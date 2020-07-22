The company appears to be too good to be true and the stock is heavily promoted but there's no evidence of any wrong doing.

A very negative Seeking Alpha article was probably the catalyst for the sell off which has been exaggerated by profit taking.

Nextech stock price is down about 60% off its high after experiencing a meteoric rise in just a few months.

Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB:NEXCF) (CN:NTAR) is a Canadian company that provides augmented reality ("AR") solutions for ecommerce and virtual events.

This article comes a week after my initial bullish article was published. I believe that the sell- off over the past two sessions is overdone and creates a good buying opportunity.

It's not just that if I like it at a higher price I must love it at this lower price. First of all, the stock price was due for some profit taking due to the huge run up and most importantly, I think that none of the basis for bashing this stock, other than the heavy promoting, has any validity. It's not my intent or purpose to address point for point the allegations made in the short thesis article, but I would like to update my bullish position and address why I think this stock is an easy target for short attacks, at least for now and is investable now after the stock price has retraced.

Data by YCharts

Bullish Thesis

The number one factor for my bullishness in NexTech is the synergy between their AR products and the web conferencing from Jolokia, acquired in March. NexTech is the only company that offers on screen AR available for virtual events and virtual conferencing. This is a huge market opportunity.

Jolokia had revenues of $1 million dollars for the entire previous year. I learned from my recent conversation with NexTech CEO, Evan Gappelberg, that there has been over a million dollars in signed contracts for JolokiaAR in the last six weeks.

NexTech just introduced their new combined product, ScreenAr last week and has already realized sales. More and more events are going virtual due to the pandemic.

Imagine a trade show with lots of booths to choose from which to visit. The booth with interactive 3D with products and people that you can interact with is more than likely to catch more attention and when that happens. Every booth will eventually have the same capability, which only NexTech offers.

Virtual events will remain popular even after the pandemic as virtual events are much cheaper to host and easier to manage than live events.

JolokiaAR Revenue Buckets

NexTech imposes an annual licensing fee of $150K for continuous unlimited use of the platform plus fees for add-on ala carte AR features, which Mr. Gappelberg expects will bring in millions of dollars in revenues. He has some ideas on how to provide additional AR enhancements that aren't yet available.

JolokiaAR also gains revenue from one-time events such as a lecture, trade show, religious gathering, etc. for which there is a range of fees depending on services used.

Pre COVD-19 and pre the Jolokia acquisition, management guidance was for between $15 and $20 million in revenue for this fiscal year. I suspect that more and more events are going virtual including schools which might end up being a major client base for NexTech. I would not be surprised to see management up their forward guidance.

Price Target

The company filed for an application for an uplisting to Nasdaq on July 2nd. The required SEC forms 40-F and F-X have not yet been completed per CFO Kashif Malik who was kind enough to email me with the receipt of an application from Nasdaq for a listing. Anyone wishing to confirm the application, please email Michael.Wolf@nasdaqomx.com.

Subsequent to the Nasdaq listing there will be 70 million shares. Assuming the shares will begin trading on Nasdaq at $4/share or higher, the market cap would be at least $280 million. There is no debt and the company has $8 million in cash which is more than sufficient to meet its op. ex. for the coming year. Insiders own about a third of the shares. The CEO has more warrants that he is likely to convert into more shares and likely to do so now where the share price is at a weakness, further supporting the stock.

I haven't changed my opinion that a $20 C per share price target is reasonable which would result in a market cap of $1.44 C Billion and an EV/S ratio of a modest 6X.

Easy Short Target

NexTech management promotes the stock extensively. There is no doubt about that. Promotion is a double whammy as it attracts new investors but can be used to cast doubt on the soundness of a company. Add in a new one of a kind product with sales projected to escalate at a rapid pace and a company's roots not understood by many as well as a rocketing stock price and you have all the makings of a fantastic short attack candidate.

The company started its commercial stage through the acquisition of a vacuum cleaner company and a pet supply company and derived most of their income initially from these sources. These acquisitions were a proof of concept for the company's AR technology. Management fully realizes that the JolokiaAR platform will ramp up and become much more interesting of an investment than the vacuum cleaners and the pet supplies businesses and intends to eventually spin off the e-commerce technology portion of the company into a separate entity.

NexTech became a public company through a reverse merger with Future Farms Technology, a company which is now defunct. Mr. Gappelberg was an advisor to Future Farms as he was for many startup companies, but had no official title with Future Farms. The fact that this company went belly up is no reflection on Mr. Gappelberg as 90% of startups fail. Yes, he was an investor when the stock was moving up and yes he closed his position as he saw the company failing.

NexTech management has been paid in warrants and stock options which seem proportionally large in comparison to the company revenue. This is a natural occurrence for a company that had only $2 million in revenue for fiscal 2019. The CEO has been converting his warrants into stock and is currently the top shareholder.

Much of the new short piece was repetitive of a short article that came out in February from Hindenburg Research but I think this new article was much better presented. The SEC has taken no action on any of the claims of illegality made by Hindenburg months ago.

Conclusion

I have to admit that I had second thoughts about this stock. The reason I held on and decided to consider each negative point made and decided to hold and add shares after weighing the merits of the claims is because the CEO hasn't sold.

The stock priced soared and he kept adding shares. I asked for an interview and got one. My questions were asked and answered. I'm keeping a close eye on management's share ownership and the revenues. As long as management has a fair amount of skin in the game and revenue growth continues to ramp, I will remain bullish. Should revenues ramp up, the company will be better able to withstand negative claims. Let's let the numbers do the talking. If revenue is scaling at a terrific rate it's not going to be because vacuum cleaners and pet supplies demand has gone wild.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEXCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.