues spike as expected

Revenues are volatile in this name and fluctuate with the price of eggs. You need to watch egg pricing and related data with this name, and right now, the supply and demand balance is off, weighing a bit on pricing. For the most part, the price of eggs has suffered again, and this weighed on revenues. In terms of the virus, some demand erosion from restaurant closures has impacted eggs, but so far, it has not impacted operations. That said, the price of eggs was up huge in the quarter.

Net sales in Q4 2020 were $453.3 million, rising 61.6% from last year. The rebound was driven by egg pricing which we all know is variable, and that is why we watch demand and hen supply. Eggs had been oversupplied for about a year straight, and thanks to COVID-19, demand and pricing rose. In this quarter, the price of eggs was higher, while volumes were up. The company sold 282.4 million dozen eggs this quarter, up big from 254.7 million dozen last year.

It remains true that specialty eggs are critical for the company's growth, and sales of specialty eggs rose 10.4% They are still about a quarter of volumes, while 30% of revenue was derived from their sales. People need to eat, and egg demand will always be there. Cooking at home has increased, and there was a strong Easter sales season. Changes in demand and pricing are everything here, and that is why the revenues fluctuate so much. Demand remains strong, but eggs had been oversupplied. As demand spiked and supply normalized, pricing was up.

Egg pricing

We would like to see volumes hold steady/increase every quarter, though that is not always a reality. We had strong volumes here, which was great. For the most part, revenues are driven mainly by pricing. Pricing was more favorable this quarter, thanks to a several-week spike in pricing. The net average price of a dozen of regular eggs is lower in the last few years, but spiked nearly 50% year over year. Egg prices came in at $1.58 per dozen, up from $1.06 per dozen last year. We do note that pricing was up from Q3 2020 as well, which was a net positive.

We knew that once the market started to bid up egg prices again, CALM stock would move, and it did. There was jubilation after the report because it was revealed the virus really has not caused much disruption for the business, despite a temporary spike in pricing. That was very bullish. That matters when we are looking for value and trades to make in this market. More broadly, Cal-Maine is basically an option play on the commodity that is eggs in many regards. However, egg pricing has come down in recent weeks, so that is something to be aware of. This has us neutral on the stock here at $44.

We will remind you the USDA data shows export demand remains strong, as does domestic strength. This has been buttressed by more cage-free legislation for eggs, which, although it impacts the costs to do business, leads to a better selling price. As we have moved from 2017-2020, high demand trends had supported market prices, but watch supply. The chick hatch rate has risen. Hen numbers, according to the USDA Chickens and Eggs report, are 319.8 million, which is 13.9 million less hens than a year ago. That is bullish. For a long time, the increases in the number of hens led to the oversupply of eggs - now we are moving the other way.

But egg pricing has come down in recent weeks. If pricing falls further, so will revenues and everything else down the balance sheet. Regular egg pricing was strong. That said, specialty egg prices did not move much, but did rise. We thought pricing would be better here, to be honest. The price rose from $1.919 per dozen from $1.934. Specialty egg prices remain higher than traditional eggs given the amount it costs to produce such eggs. The other part of the equation to watch is feed cost.

Feed costs fell slightly from last year, but were about flat from Q3 2020

The company is controlling what it can control. Overall, egg prices are beyond Cal-Maine's control, but when it comes to factors impacting income, it does have some control over expenditures, such as labor, packaging, shipping of the product, etc. Many of these items can be adjusted/controlled, but one key expense to watch which the company has less control over is feed costs.

Feed costs remain comparatively low. Also, bear in mind that organic and other specialty egg production continues to grow, which requires a higher-priced feed formulation, and with egg prices falling, margins have been hit.

Gross margins are important to watch, but understanding their drivers (egg pricing and feed costs) can help you figure out if margins are likely to be strong.

With what we are seeing, we predict margins will remain positive heading into fiscal 2021. Feed costs fell to $0.405 from $0.411 a year ago. They were, however, about flat from $0.406 last quarter. The lower feed costs helped earnings.

Earnings positive

So we see what goes into revenues and costs, and while key metrics and the fundamentals that go into sales matter, we care about profits.

That said, operating income was positive, mostly due to higher egg pricing, but as we saw, volumes were strong too. The feed cost decline helped drive operating income of $76.1 million - a big turnaround from a loss of $30.4 million. It was also up from Q3 2020, which saw $5.2 million in operating income.

Factoring in falling sales and overall expenses, net income was strong versus last year. We saw a net gain of $60.5 million, or $1.25 per share, in the quarter, compared to a loss of $0.41 per share last year. In Q3 2020, EPS was positive $0.28 as well. The company has erased nearly all of its net income deficit that needed to be made up before a dividend is paid.

The variable dividend

Cal-Maine pays a variable dividend. The approach preserves the balance sheet but can be frustrating for shareholders, as the company can go several consecutive quarters without paying. Following each quarter for which the company reports positive net income, it pays a cash dividend to shareholders in an amount equal to one-third of such quarterly income. Following a quarter for which Cal-Maine does not report net income, it will not pay a dividend with respect to that quarter or for a subsequent profitable quarter until it is profitable on a cumulative basis, computed from the date of the last quarter for which a dividend was paid.

Coming into the quarter, the company had about $62 million to recover in net income. Given net income was $60.5 million, there is still a shortfall. Therefore, Cal-Maine will not pay a dividend with respect to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, and will need to make up losses to get to a cumulative gain before a dividend is paid. However, that amount is only $1.4 million. All indications point to fiscal Q1 2021 starting off strong, so it is very likely that the company will pay a dividend again this fiscal year.

Take home

We entered a contrarian position in the $30s, and the stock hit our price target, thanks to a massive spike in egg pricing. Egg prices have since normalized but are up from last year still. The hen supply is down. Feed costs are down. We think at $44-45, the stock is fairly valued, but we would be buyers again under $40. That said, this fiscal year we will likely see a dividend again, but keep an eye on pricing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CALM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.