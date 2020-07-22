The company's 2020 dividend policy remains in question, with the board being granted power to declare a dividend, yet no indication this will be done. Indeed, the wording suggests otherwise.

I enjoy owning Atea (OTC:ATAZF) - as certainly should be evident from my earlier articles on the company. My insight both into Scandinavia as well into the procurement processes in 3 nations where Atea is active is high enough to where I feel confident not only foreseeing the next few years but also I am no longer surprised when Atea wins procurement after procurement worth billions.

All of this means the long-term thesis is intact and my 3% position in the company in terms of my overall portfolio is one that I intend to keep.

Let's look at what we have for Atea.

Atea - How has the company been doing?

2Q20 was a blowout. How?

Despite COVID-19, Atea reported:

Revenue increases of 11.7% YoY, with growth across all business lines and geographies.

YoY, with growth across 51.4% EBIT increase YoY.

Significant increases in profit and lower working capital

Improved net financial position of almost 0.5B NOK, leading to a net debt/EBITDA ratio of negative 0.3X

Those certainly are some impressive things happening. How exactly did this happen given the pandemic, where people were supposed to stay indoors? Well, given that Atea is both a hardware and a software company with income from longer-term contracts, software and hardware sales, and the fact that many of the company's contracts are with public institutions and the government who's paying ability reduction/impact due to corona can be summarized as "zero," this comes to some very favorable trends for a company like this.

It's also one of the reasons I like Atea so much.

Take a gander at the YoY comps here. Software sales, for instance, are up 20.7% YoY, as institutions and companies are making sure people can work from home. Services are up 8.1%, hardware is more modest but still up 6.3%. This comes to an 8.5% YoY increase in gross profits, while simultaneously lowering comparative OpEx. (Some increase due to sales, but tight cost control means that costs are slower to rise than incomes). The company lowered the number of full-timers by 3.1% YoY.

All of this contributed to the massive EBIT increase of 51.4%.

It's not as though this was just one geography either. Sweden came in at a 2.3% YoY increase, which is nice since it represents nearly half of the company's revenues. Norway, Finland, and Baltics recorded record-high EBIT in 2Q20 however, with Norway up 6% since last year.

Atea's problem child, Denmark, remains until this day, but the segment continues to improve after the major decline which has caused the previously-positive Atea trend to lag for several years now. During the quarter, Denmark recorded a small revenue drop, but things are stabilizing with the best 2Q EBIT since 2014.

Atea has never been excessively indebted but now stands at a ridiculous level of negative net debt/EBITDA, down from a 0.2X net debt/EBITDA ratio in 2019. This means that Atea has access to 3.9B NOK before even coming close to breaching any loan covenant the company currently operates under, representing its maximum net debt/EBITDA of 2.5X.

As I see it, it couldn't have come at a better time than the pandemic, where Atea now is showing incredible strength and conservative actions. Among its COVID-19 actions are of course a majority of the entire workforce working from home, cost control, severances, furloughs, no travel, events, and other costs. The company also cut the dividend, some of the company's vendors have extended payment terms and the overall trends are looking excellent.

What overall trends? Well, as people work from home, organizations require large amounts of IT spend to make sure their workers can manage the remote operations - that's where Atea comes in, both in software, hardware and services. This can be seen with a sales increase of 10% YoY. Atea has also seen no impact from supply chain issues.

I could go on and on about the positive quarter - the simple fact is that aside from Denmark continuing to have some issues and likely will be having some issues for another year or so, everything else in the company seems to be running very smoothly.

Atea has lost no steam in the procurement department and recently won/renewed a very large procurement.

Atea Sweden has been awarded a frame agreement from the public sector purchasing agency Statens Inköpscentral Kammarkollegiet. The frame agreement has three parts which cover client devices (PCs, tablets and mobile phones), as well as related services and accessories. Atea has been awarded as a supplier on all three parts of the frame agreement. The agreement has an estimated annual value of approximately SEK 1.6 billion per year. The frame agreement has an initial term of 2 years, and may be extended by the customer for an additional two years. Atea is one of 5-6 suppliers on each part of the new agreement. The new frame agreement will replace an existing agreements in which Atea was one of multiple suppliers. (Source: Atea)

We're talking, of course, massive amounts of business in the context of the geography and to Atea as a business. It showcases the market penetration I've been banging on about for a few articles now, and it should be taken to heart by investors interested in Atea.

However, we move on to valuation - and less pleasing/more complicated considerations.

Atea - What is the valuation?

The fact that the company currently combines the somewhat unappealing qualities of a cut May 2020 dividend with a growing valuation, means that I would be hesitant for anyone outside of the home geography of Scandinavia to go long Atea at this time, despite all the positives (then more positive due to improved FX and taxation).

However, when I planned the article, information was sparse. Information is no longer sparse. During the earnings call, the topic of the dividend was addressed, and the company was surprisingly clear and candid regarding at the very least the November portion of the company's 2020 payout. Take a look.

Unknown Executive Next question. Can you give some commentary on your dividend? While the company coped well in COVID-19 during Q2, will Atea's usage of the government support initiatives restrict Atea from paying a dividend? Steinar Sonsteby The only - well, first of all, we did the alert to this by skipping the dividend payment in May because we didn't know what the rules would be. The only place where this is an issue - or could be an issue today is Sweden. And so we are working with that. But the - we'll take all the factors into the equation, and we'll - and the Board will take a decision in October of what to or if to pay. But we expect to pay dividend in November. (Source: Atea 2Q20 Earnings Call)

Much like other companies report excellent results where I've begun to expect positive dividend announcements, Atea has similarly provided positive guidance here, with the November installment of 3.25 NOK/share seemingly being paid out. This still leaves the May installment where we have no clarity, but the company cannot be fully blamed for this given that the lack of clarity in Sweden as to how companies will or will not be allowed to pay dividends and partake in the financial benefits of COVID-19 tax breaks.

The problem is the sort of valuation that Atea now demands for its profits when taking into account the problems it currently faces in the short term. At current levels of around 110 NOK/share, the company is valued close to 23X NTM P/E. I expected a higher dividend clarity not only for the November portion of the dividends but also for the May portion of the 2020 dividends.

S&P Global analysts are expecting next year to be the year when earnings, Denmark included, normalize, and some of the headwinds disappeared, resulting in a nearly 70% increase in company Annual EPS (Source: S&P Global).

In my last article on Atea, the price for the company was just south of 90 NOK/share, meaning the potential upside was quite massive even without the clarity in dividends. Since that time, the price has appreciated almost 15%, and while we've received some clarity, only the long-term stance for the company would justify, in my opinion, my price target of 120 NOK/share.

Is the company worth as much outside of a pandemic with Denmark working and everything in order? There's no doubt of this in my mind - the company will likely rise higher in such a scenario, even if the valuation is at a bit of a premium at that point. At 89 NOK/share, the stock was also much more in line with market expectations, and your potential short-term upside could have, at today's level, been 10-15%.

Current targets, which have been affected by the coronavirus, range between 83 to 125 NOK/share. At a price of 110 NOK/share, and it seems to be rising, the upside is more limited and the room for error has grown thinner. This makes me more hesitant as well.

(Source: TIKR.com)

The previous P/B value which we could see at just below 2.7X has recovered to nearly 3.17X. The company, which during 2017-2019 traded at a quite rich valuation, is perhaps worth as much for the very long-term investor, but for those seeking to invest with a bit of potential rebound as well as a positive dividend, Atea's trend speaks for itself.

The company offers little dividend growth and has held its 6.5 NOK/share dividend for years. That means it should, in its current state, be treated more like a bond - and at current pricing that yield would be below 6.5% (my own YoC is over 7.4%). This doesn't even include the very realistic potential that the company could stick to a 3.25 NOK/share dividend for 2020 - which would indicate half the yield.

Because of this, my maintained price target comes with quite a few warnings and notices.

Thesis

Guiding for a good valuation target with Atea is tricky - and even trickier now - because:

1. To the first, the company, in its intended shape and outside of a pandemic, given its market penetration and position, is certainly worth 120 NOK/share or more. Thus, long-term investors would do well to watch the company and I have no intention to sell my stake.

2. To the second, however, the company is still in the midst of a somewhat problematic restructuring of Denmark and getting things back in order. Add to that the cut dividend of at least half of 2020, and results, while positive, are most certainly impacted by potential non-recurring effects of COVID-19 - positive ones - which during next year could prove problematic. This is not including that Norway, for many nations, has tricky taxation laws with higher-than-usual withholding taxes (making it complicated even for me, having to wait for full repayment of withholding taxes). Once you consider this, put the company next to something like Broadcom (AVGO), which hasn't cut its dividend, has a proper credit rating, and an appealing, global market...

... it makes for a difficult bullish case, there's no doubt about it.

Atea is a class 4 company without any sort of doubt. To invest in this prior to any of the other quality, class-1 companies I write about is not something I would advise - nor is it something I currently do. It's certainly a higher-risk proposition than others I feel comfortable making.

Previously I was more comfortable with the yield, and the signals from Denmark were that things would be faster in recovering. As this is not the case, and the dividend now seems uncertain, it makes me slightly bullish, still rating the company a technical "BUY," due to the fact that it's below where I consider it will be long term, but I would advise any would-be investors to check your portfolio first.

There are plenty of excellent IT-companies out there I would buy before Atea - especially if you're domiciled somewhere outside of Europe.

Stance

Atea, given its recent positive 2Q20 mixed with its dividend news and prospects, is still a "BUY," but investments should be made with more and more care at these valuations.

