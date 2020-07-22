The company is seeing a steep recovery in carloads and will more than likely continue to outperform its peers.

It's earnings season. Not just an earnings season, but the worst earnings season I am covering on this website. As usual, Kansas City Southern (KSU) is one of the first companies on my radar to report earnings. This Missouri-based railroad operator once again beat earnings estimates and benefited from higher operating efficiencies. As volumes are stabilizing, I expect the stock to bottom in the last quarter of the year before accelerating in 2021.

Source: Kansas City Southern

Here's What Happened In Q2

Let's start by taking a look at the company's bottom line. Adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at $1.15. This is $0.05 above consensus estimates but 30% below the prior-year level of $1.64. In the prior quarter (Q1/20), the company managed to grow sales thanks to strong volumes, as I discussed in this article.

Source: Estimize

The second quarter was clearly different, as it included shelter-in-place orders across major cities in the United States and major production shutdowns. Total carloads fell by a whopping 21% to 448K. Automotive shipments took the biggest hit, as total carloads were a quarter of prior-year carloads. This is the result of lower demand and major production facilities being shut down. Intermodal volumes were down 22%, with agriculture outperforming as volumes were down "only" 7%.

Source: Kansas City Southern Q2/2020 Earnings Presentation

Fortunately, the company was able to further cut costs. Note that the operating ratio still went up (operating margins fell). The adjusted operating ratio rose from 63.7% in the prior-year quarter to 65.2% in the just-released second quarter. This is the result of sales contraction outperforming efficiency gains, as total expenses fell by 21.5% to $357 million. This almost $100 million decline was caused by a $20 million decline in fuel consumption, lower fuel prices, $20 million in headcount/work hours, a favorable exchange rate, repairs and maintenance, and some minor things.

The average headcount declined by 5% to 6,685 as a result of lower demand and operating improvements. For example, Kansas City Southern continues to improve train starts, resulting in longer, more efficient trains. As of mid-July 2020, the average train length is 7,261 feet - a 21% improvement from Q2-2019. As a result, the company was able to reduce daily crew starts by 29% compared to 2019, with daily carloads being down 6%. Active locomotives declined by 20%. Total fuel efficiency improved by 9%.

Moreover, its free cash flow since the start of the year is $226 million. That's up from $167 million in the first six quarters of the prior year. Total capital expenditures fell from $355 million to $187 million, as the company did not report investments in locomotives - as a result of efficiency enhancements. Even more important, Kansas City Southern did increase its shareholder value. Year to date, the company has paid $370 million to shareholders, including $294 million through buybacks and $76 million in dividends. In the first half of 2019, it returned $215 million. The graph below shows the annual number of weighted average shares outstanding. The company has kept this number steady until 2015, when gradual buybacks pushed this number down. As of the second quarter of 2020 (not included in graph), this number is down to 94.9 million, implying a reduction of 14% compared to 2014. While it is hard to make a prediction with regard to this trend, I believe the company will continue to accelerate buybacks in 2021 if economic growth permits it, as efficiency gains allow for enhanced shareholder value.

Source: TIKR.com

What's Next?

Kansas City Southern reported that total carloads have increased 39% since the bottom in early May. Right now, total carloads per day are only 4.8% below pre-COVID-19 levels, with automotive production even close to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Source: Kansas City Southern Q2/2020 Earnings Presentation

As a result, Kansas City Southern is up 4.7% year to date after falling to roughly $90 in the first months of this year. It is a truly remarkable rebound, as investors are betting on a normalization.

While I own Union Pacific (UNP) in my dividend portfolio, I think the risk/reward for railroads has turned a bit unfavorable. I believe markets will be prone to a lot of volatility until the general election, as we are facing coronavirus-related restrictions in states like Texas, and Florida after California closed its bars and restaurants again. At this point, the stock market has priced in a smooth normalization that could easily be interrupted if negative coronavirus news hits the tape again.

That said, I am almost certain the market will get a huge stimulus package of roughly $2.5 trillion, including state and local government support, extended unemployment payments, and likely another round of direct payments to citizens. Right now, Republicans are looking for a package closer to $1 trillion (source - paywall may apply). I believe if Republicans want Democrat support, we will be looking at $2.5 trillion. Especially in the light of a weak economic recovery in a key election year.

Almost regardless of government stimulus, I expect that Kansas City Southern will continue to outperform the iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT). The company has been a long-term outperformer, as the graph below shows, and I have little doubt that this will end anytime soon, as the company has a lot of tools to continue its earnings expansion in the future.

Data by YCharts

All things considered, I believe Kansas City Southern is a tremendous stock to put on one's watchlist. If you are not long already, I believe purchases below $150 make sense, as I think that KSU is going to be a big winner in 2021 and beyond. I am using $150 as a buying target because of the volatility I expect until the election. While trying to buy lower always comes with a risk of not buying at all, it's a risk I am willing to take, as I already own significant long exposure. The company will further accelerate share buybacks as economic growth recovery boosting earnings per share and its stock price. However, keep in mind that the next few months will likely be very volatile, as we are looking at a new stimulus package and the risks of a new COVID-19 escalation.

