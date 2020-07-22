Market Timing: In Theory And Actual Execution

I included links, both pro and con, on the topic of market timing for those who want to take a deeper drive into the subject.

In my last quarterly update, I promised my readers a review of the market timing trades I made since the middle of March. That is the meat of this article.

That said,investors should rebalance occasionally, otherwise the risk they are taking might not match what they want to be exposed to. I cover why this differs from the main topic.

(Source: SA image bank)

Introduction

The ability to time the market is skill claimed by many but executed successfully by few. Then, there are investors like myself who do not do pure market timing trades but seem to suddenly look at the market and decide to sell to lower our risk exposure. That is the easy part; the problem is seldom getting back in because the storm clouds are still visible when you need to reverse those sell trades. I can see that for me dating all the way back to the 1987 crash!

What is Market Timing?

Instead of me trying to put that into words, this is how it is defined (with some editorial) on Investopedia:

Market timing is a type of investment or trading strategy. It is the act of moving in and out of a financial market or switching between asset classes based on predictive methods. These predictive tools include following technical indicators or economic data, to gauge how the market is going to move.



Many investors, academics, and financial professionals believe it is impossible to time the market. Other investors, notably active traders, believe strongly in it. Thus, whether market timing is possible is a matter of opinion. What can be said with certainty is it is very difficult to time the market consistently over the long run successfully.



(Source: Investopedia)

The main reason some experts say not to market time is the concern of missing out on the best days. This graph is commonly included in those articles:

(Source: Best Market Days)

But what would your return look like if you miss the worst days?

(Source: MarketWatch)

Missing the best days is costly, but missing the worst days almost doubles your return versus buy-and-hold. You can see why this is a lively topic for debate. The purpose of this article, though, is not to debate the pros and cons of market timing - just a review of some basics and how well I executed trades that some would consider market timing trades and others might not.

Rebalancing is not Market Timing

Before talking about market timing, I am making a detour to cover what is not market timing. In simple terms, rebalancing is the process of selling some of your better-performing asset class to buy into your underperforming asset class. If you have an equity ratio target, you need to rebalance, otherwise your risk level could be drastically different from what you need or are comfortable with. Rebalancing is an activity I would say most advisors highly recommend. The debate would be the frequency with which it should be done. How often you trade to rebalance is a personal preference, but between quarterly and annually seems reasonable. Of course, when done in your taxable accounts, you most likely will trigger a taxable event, but remember one rule of investing, "Do not let the Tax Tail wag your Investment Dog!"

Data by YCharts

If someone was rebalancing quarterly, this year's market provided a great opportunity to gain from the large upward movement in stocks in the second quarter. Using PortfolioVisualizer, I ran two sets of numbers using a 60/40 Equity/FI allocation: one with no rebalancing on April 1st and one with rebalancing. Over the first half of 2020, an investor lost .64% standing still, but with rebalancing, they gained .37%. Keep in mind, in a one-directional Bull market, rebalancing, while desirable, would result in a lower return versus not trading.

My Results

Let's start with some parameters. I mentioned in my 2Q report that I bought/sold 20% of our Morgan Stanley account. I won't be including those trades, as they were done to reallocate from funds that were underperforming to hopefully stocks that will benefit from the economy reopening. I am also excluding Buys/Sells that resulted from option assignments. I'm ignoring dividends and any interest I gained/lost from changes in cash held in my accounts, as I didn't track those events. I will include all our other major accounts as of mid-March, when I decided COVID-19 was worse than originally thought and decided to lower my risk exposure, being newly retired and wanting to avoid the Sequence of Returns Risk. I'm splitting the review between my 401(k) trades and the other accounts, which I show first.

While the initial Sells all lost money, the Buys more than offset those, with this set of trades resulting in a paper gain of over $27,000. These trades increased both our equity and fixed-income exposure, reducing our cash by $70,000.

In the second quarter, I continued to add to our positions. The fixed-income trades were done to increase our income to cover our higher medical costs since retiring a year ago and going on Medicare in May.

These trades reduced our cash by $126,000 and resulted in a paper gain of $13,473. Until a late buy, I reduced our holdings in the AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH), as its main purpose was hedging against a bear market.

Now let's look at the 401(k) trades, and the results are not pretty. In terms of market-timing trades, executing in this account had two advantages: non-taxable events, and the asset getting the cash - a Stable Value Fund - was earning an almost risk-free yield of 2.2%.

The first-quarter action resulted in the account being worth $33,784 less versus having not traded. To make matters worse, the REITs trade reversing the earlier one was timed badly and resulted in losing another $2161.

Portfolio Strategy

I am going to make an assumption here that most market-timing trades are done to avoid or catch sudden market movements. There are now other choices for both movements than straight buying and selling stocks. Recent ETFs provide downside protection (DWSH, TAIL), or one could buy a 3X Inverse ETF like the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3x Shares ETF (SPXS) when expecting a bear market. Investors timing a bull market could use the ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO). Readers who just want to hedge against bear markets can find multiple articles on the topic by entering “hedging” in the Seeking Alpha search box.

As for my strategy, I don’t see me ever going wild with the market timing concept. Like most of my trading, I nibble around the edges. The combined value of the listed trades is under 15% of my net worth. My equity ratio move more due to the crash than the sells.

Conclusion

The net $5,000 higher value is meaningless in the overall picture of our net worth. Translation: 50+ trades netted about the same as having slept through the last four months! And how much of that gain was luck?

The realization of the change in our equity ratio resulting from the Sells, combined with the market value drop, was more than desired, which prompted some of the buying in the second quarter. Thus, some of those trades were done for allocation purposes, not market timing. Though, as you can see, the late March/ early April Buys definitely benefited from "market timing".

I think one thing is clear - I am still not good at what real market timing is about. I didn't go "all in" and drastically pull out. I didn't sell any of our higher-risk equities (BDCs, REITs) or higher-risk fixed-income assets (HY, EMD, PFD). Nor was I convinced we would have a "V-shaped" market recovery, keeping me from reversing my 401(k) trades. I imagine some readers are scratching their heads thinking, "What market timing?" To those, I apologize but hope you learned something.

If you appreciate articles of this nature, please mark it "liked" and click the 'Follow' button above to be notified of my next submission. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTGC, ITOT, VTI, LDP, SLYV, DWSH, RNP, EHT, EMF, SRET, XMLV, PNNTG, MERFX, RMT, CSWC, PBA, AFK, HYD, NETL, HOMZ, ANGL, FFRHX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.