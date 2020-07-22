Cannabis Stocks: Once In A Generation Opportunity - No Hyperbole (Podcast)

Cannabis stocks are a good deal right now - don't be afraid to put more money in.
That's what Ted Waller, esteemed Seeking Alpha contributor, 50 year market veteran and cannabis investor says. We agree.
We also discuss how to know when to pull the trigger on a stock, favoring extraction model going forward (oil over flower), ETFs vs. stocks, MJ's dividend and Ted's top picks in the space.
Ted Waller is a private investor and esteemed Seeking Alpha contributor who has over 50 years of investing experience. His focus is on deep value and low risk and shares his thoughts with us on his favorite cannabis stocks, why he got into the space, what to look for in the sector, trends he favors and that nagging investor dilemma - when to pull the trigger on a stock?
Topics include:
- 7:30 - Ted has 50 years of investment experience, started with GTE as a teenager, at the time the second largest phone company in the US, with money from his paper route and lost money. Learned that recommendations don't count for much and it's easy to lose money. Most of Ted's money is now in income generating equities or bonds, DG&I investor, but cannabis space is really a once in a generation opportunity.
- 10:00 - Ideally you should model your cannabis portfolio and leave it alone for 5 years - that's the real timeline for companies getting into the green. Aside from e-commerce, this is taking a new industry and growing it - once in a generation opportunity. Because industry is still lacking extensive research the space is wide open. Anything is possible in cannabis sector. Demand for cannabis is proven over a long period of time so market is established and growing. Illegality is an aberration - cannabis has been legal longer than illegal. The number one stock in total return for most of the 20th century was Phillip Morris (NYSE:PM). Ted began investing in cannabis stocks in 2019, after researching it since 2013, when it was the wild west, when it was filled with too many shady operators. Still some shadiness, but investors can be a lot more confident in the space now. What it takes to build a successful company are not the same skills you need to raise capital and start a company.
- 16:00 - Began investing in 2019 when he realized stock prices being driven up in Canada was unsustainable, but projections for growth were huge - in a few years doubling or tripling and realizing how many people were going to make a lot of money and when the prices went down, Ted was early, but now - like most in the space - is in the red. He did succumb to some of they hype, but general investing process start with a company at a price he finds reasonable and increasing size of investment as price goes down as long as the investment thesis is still valid. On that basis, 2019 seemed like the right time to get started. Predicting price in this sector is a fool's errand, but look at what company projects in terms of sales and that it meets projections - that gives investors a good idea that the company is tethered to reality. Ted doesn't use price targets, but does have an overall allocation to any one company in his portfolio.
- 22:00 - Cannabis portfolio - because potential growth is so huge, Ted's most interested in capital gains, as opposed to the majority of his other investments which are in larger, more stable companies that typically pay dividends and provide a regular income. Right now, cannabis portfolio, 8-9 stocks and a couple more that he's watching.
- 29:00 - Ted's first SA cannabis article was on cannabis ETFs, which Ted thought was a good way to get started. Many people are more attracted by possibility of buying the next Amazon, but philosophy last year was that it could be a guaranteed way of participating in the upside of the sector without worrying about individual companies' performance. MJ, the largest cannabis ETF, is Ted's largest cannabis holding. It's down like the rest of the sector, but ETFs do have a place in a cannabis investor's portfolio. Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) was his first company purchase and fell into the hype of the MSOs, like when Harvest (OTCQX:HRVSF) said its goal was to be the biggest cannabis company in America. Portfolio now a combination of ETFs and stocks.
- 36:00 - US market dwarfs all other markets, but Canada is #2, and way bigger than other countries' cannabis markets. Canada market projections - number of dispensaries open right now, there's one for every 50,000 Canadians which is a terrible ratio. But once market deepens and opens up more, growth there should be good. Also why he's more bullish on ETFs - Canadian sales growth over past year has been near 250%, which many people might not realize given bad press. Canadian companies will survive and thrive, so much was committed in anticipation and too much capital went in, and they paid the price, but over the long-term Canadian market should be healthy.
- 42:00 - AYR Strategies (OTCQX:AYRSF) next on Ted's watchlist as they're an M&A company. Bankers and financiers founded the company - so they know how to raise money, find good companies to acquire and go from there - that's Ted's approach to cannabis investing - good companies with good cash flow, increasing sales, make a profit - exactly what AYRSF is doing. Advantage of experience in serious financial management. Perfect time for AYRSF - capitalization of cannabis companies in the dumps, companies selling for pennies a share, so what could be better for acquisition-oriented company like AYR than there to be a fire sale in the sector. Relatively new company but sales have been consistent; profits have been up and down but that's typical for that business model; very disciplined and careful with looking at acquisitions that will give them good ROI. Probably Ted's next purchase. Trulieve is a big success in the industry - first mover in Florida, technically they're an MSO, but Florida is their main focus and they're growing cautiously and deliberately. They don't plan for a market until they're sure it will exist, don't get overextended like what happened to so many suffering companies. Florida one of the best markets for cannabis. Valens (OTCQX:VLNCF) is another company Ted likes - has a liking to middle of the process companies like Valens; they don't grow or sell, work in the middle of the value chain. Started out wanting to be a grower and changed to concentrate on processing and focusing on CBD oils. Also profitable. Likes MediPharm (OTCQX:MEDIF), similar to Valens but on a smaller scale. Had been profitable but got caught with too much inventory in an oversupplied market in Canada and took a big loss last quarter, which is a peril of being a small company - one bad bet can change fortunes drastically.
- 45:00 - How to know when to buy a stock - when to get in. Our hesitation around pulling the trigger on AYR - haven't been around a while, barely a year old in terms of revenue, waiting to see if performance holds up - and it has in terms of sales, because they've bought consistent business, but Ted is conservative and wants to be sure he understands the company correctly so sometimes you need more time before diving in.
- 48:00 - Favoring extraction model going forward - that oil will be bigger than flower. Valens presents oil as being the dominant market as opposed to flower: smoking is a noxious experience and many favor other avenues of consuming cannabis. People can grow flower, there's not a big moat around that, but in the middle of the process - that's where value-added questions will be solved.
- 51:00 - MediPharm coming back from one-off event - shouldn't get caught with inventory like that again - as 2.0 progresses, company will come back. An issue is if they have enough money to operate following such a big loss - that deserves a look, but think they should be ok.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.