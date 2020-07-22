Mercia Asset Management (OTCPK:MCIAF), the UK regional private equity group has shown pretty poor performance over the last years in terms of share price action. Shares currently stand down 70% on the last 5 years. However as a consequence of this performance, an opportunity has now come about with the firm now trading at a 40% discount to its Net Asset Value, which I believe is unjustified at current levels and therefore offers a long term entry opportunity.

Source: londonstockexchange.com - company logo

Full year results

Mercia's full year results to the end of March 2020 showed continued progress in the business and I believe that the ground made up by the company has not been reflected in the company's share price. Mercia has made significant progress over the past year on several fronts. Notably the acquisition of Northern Venture Management in December 2019 and the raising of an additional £30m of capital (at 25p per new share) at the same time. With this acquisition and the additional revenues that come with it, Mercia has finally turned to operational profitability.

The value in a private equity company like Mercia is found in two areas. The major value is in the assets under management (AUM) which represents the fair value of its investments in its portfolio of companies plus any cash on the balance sheet. Mercia is targeting to achieve £1bn of assets under management and has already achieved £800m. The PE firm will over time sell off its assets and return the capital gain from these investments to its investors and shareholders. The second source of value is in the funds under management (FUM). These are the cash investments received by the PE firm from its investors, in Mercia's case a mixture of private investors, pension funds and public sector investments. The PE firm is able to charge its investors a fee of c.2% of funds under management annually and in return it is expected to add value to the portfolio of investments. This means that the PE firm employs a team of in-house managers plus experienced external resources in chairmen and non-execs. This 2% fee on funds under management allows the PE firm to 'keep the lights on' and to run its investment portfolio where it hopes to make significant capital gain. 80% of this capital gain is returned to the investors in the fund and 20% of any gain is retained by the PE firm and its shareholders. This model can make for very attractive returns for shareholders in the PE firm, particularly if the firm can develop a good portfolio of investments.

In Mercia's case the company delivered revenues of £12.75 million in the full year while admin expenses came to £12.66 million. Whilst this means net revenues were only £0.1 million, it shows the significant headway the company has made in order to achieve this net revenue - a milestone I don't believe the market has priced in. This may also signal a turning point in Mercia. When comparing it to the previous year the company has made significant improvement after reporting a full year loss of £1.4 million in 2019.

The gain in net revenues of 2020 was largely driven by 73% increase in funds under management (FUM). This contributed to £11.7 million in revenue. The company's increase in FUM was driven by the acquisition of NVM Venture Capital Trusts (VCT) which added £250 million of new managed funds to Mercia's total assets under management. NVM VCT has been hugely influential in contributing to the progress that Mercia has made over the last year and will be an important shareholder growth catalyst going forward. I believe that Mercia will continue to utilize a large amount of resources in order to build the NVM VCT's total assets. This was demonstrated through the raise of £38.2 million in new capital for NVM via a new share offering between January and April 2020. This raise was achieved during a period of market instability which proved the continued support for NVM VCTs from the market. The new acquisition means that Mercia no longer burns cash on an operational basis, this makes Mercia more sustainable over the long run and puts them on path to profitability, achieving one of the management's strategic goals set out at the start of 2019.

Source: Author compiled chart on meta-chart.com - Funds under management

Looking at the breakdown of the company's £658m of funds under management from the final results, it's clear that the majority of the funds are weighted towards the venture division - primarily due to the NVM VCT fund management business acquisition which then doubled total venture FUM to £476 million. Much of this venture money is coming from the public sector and pension funds who trust Mercia to manage a proportion of their assets. The increase in venture funds and the raise of new capital has also shown the success of Mercia in obtaining capital in a competitive market. Particularly post Covid-19 Mercia can further scale up the total funds under management and deploy them into companies with high growth opportunities.

Discount to net asset value

The real opportunity in Mercia shares right now is the significant discount that the current share price offers in comparison to the company's Net Asset Value (NYSE:NAV). Currently net assets stand at £141 million or 32.1p per share. This means that shares are currently trading at circa 40% discount to NAV. To me this discount is far too large and doesn't reflect a fair price on the shares. In order to draw a comparison to the discount to NAV of other UK private equity firms I will use the data from the BMO Private Equity Trust. This trust is an investment company which acts as a 'fund of funds' across the UK private equity market and owns shares in a host of other funds across the board. This trust currently trades at a discount of just 17% to NAV. If Mercia was to trade on this 'market average' discount then that would mean a share price of 26p. Whilst it can be argued that Mercia deserves a larger discount due to its historic loss making performance, we could adjust this discount to NAV lower by another 8% to 24p a share and that would still offer an upside of 25% to current share price levels. I believe that 24p and above would be more than fair value for the shares at this stage.

One reason that I am confident that Mercia has ample opportunity going forward is its widely diversified portfolio of over 300 large and small investments that should deliver at least 'market normal' returns and which could unlock significant shareholder value. In my view, Mercia provides a compelling entry point at current levels. Right now the 40% discount to NAV signals that Mercia is a dying private equity fund but that couldn't be further from the truth as the company turned to positive net revenues on the year and increased funds under management which are now c.£800m and on track for the £1bn targeted by the company's ambitious management.

Going forward

Mercia continues to face near term risk from Covid-19, however the company has swiftly taken action to mitigate these risks and actually in some ways could benefit from the current crisis. The company has just been accredited to deliver its Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund (NPIF) debt mandate under the coronavirus business interruption scheme (CBILS). This will allow Mercia to continue to supply cash in the form of debt to its UK regional businesses in difficult times. I expect demand for this NPIF debt to be large as regional businesses are some of the worst to be affected by this crisis. It also offers diversification to the firm's operations reducing overall risk in relation to the current crisis.

There is a broad range of investments in the company's portfolio which should indicate a market value closer to industry average (-17% discount to NAV). Many of these investments are exciting with a great deal of future opportunity. This ranges from the well-known Harrogate Spring Water to Locate Bio which specialize in regenerative medicine. The truth is many of these have the ability to be high growth companies.

Risks

It is of course important to note that there is still some real risk to an investment in Mercia at current levels. The company posted an operating loss of £17.5m in the full year results as the result of a net £15.8m reduction in the value of its investments. This is a non-cash item but has been taken as a charge through the profit and loss account. While there was a £3.4m gain in value on a proportion of the company's investments, this was balanced by a £19.2m unrealized loss on the balance of the investment portfolio. This is largely a result of the impact of COVID-19.

This overall asset value reduction has fueled recent share price performance. Although I believe the discount to NAV is far too large, it's important to note that the market decides what discount is appropriate and if there is poor sentiment towards shares and performance they may hold this discount for a substantial period testing investors' patience.

Conclusion

Mercia's progress in moving into net revenue for full year 2020 meant the company has made large progress to achieve the goals that they had previously set out to achieve at the start of 2019. This was originally a three year plan but I believe Mercia can achieve its objectives before then. The company highlighted in the full year results that acquisitions can 'compress time' and 'enhance shareholder value' - which the Board believe they have done and have seen encouraging signs so far. One strategic objective was achieving operating profitability in order to become self-sustaining. Making net positive revenues has put them well on the right track.

With this in mind, the backing of strong liquidity and a diversified portfolio, Mercia is far too cheap to ignore at current levels. With a discount of 40% - far higher than the average private equity fund discount - Mercia offers ample opportunity going forward to progress and develop their net asset value and funds under management. And this combination will drive shareholder value.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCIAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.