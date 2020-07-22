Motorhome Retirement: June Update, Finally Off To The Black Hills

Income was about the same as expenses, but cash flow suffered because of a large cost that will be amortized for over 4 years.

We finally got to get out and enjoy some the wonders the United States has to offer. We visited the Black Hills National Forest and the Badlands National Park.

Introduction

Followers of my articles are aware that we planned to retire in July of this year at the age of 54. Our original intent was to not use any of our tax-deferred retirement accounts until we were 59-1/2. However, we had to change the plan due to uncertainty of the future of the Affordable Care Act. A federal judge ruled the law unconstitutional in December 2018. To plan for the potential disappearance of the healthcare exchange and associated benefits, we need to get access to some of our IRA funds. We created a 72(T) withdraw plan from one of our IRAs in January of this year. An additional benefit of this was that it allowed us to retire in March of this year instead of July.

So retire in March we did. We retired on a Friday to start our “Motorhome Retirement,” and the United States went into social distancing and all the related COVID-19 stay-at-home and business closures the following Monday. We had great timing (sarcasm) - instead of heading out across the country, we did our “shelter-in-place” or “stay-at-home” or whatever else you want to call it at a lake campground near Dallas, TX. Like most others, our activities were limited to daily walks, weekly trips for groceries and TV watching.

What we did in June

After spending the first half of June in Texas, we moved on to Kansas for some family activities for a few days. Then, finally after 3 months of waiting, we headed out on June 20th to the Black Hills and Bad Lands area of South Dakota to officially start our retirement roaming. We took three days to drive from Wichita, Kansas to Hermosa, South Dakota. Our overnights along the way were at a Walmart in Nebraska City, Nebraska, and at a Cabela’s in Mitchell, SD. We didn’t get out and about in Nebraska, but in Mitchell, we unhooked the tow car and went to see the Corn Palace. And while it should not be considered a destination attraction, it is a good and fairly relaxing diversion after 5-6 hours of driving a motorhome. Just do not expect too much. The building is essentially a theater/basketball arena that is used by a local high school. Two sides of the building are decorated with corn ears and other parts of the corn stalk plant. There is a souvenir shop on the basketball floor and a snack bar in the entry area. They have a short video of the history of the Corn Palace, and they will give you a short tour as well. That is about all there is to it. No need to see it twice.

We stopped at Wall Drug on the way from there to the Black Hills. You pretty much need to check it out after reading all the billboards about it for 300 miles or so. Among other things, the billboards advertise a 5-cent coffee and a free cup of ice water, so I had one of each and walked through all the shops. Much as with the Corn Palace, no need to see it twice unless I just need a break from driving.

The day after arriving in the Black Hills, we went to Mt. Rushmore. In case you missed it, that inspired an article on the Mt. Rushmore of dividend stocks. After Mt. Rushmore, we visited The Black Hills National Forest, Custer State Park and Badlands National Park, along with a few of the towns nestled in the Black Hills. The towns included Keystone, Deadwood, Hill City and Sturgis. The area is gorgeous and full of wildlife. I snapped a few photos along the way.

The Black Hills National Forest

It is a beautiful place with 2-billion-year-old rock formations (for reference, the Rockies are about 70 million years old) covered with Ponderosa Pine trees and an abundance of wildlife.

Wildlife includes hundreds, if not thousands, of bison.

Near the end of our stay, we ventured over to the Badland National Park and this guy walked across the road right in front of us.

Income, expenses and cash flow

We fund our Motorhome Retirement in four ways. In addition to the 72(T) account, we have standard (non-IRA) brokerage account invested similarly that generates income. There is also minimal income from blogging under the heading of “other.” Finally, we plan to spend down some of our cash savings. To summarize the income streams:

Motorhome Retirement funding sources

72(T) Account distributions

Dividends and interest from brokerage account

Minimal “other” income

Savings spend down

The table below shows our results for the month of June.

Income/Expense and Cash Flow Income June Income from Investments $ 4,657 Other $ 2,750 Total Income $ 7,408 Total Expenses $ 7,481 Net Income $ (73) Adjustment for accruals to cash $ (4,077) Net increase (decrease) in cash $ (4,150)

We had two large expenses in June. We had our Jeep set up with a tow bar and supplementary braking system so we could tow it on our travels. We treated this on a cash basis, so the entire expense was charged to June. The amount for this was right at $4,000, so our living expenses were around $3400, or around $400 more than in May. We also purchased a campground membership that allows us to stay free or at greatly reduced rates at certain campgrounds. We decided to accrue this over 48 months in our expense tracking, along with our monthly accrual for RV/auto insurance that we paid in full already. While not shown in the income/expense portion of the table above, it is included in the cash flow for the month. Expenses were in line with income, but the negative cash flow made us “feel” poorer.

We project our ongoing income to average around $4,000-4,500. It has been higher because Mrs. GrayBeard is providing support to her previous employer until her replacement is hired and trained. While it has been nice having the extra income, we have always expected that we will draw our cash savings down until we get to either 59-1/2 or 62.

The 72(T) IRA Portfolio

What is a 72(T)?

Rule 72(T) is a way to make distributions from an IRA account using “Substantially Equal Periodic Payments,” or SEPP, without incurring the 10% penalty for early withdraw. Investopedia says the following:

Understanding Rule 72(T):



Rule 72(T) actually refers to code 72(T), section 2, which specifies exceptions to the early-withdrawal tax that allow IRA owners to withdraw funds from their retirement account before age 59½, as long as the SEPP regulation is met. These payments must occur over the span of five years or until the owner reaches 59½, whichever period is longer."

So under this exception, one can withdraw money from an IRA before the age of 59-1/2 without paying the 10% early withdrawal penalty. To qualify for the exception, the distributions have to continue for at least five years and they must be "substantially" equal. There are three calculation methods the IRS has approved to calculate the amount of the withdraws. They are amortization, annuitization and RMD (required minimum distribution). I chose amortization mostly because it is the least complicated of the three. The factors that go into this calculation are the account balance, interest rate and life expectancy. The interest rate is based on the Federal Mid-Term rate. The life expectancy is a look-up in an IRS table.

There are some drawbacks. Making the calculation of the distribution requires factors determined IRS tables, and it is not always clear which table is appropriate for a given situation, so it can be confusing. If an error is made or if the withdrawals do not go the required length of time, the 10% penalty is due on all of the withdrawals. Many avoid using this exception due to these rules. In fact, many financial planners and most brokerage firms will not calculate this for you for fear of backlash if done incorrectly. Indeed, we were going to avoid it as well if possible, but we have decided to go ahead with it due to the uncertain healthcare environment. Better that than to delay retirement.

The target allocation

I am not just going to load the portfolio up with higher-yielding dividend growth stocks. I will implement a portfolio strategy that will meet our needs, while maintaining a reasonable asset allocation. Given the recent activity of the Federal Reserve Bank and the multi-trillion-dollar stimulus package from the US government, I have added gold to the allocation for protection in the event of inflation. The target allocation now looks like this:

65% common stocks and preferred stocks

10% gold

25% bonds

Having bonds and gold will depress the total yield of the portfolio and make obtaining a 4.5% overall yield unlikely without taking more risk than we can tolerate. To plan for this, the bond allocation will be split into 6.25% long term, 6.25% intermediate term and 12.5% short term. The heavy weight of short-term bonds is to have something to sell, because the portfolio income will not be enough to make the required 72(T) distribution.

Obtaining the target allocation will take some time. The allocation is not set in stone either - if the market continues higher, the equity allocation may be reduced, and if the market goes significantly lower, it may be increased.

Current Allocation

The portfolio has been under construction and is a work in progress. The allocation as of the end of June is shown below.

(Source: Author)

Motorhome Retirement 72(T) account 2020 progress

The table uses a base account value of $100,000 for clarity and ease of calculation. Our starting balance was different. The rules of the 72(T) will require only 5 years of the constant withdraws. After 5 years, they may be different depending upon multiple factors, including healthcare law changes and other income needs. We will also be old enough at that point to draw from our other IRAs without penalties. I conducted a Monte-Carlo Simulation of this allocation on PortfolioVisualizer, and it showed a 96% chance of lasting 30 years with this allocation and draw rate. I am satisfied with this, as I have flexibility on the withdraw rate after five years.

January February March April May June Beginning Balance $100,000 $99,364 $94,448 $87,320 $92,521 $94,717 Dividends $181 $143 $328 $198 $135 $243 Gains & (Losses) -$817 -$5,059 -$7,103 $5,356 $2,414 -$435 72(T) Distribution $0 $0 -$353 -$353 -$353 -$353 End of Month $99,364 $94,448 $87,320 $92,521 $94,717 $94,172

The 72(T) distribution was calculated using the balance as on January 1. Distributions began in March. Note that the values have been prorated so that the account balance on January 1, 2020 equals $100,000. The amounts are not the actual amounts, but they do represent the exact performance, on a percentage basis, of the account. So far this year, we have taken 1.42% of the beginning account balance in distributions, and the account value is 94.17% of the beginning balance, or down 5.83%. When considering distributions, the portfolio performance is down 4.41% via straight math. The return calculation shown in the brokerage account that considers the timing of the distributions is -4.35%. For reference, the S&P 500 was down 3.08% for the year as of the end of June. The sequence of return risk is a real one right now for us. We need to be careful to manage allocation to combat it.

Activity

During the month, I sold off a small position in Broadcom (AVGO) and took about ¼ of the proceeds and purchased Altria (MO). I did not care for the daily volatility of Broadcom, and I view Altria as very undervalued.

What’s in the portfolio now?

During the rally from the March lows, some equities were sold and allocated to cash and gold. I anticipate that the market will drop again, as I believe the market has now bounced too high for current and forward economic realities. The cash position will be invested if valuations become attractive.

The following table details the account holdings in terms of value percent and income percent.

Motorhome Retirement 72(T) Account Holdings

Ticker Credit rating % Value % Income Type KMB A 7.3% 8.6% Stock JNJ AAA 5.2% 5.8% Stock INTC A+ 4.6% 4.0% Stock CSCO AA- 4.5% 5.6% Stock CAH BBB 3.5% 5.1% Stock ABBV A- 3.6% 6.7% Stock MMM A+ 3.5% 5.1% Stock GPC NR 3.6% 5.1% Stock WBA BBB 2.8% 4.8% Stock ADM A 2.9% 4.1% Stock SBUX BBB+ 2.2% 1.9% Stock HRL A 1.8% 1.3% Stock ENB BBB+ 1.6% 4.6% Stock VZ BBB+ 1.4% 2.5% Stock KO A+ 1.3% 1.8% Stock EMR A 1.6% 2.0% Stock XOM AA 1.2% 3.8% Stock T BBB 1.0% 2.6% Stock EPD BBB+ 0.3% 1.3% Stock BEP BBB+ 0.2% 0.3% Stock BPYU BBB 0.1% 0.4% Stock MO BBB 0.2% 0.5% Stock RNR.PE BBB 0.6% 1.3% Preferred Stock MINT 9.8% 7.7% Bond - Short NEAR 2.5% 2.2% Bond - Short SPAB 1.3% 1.3% Bond - Intermediate SCHZ 1.1% 1.2% Bond - Intermediate IUSB 1.3% 1.5% Bond - Intermediate SPTL 5.0% 3.8% Bond - Long TLT 4.3% 2.9% Bond - Long PHYS 6.9% 0.0% Gold IAU 4.7% 0.0% Gold Cash 8.3% Cash

The average credit rating of the stocks is "A". The average equity yield is 3.5% and the total portfolio yield is 2.5%. Overall, I am satisfied with this portfolio. I know it will not supply the needed income, but I can add to the income with strategic purchases, and I can withdraw cash or sell the short-term bond component when needed to cover distribution.

Dividends

Dividends were received from the following companies in June.

72(T) IRA Account Non-Qualified Account MMM BEP WBA VWINX EMR BPYU XOM THOPX ADM GAB.PG JNJ D IUSB RTX NEAR BAC.PN SCHZ STT.PD SPTL OTIS SPAB IBM TLT XOM MINT CVX RNR.PE JNJ ENB SO INTC SPTL MINT COF.PI AFL

Dividend Increases

There were no dividend increases or cuts in June in the 72(T) account.

Watchlist

The table below is a portion of my watchlist spreadsheet.

Motorhome Retirement Watchlist.

Ticker Price S&P Rating Price Target JNJ $ 146.10 AAA $ 134.00 MSFT $ 187.73 AAA $ 120.00 CSCO $ 47.73 AA- $ 36.00 PG $ 118.16 AA- $ 95.00 RY $ 71.96 AA- $ 53.34 TD $ 49.09 AA- $ 38.70 V $ 199.03 AA- $ 120.00 ADP $ 160.05 AA $ 116.00 UGI $ 36.58 NR $ 26.00 MMM $ 166.14 A+ $ 120.00 BNS $ 45.51 A+ $ 34.00 KO $ 49.71 A+ $ 43.00 GD $ 166.93 A+ $ 125.71 MA $ 308.88 A+ $ 183.00 NTRS $ 90.98 A+ $ 62.00 PEP $ 131.44 A+ $ 108.00 ABT $ 92.03 A- $ 75.00 AFL $ 41.95 A- $ 37.00 BAM $ 37.59 A- $ 30.00 SO $ 60.27 A- $ 51.20 ADM $ 42.78 A $ 28.80 CNI $ 90.95 A $ 65.00 CB $ 139.19 A $ 90.00 EMR $ 68.89 A $ 40.00 HRL $ 48.01 A $ 30.00 IBM $ 135.04 A $ 118.55 KMB $ 137.95 A $ 115.00 MDT $ 100.89 A $ 84.00 TGT $ 121.78 A $ 70.00 UPS $ 110.00 A $ 84.00 DIS $ 126.37 A $ 88.00 T $ 33.01 BBB $ 29.00 BEP $ 49.37 BBB+ $ 36.00 D $ 85.80 BBB+ $ 50.00

I am not in a big hurry to bring the stock allocation up to target. A stock trading below the price target does not mean I will automatically buy it. As discussed previously, I think there is a considerable probability that the market drops from current levels of around $3270 for the S&P 500 as of the time of writing. I may make small buys, but will wait till the market drops or the COVID-19-related health and economic issues are resolved before I become aggressive.

I can only post a few photos to articles. To enjoy more photos of our travels, you can visit and follow my new Instagram, motorhome_retirement.

