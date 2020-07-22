Based in Dallas, Texas, Comerica Incorporated (CMA) generated a net loss of $0.46 per share in the first quarter, but saw results rebounded to +$0.80 in the second quarter. While the second quarter results are obviously better, I turned more cautious on Comerica after the first quarter and will continue to do so until there is a better line of sight on credit quality or until the loan loss reserve increases. I think this because Comerica's loan portfolio holds a sizable amount of "social distancing"-related loans, more than the average regional bank peer.

When looking at second quarter results, it becomes very clear that the beat was aided by the bank posting a much lower sequential loan loss provision: $136 million versus the $411 million seen in 1Q20. While still large, this sizable provision only helped buffer loan loss reserves to just over 2% of non-PPP-based loans versus the 1.71% seen in 1Q20. While net interest income is likely to be challenged throughout the year, I find it a little more worrisome that over 11% of the loan portfolio is associated with COVID-19-sensitive industries (which includes oil/gas) but the overall reserve is only one-fifth of that level. Ultimately, I do not think shares will go much lower here, but I do not see any major positive catalysts to help shares outperform other bank peers until there is further credit clarity.

The Credit Setup Gives Me Heartburn

During the second quarter, net charge-offs were $50 million, which equates to about 0.37% of average period loans. Inside of that $50 million, CMA reported that $45 million was associated with Energy. While no bank investor likes to see net charge-offs, this was actually a stepped improvement from 1Q20 results that posted 0.68% net charge-offs.

The backbone of my thesis on why the shares are unlikely to outperform peers is driven by the three sequential quarters of higher criticized loans. Remember, a criticized loan is one that is rated "special mention," "substandard," "doubtful," or "loss," and is now considered to have a higher risk of default. At the end of 2Q20, criticized loans had increased to 6.3% of total loans, a 50% increase from 4.2% seen at the end of 2019.

The thing that stood out to me on the second quarter conference call was from the Chief Financial Officer, James Herzog. He said:

The key factor there is how long this credit cycle continues. But assuming we return to some level of credit normalcy in the not-too-distant future, which we do expect it to normalize, we feel good about the ongoing PPNR and normalized credit costs that are expected to maintain the dividend and grow assets to support our customers

While everyone knows that the market is forward-looking and company financial results look backward, almost everyone would likely agree that it would be foolish to wait until there is confirmation of sustainable quarter after quarter credit improvement before investing; the stock would have probably worked significantly higher throughout that period.

However, I do not think 3Q20 results are going to post a reduction in criticized loans. In fact, I think they will either increase or move down the credit spectrum to "classified" - which necessitates a larger provision and will hinder operating results.

Dividend Looks Fairly Safe

Coming into the 2Q20 results announcement, there have been some sizable dividend cuts at other banks, such as Wells Fargo (WFC) and PacWest (PACW), just to name a couple. The dividend skepticism was created by the Federal Reserve’s Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review test. The most notable outcome from the test (so far) has been WFC's dividend cut from $0.51 per share to $0.10.

Remember, CMA posted a pretty sizable loss in the first quarter, which would be a negative drag on the Fed’s 4-quarter rolling analysis. However, none of this really matters as CMA does not meet the criteria for being a large, complex bank (also known as a "CCAR" bank). Chief Financial Officer, James Herzog further reiterated that point in saying,

It does not apply to us. We feel really good about the capital levels and how far above we are of the conservation buffer. We're about 200 bips above it.

While in a vacuum, that 2.00% of capital above the conservation buffer should give purely dividend-oriented investors some relief. The question of whether credit gets worse and a larger provision is needed should now become the most important question that needs answering before making an investment.

If credit does get a little worse, which I think it will, overall revenue would need to be funneled to the provision and not the dividend. Based on what Herzog said, CMA could withstand another quarter with a profit loss and still have the capital to provide a dividend. Nevertheless, things look to be in a well enough position for the dividend to be fairly sustainable at current levels.

Tough Net Interest Income Operating Environment

Comerica's net interest margin (NIM) declined by 14 basis points in 1Q20 and now another 56 basis points in 2Q20. This was partially driven by deposit growth of 13% drastically outweighing loan growth of 8%. Remember, the bank remains asset sensitive and bigger deposit growth, relative to loans, is likely to hinder the margin. To help stem this continued margin and revenue compression, management has tried to put on interest rate hedges to help cushion the blow.

Historically, when the company has been putting on interest rate hedges it has been a difficult time for investors. They do this because the balance sheet continues to remain asset sensitive, and without them it would be difficult to generate enough revenue to cover the provision, dividend, and keep the capital base above regulatory minimums. I am modeling net interest income revenue headwinds to persist throughout the end of the year which might open the door for a better time to invest.

Near-Term Outlook

While management might have sounded optimistic on the earnings conference call, their guidance indicates that 2Q20 might be the best quarter of the year. Based on guidance they posted (below), they are expecting lower average loans, further NIM compression, lower non-interest income, higher expenses and a provision that reflects current economic conditions and problem loan trends. When thinking holistically about this list - it equates to lower revenue, higher expenses and a volatile provision, none of which give me confidence to an improved profitability outlook.

Source - Company Filings

The Outlook

I think operationally, while navigating through the economic cycle, the bank should be an average performer in terms of overall credit losses. I think Comerica currently does have the capital base to withstand almost any adverse scenario without having to raise an outsized amount of capital, but just 200 basis points of capital above the conservation buffer is a little slim for my investment comfort. Because of that, I am not completely sold that the dividend's overall safety is as pristine as management claims. Most importantly, based on the commentary and guidance provided by management, I see fundamental return metrics to be compressed throughout the reminder of the year which would make better than bank peer stock performance almost impossible.

