While some risks remain, we believe that Crown Castle is a great stock to own, especially for dividend growth investors.

We recently published an article on CyrusOne, which benefits from the increasing demand for data centers. Along with many authors here on S.A., we have to agree that data centers and cell-tower REITs are among the safest and most attractive investments when it comes to real estate. Unlike retail and office REITs, which have suffered amid the coronavirus, data centers, and cell towers have been flourishing, as the demand for more servers and data transmission accelerates.

One such powerhouse data infrastructure, business is Crown Castle International (CCI). It is structured as a real estate investment trust and operates cell phone towers with small cells and fiber connections for data transmission. The firm owns, runs, and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and 80,000 route miles of fiber across every major US market.

We believe that the company is advantageous by operating in a growth industry. It has great financials, exceptional dividend growth, offering an attractive medium-term return potential.

In this article, we will:

Examine Crown Castle's financials and growth prospects

Model the stock's medium-term return potential

Highlight some risks

Conclude why Crown Castle is a great stock to own.

Image by schwarzweisz

Financials and growth prospects

The company has been rapidly growing its turnover and FFOs, as a result of high leasing demand, and robust pricing power. Last quarter, revenue expansion comprised of approximately 9.9% growth from new leasing activity and contracted tenant escalations. Over the past decade, FFO/share CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) has been 11%, while management has estimated the figure to hit an all-time high of $6.12 by the end of FY2020.

Source: Company Filings, Author

The beauty of the sector's business model is the recurring nature of cash flows, supported by financially healthy tenants. In the company's latest 10K, it is shown that its four largest tenants, T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and Sprint, collectively accounted for approximately 75% of its 2019 site rental revenues. Revenues are well-split among the telecom giants, which gives Crown Castle both a sense of diversification, as well as high reputable tenants with cash-heavy balance sheets. Source: 10K

The telecom tower market is expected to achieve a CAGR of over 4.56% in the medium term. However, combined with contractual price increases, as well as continuous acquisitions, the company is expected to grow at a much faster pace. Further, as of last fiscal year, the average number of tenants per tower was approximately 2.1.

The company can leverage its existing towers by increasing its capacity and tenants per tower, expanding its revenues, with almost no additional costs.

Source: 10K

Let's assess the company's potential medium-term returns, based on prudent projected estimates.

Medium-term return potential

Over the next three years, analysts expect the company to grow its FFO/share by around high single-digit to low double-digit rates.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Further, in its May presentation, management reassured investors of its long-term dividend growth target of around 7% to 8%. Over the past five years, DPS CAGR has been 7.5% as well, which indicates stability when it comes to distribution growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Author

We are going to estimate FFO/share and DPS growth of 8% and 7%, respectively. We believe this is a prudent approximation, below consensus estimates, and in-line with management's projections, which they have been historically beating.

By applying these growth rates to current figures, we get the following medium-term estimates:

Source: Author

The critical variable for calculating future returns is the company's valuation multiple. Crown Castle is currently trading at a P/FFO of around 27.8 (based on FY2020 FFO/share of $6.12). For context American Tower Corporation (AMT) and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) trade at 32.7X and 48.3X their FFOs, respectively. While Crown Castle is the "cheapest" among the three, the sector average is way lower, at only 12.2X FFOs.

Cell tower REITs, along with data center ones, enjoy secure cash flows, with excellent prospects, trading at a premium. Now, let's project the potential medium-term returns investors are set to enjoy if they were to buy CCI at today's price of $167.52, based on several possible future valuations.

Source: Author

As you can see, despite lower estimates than those of analysts, Crown Castle is expected to deliver double-digit returns, if it retains its current valuation multiple. We consider the event of expansion towards the 30s unlikely since the figure has never reached these levels even in times of higher growth in the past few years. Similarly, we consider a valuation contraction unlikely as well, since investors are prone to fleeing to stock with secured cash flows, during market downturns.

Crown Castle has $25 billion in remaining contracted customer receivables over the next five years, which highlights its financial strengths. Assuming that the valuation does indeed decline towards a P/FFO of 25, the expected returns of around 8.71% remain compelling, considering that the REIT is not attached to major tenant risks.

Overall we believe that medium-term CAGR returns in the range of 8% to 10% is a quite reasonable estimate.

Risks

Despite Crown Castle offering attractive returns, with relatively secured cash flows, similarly to every other investment, some risks do exist. Firstly, T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) represented approximately 21% and 14%, respectively, of the company's last year consolidated site rental revenues. Their merger will consolidate the telecommunications sector, contracted Crown Castle's tenant base. Further, consolidation in the sector could weaken Crown Castle's negotiating power, among less competition, hurting future contractual rates.

Another risk we would like to point out is the company's long-term debt, which has is near an all-time high at around $17.5 billion. As we have discussed in other REIT articles, debt and equity issuance is acceptable, as long as the company's operating results can support the needed interest payments. As of last quarter, the company's operating income could cover interest payments by around 2.14 times. While interest is currently well-covered, debt, in general, remains a risk. For example, the new rates the company will have to take on to refinance debts approaching maturity may be more expensive than the current ones, limiting the ROI.

CCI already borrows at more expensive rates than its competitors. Its current cost of debt is around 4%. That figure is about 3.1% for American Tower and 3.4% for SBAC Communications. Higher borrowing rates could indicate that Crown Castle could be financially weaker than its competitors, going forward.

Conclusion

Crown Castle has been a great total-return compounded, having delivered CAGR returns of 18.56% over the past decade.

Source: dqydj.com

We believe that the company operates in one of the most stable and REIT sub-sectors, with secured contractual cash flows, and great prospects. Applying humble growth rates compared to these of analysts, as well as the company's guidance on future dividends, we come out with the potential for double-digit returns. Even if a valuation contraction occurs, CCI high single-digit returns make for a compelling buy, considering the sector's durability.

While some risks such as sector consolidation, competition, and its indebtedness remain, we believe that Crown Castle makes for a great long-term holding, with attractive medium-term returns. Finally, the current dividend yield of around 2.82%, combined with management's commitment to its growth, makes Crown Castle a great candidate for those who want to enrich their dividend growth portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.