Thesis Summary

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC) tracks the performance of the market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components. I believe now is an excellent time to buy the fund. I expect it to continue to perform well in the economic downturn that is being predicted. Overall, it is a well-balanced portfolio with significant investment in both social media giants and traditional entertainment companies which I believe will thrive in the next few years.

ETF Overview

The XLC includes companies that have been identified as Communication Services companies by the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This sector was separated from the consumer discretionary, technology and telecommunications sector in the Global Industry Classification Standard in 2018. It currently includes securities of companies from telecommunication services; wireless telecommunication services; media; entertainment; and interactive media & services.

Symbol Name % Weight Price % Chg FB Facebook Inc A 21.99% 246.90 +0.60% GOOGL Alphabet Inc A 11.81% 1577.15 +0.85% GOOG Alphabet Inc Class C 11.50% 1577.00 +0.72% CHTR Charter Communications Inc A 4.66% 565.51 +0.15% NFLX Netflix Inc 4.63% 506.03 +0.72% CMCSA Comcast Corp Class A 4.55% 42.17 +0.52% EA Electronic Arts Inc 4.53% 142.50 +0.69% DIS The Walt Disney Co 4.47% 118.99 +1.02% ATVI Activision Blizzard Inc 4.37% 82.20 +1.28% VZ Verizon Communications Inc 4.32% 56.10 +0.41% T AT&T Inc 4.24% 30.03 +0.60% TMUS T-Mobile US Inc 3.96% 106.40 +0.24% TWTR Twitter Inc 3.19% 37.70 +1.73% TTWO Take-Two Interactive Software Inc 1.95% 156.70 +1.29% VIAC ViacomCBS Inc Class B 1.54% 24.60 +0.53% OMC Omnicom Group Inc 1.35% 53.97 -3.09% CTL CenturyLink Inc 1.10% 9.74 +1.04% FOXA Fox Corp Class A 0.98% 24.88 +0.48% DISH DISH Network Corp Class A 0.95% 32.45 -0.15% LYV Live Nation Entertainment Inc 0.82% 49.21 -3.59% IPG The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc 0.80% 17.45 -3.06% DISCK Discovery Inc C 0.69% 18.51 -3.44% NWSA News Corp A 0.57% 12.83 +1.34% FOX Fox Corp Class B 0.46% 24.82 -1.74% DISCA Discovery Inc Class A 0.39% 21.20 +2.07%

Source: ycharts.com (As of July 17, 2020)

As we can see, the fund is made up of social media, communications and entertainment giants like Facebook, Google, Netflix, Verizon and Disney. It's not surprising to see that the top holding by far is of Facebook (FB), which is representing over a fifth of the fund at 22%. This is, however, less than the total holding of the next two securities of Google (GOOGL & GOOG), which combine to almost a fourth of the fund at 23%.

Let's take a look at the performance of the fund

YChart

We can see how the fund has outperformed returns wise, compared to both its peers and the general market. Interestingly, the XLC, the Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) and the Fidelity MSCI Communication Services ETF (FCOM) have all outperformed the broader market. This can be attributed to the fact that these funds hold the top companies in a thriving sector. It is also the reason why the XLC has outperformed the rest of its category in the last few months.

What I like about the XLC

There's a lot of things to like about the XLC. It has outperformed the broader market in a growing sector and has outperformed its peers as well. Most managed funds have not shown the substantial lead that the XLC has done. The XLC is holding top-quality and growth stocks.

In my opinion, its two top holdings, GOOG/GOOGL and FB are stocks every investor should try to hold in their portfolio to some extent. The rest of the holdings are in the more traditional entertainment and communication companies, which will also continue to show growth, in my opinion.

The XLC has outperformed its peer funds even through the peak of the pandemic crisis, and it has shown the lowest dip in both value and returns, compared to all the other funds. It can be said that the XLC has only performed well due to its relative exposure to the giants that everyone is looking to buy during crashes. In my opinion, this is what makes the XLC an attractive buy.

Another reason I recommend the XLC and its top value stocks is that I believe we are going to see a rise in inflation and discount rates. Higher rates favor value stocks over high growth stocks as the discount rate increases. The higher discount rate would mean that the value of present cashflows will become more elevated compared to future cash flows.

It is worth mentioning that the XLC seems to be a great ETF to hold during recovery or a period. During the 2008-2009 recession, its parent ETF, the XLY also outperformed the broader market slightly. Many of the stocks in the XLC, such as FB, GOOG, TWTR, and NFLX can be considered as recession-proof

Risks

There are inherent risks when investing in the XLC. There's the chance that instead of an inflationary recovery, deflation will be prolonged or even extend into a depression. In such a scenario, we can see the XLC underperform versus other sectors, but, since we do not have exclusive data, we can expect the fund to outperform the broader market.

Takeaway

The XLC covers the entertainment and communications sector by investing heavily in all the high-quality social media and entertainment. I believe the XLC will continue to outperform the broader market. Even if it doesn't, the XLC should be able to withstand a more prolonged recession easily.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.