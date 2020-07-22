With strong fundamentals and a timely product, the market should come around to the underlying strength of the firm, suggesting upside is likely.

Gilead Sciences currently owns the most effective treatment for coronavirus, and has been expanding its viral treatment business over the past twenty years.

Over the past three months, Gilead Sciences has entered the public consciousness due to the use of its drug Remdesivir to treat coronavirus cases. Historically Gilead has focused its research on antiviral treatments like Remdesivir. Recently the firm has expanded its operations into immuno-oncology through the acquisitions of Forty-Seven and Kite Pharmaceuticals that could fuel even further growth. Despite this expansion, the market is pricing Gilead Sciences for a sharp reduction in growth and return on assets over the next few years, suggesting upside is likely.

Groundbreaking Coronavirus Research Could Mean Big Things For This Biotech Firm

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that primarily develops treatments for viruses such as HIV, hepatitis, and the flu. Over the past ten years, Gilead has pursued a rigorous acquisition strategy to build a large portfolio of treatments within this market space. Most recently, Gilead Sciences has gained attention due to their latest drug product, Remdesivir, which can be used to treat extreme symptoms of the coronavirus.

For most of 2019 and into early 2020, Gilead Sciences' stock remained flat, trading within a narrow band between $61 and $70. However, it started to inflect higher as the pandemic struck, reaching $85 levels in late May.

This recent performance strength can be largely attributed to the success of Remdesivir during initial tests to treat coronavirus symptoms. Remdesivir has been shown to reduce recovery times in coronavirus patients with severe symptoms. Furthermore, new results from phase 3 testing indicate the reduction in mortality rate from using Remdesivir could be as high as 65%. These findings prompted the FDA to allow emergency use of the drug on coronavirus patients with severe symptoms, despite the fact that Remdesivir has not received full FDA approval as of yet.

Furthermore, on June 29th, the Department of Health and Human Services announced a deal with Gilead Sciences to secure over 500,000 treatment courses of Remdesivir, most of the company's supply for the next three months. This deal could net Gilead up to $500 million in revenue.

For some time, the market has placed limited value on Remdesivir, originally developed as an Ebola treatment, and so this new surge in potentially sustainable demand for some time as the virus continues to impact healthcare, is likely to continue to be a positive short-term catalyst.

Even Without A Coronavirus Treatment, This Is A Much Stronger Company Than As-Reported Metrics Would Have You Believe

Gilead has been building its reputation as a best-in-class drug developer over the past 30 years. After its IPO in 1992, it took Gilead 4 years to release its first product to the market. Since then, Gilead has developed a massive pipeline of drugs used to treat a broad range of diseases, making it worth nearly $100 billion.

Since its inception, Gilead has been primarily focused on the treatment of antiviral diseases. The firm actually began after their founder, Michael Riordan, contracted dengue fever while practicing medicine abroad, which drove him to find a treatment for the disease.

However it was not until 2002, when Gilead sold its oncology business, the firm was able to source the necessary capital to become hyper focused on the antiviral market. In that same year they acquired Triangle Pharmaceuticals, a company which had six licensed drug candidates in clinical trials for treatment in HIV, AIDS, and Hepatitis B. Triangle Pharmaceuticals created the first daily treatment that suppressed HIV symptoms in 1985, revolutionizing HIV treatment.

However, this was only the start for Gilead. In 2011, Gilead bought Pharmasset for $11 billion dollars. At the time, Pharmasset was among the biggest players in hepatitis research. This acquisition was exactly what Gilead needed to become one of the most prolific hepatitis research and treatment firms in the world.

While Gilead has continued to build their core business, they have consistently looked for ways to innovate and grow. In 2017 they acquired Kite Pharma with the goal of developing drugs to eliminate cancer. In 2020, they reinvested in this pursuit of oncology research with the acquisition of Forty Seven, another clinical-stage immuno-oncology company.

Despite the success Gilead has had from these acquisitions from a research perspective, it's less clear that they have found success financially.

Looking at the past 6 years, it would appear the return on assets for Gilead Sciences has been trending steadily downward from highs of 33% in 2014. Furthermore, as Gilead has executed on their recent acquisitions, returns have fallen below corporate averages levels.

This is not reality though. This distorted view of Gilead Sciences is coming from an imperfect understanding of the accounting due to GAAP standards. When we apply our Uniform Accounting metrics, the distortions from as-reported GAAP and IFRS accounting statements are removed - including the impact of mistreating goodwill, R&D costs, and other line items.

By utilizing Uniform Accounting, we can see through the noise of Gilead Sciences' necessary and considerable investments to R&D to understand the true earnings number of the firm. Furthermore, Uniform Accounting corrects Gilead's artificially inflated asset base due to GAAP treatment of goodwill from acquisitions, which further pressures return on assets. Without making these adjustments, it would be impossible to measure the success of Gilead's long-term acquisition strategy to bolster returns.

Since 2013, Uniform ROA has been significant, with highs of 90% in 2015. Since 2017, returns have been pressured because of the acquisition of Kite Pharma, rather than a reduction in operating quality.

Furthermore, asset growth, another fundamental operating metric, has been deflated due to the mistreatment of the accounting around Gilead Sciences' asset base. Looking only at as-reported metrics, it would appear that after the Kite Pharma acquisition of 2017, Gilead has been shrinking its asset base.

In reality, the firm's asset growth has been steadily accelerating, with asset growth reaching an impressive 26% in 2019. The surest way for a firm to create shareholder value is to combine strong returns with a growing asset base. Despite the appearance of GAAP metrics, Gilead Sciences has been doing exactly that for the past three years.

Low Valuations and Bearish Expectations Could Mean Big Upside For Gilead

Due to this misguided perception of Gilead Sciences, investors are skittish on investing in the future of the firm. From looking at Gilead Sciences' Uniform P/E ratio, it is clear the market has a bearish view of the firm, with a P/E ratio less than half of corporate averages of 20x. In 2017 and 2018, the P/E ratio of the firm languished near 8.5x, before the recent success of Remdesivir brought up the ratio to 9.9x.

It would be easy to assume the market has completely missed the mark. And yet, before making any decision about a company's valuation, it's vital that investors understand exactly what the market expectations are for future performance. Without an understanding of the market's position on a stock, it's impossible to know if one thesis is completely different than others, or if it's in lockstep with the rest of the market. We can understand this by looking at the market's embedded expectations for future performance at a company's current valuations.

By cutting out the "noise" of as-reported accounting, we can do more than just understand what real corporate profitability is. We can also back into the future levels of Uniform ROA and asset growth the market expects at current stock prices and valuations. The embedded expectations chart below shows Gilead Sciences' historical corporate performance levels in terms of Uniform ROA and asset growth (dark blue bars) versus what sell-side analysts think the company is going to do for its next fiscal year and fiscal year 2021 (light blue bars) and what the market is pricing in at current valuations (white bars).

As evidenced by the chart, market expectations for Gilead Sciences are excessively bearish. At the current price of roughly $77 a share, the market is pricing in expectations for Uniform ROA to fade to a historical low of only 8% by 2024.

Meanwhile, the market has muted expectations for asset growth going forward of only 14%. Despite this, Gilead has a history of robust asset growth over the past seven years, and analyst expectations for growth in 2020 are in excess of 30%.

As Gilead Sciences continues to market Remdesivir and execute on their treatment strategy, both the return on assets and asset growth levels priced in by the market appear to be the worst-case scenario for Gilead going forward.

Conclusion

The development and success of Remdesivir has increased Gilead Sciences' profile in the investment community. However, due to the distorting nature of as-reported accounting, the market has priced in returns for the firm to collapse, which ignores underlying operating performance.

At current valuations, markets are pricing in expectations for the firm to see a decay in profitability and below average asset growth. As such, equity upside is likely going forward, as Gilead Sciences continues to execute on their growth strategy in viral treatment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.