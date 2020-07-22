YouGov (OTCPK:YUGVF), the international research and data analytics firm, has benefited from its internet-based position and strong state relationships, allowing the company to mitigate through the lockdown. Having originally fallen more than 40% at the start of lockdown, the YouGov share price has since pushed higher making new all-time highs. This share price action is justified as YouGov has done well to mitigate the current crisis. I am bullish on the long term prospects of YouGov as they continue to develop leading technology to process and distribute up to the latest public opinions, whilst also broadening their reach to new clients across the globe.

Data unlocks long term opportunity

YouGov's long history of operation has put the company in a dominant market position. This is primarily due to the amount of data that the company has been able to amass over the years. This data library named the YouGov cube has a total of more than 15 years of data. YouGov places huge importance on data privacy, this is important as the core operations of the company are their data panel who supply them with the latest opinion data. The historic strength of YouGov's data has put them in high demand further fueling growth.

The YouGov's cube is at the heart of what the company offers. What differentiates YouGov from a normal conventional survey is that the data is received from identified individuals - this data can then be aggregated to give a better picture for their clients. The data YouGov uses will give their clients a better understanding of public views.

YouGov now has over 4000 clients across a large number of different sectors including financial and marketing services. But it is not simply the amount of data that YouGov collects that is impressive but it is how they integrate and present it to their partners that sets them apart. As YouGov highlighted in their 2019 annual report, they have created a 'virtuous cycle' which in-turn forms a value chain for the company. This involves innovative data collection measures whereby YouGov ensures to remain engaged and in contact with its panelists to continue to obtain their opinion. By doing this YouGov gets a live and continuous stream of data. YouGov also combines this with a prominent media presence to aid in building the company's brand image and extending its reach. Media outlets such as the BBC and The Guardian regularly reference YouGov's data when reporting the latest news on public opinion.

Source: YouGov annual report

YouGov has also significantly diversified its data offering to suit many forms of demographics. YouGov Plan&Track is the company's offering to marketers to aid in executing their campaign strategy whilst also following its success. By tracking the success of marketing campaigns, firms can adjust and target certain demographics based on the data YouGov provides. YouGov offers data for social and digital insights and the sports industry as well. It's this huge diversification and aggregation of data that has made YouGov so successful over the last few years and will continue to fuel further growth going forward. YouGov has turned a traditional ageing model into a complex model that supplies an increasingly wide range of repeatable revenue opportunities. This data offering has also been enhanced through acquisitions such as Crunch.io which is now the data tool at the center of the platform.

YouGov's data has also allowed them to become a corona winner as demand for the latest public has increased. Much of the decisions over lockdown restrictions and relaxation are heavily influenced by public opinion which the government establishes through large scale daily polling. The company which supplies this consistent stream of up to date the public opinion is YouGov, which governments such as in the UK, have become heavily reliant on.

Global presence

Whilst data is at the core of YouGov's operations, it is the company's international reach that is going to be the driver of future growth. Having been originally founded in the UK, the company now receives the most revenue from the Americas (39%) compared to 29% in the UK. The company has done exceptionally well in networking and securing new clients across the world, while also expanding the panel to make sure it is global and constantly relevant. The company continues to roll out YouGov direct to further geographies across the globe improving the company's reach. Once YouGov secure partnerships, they are usually very 'sticky' and will work with YouGov for the long haul.

Fundamentals

Whilst the story is great, YouGov fundamentals are not too bad either. In 2019 the company delivered revenues of £136 million and profit after tax of £14.37 million. Since 2015 the company has delivered consistent strong year on year growth in both revenue and profitability. YouGov's revenue CAGR has been 16% a year from 2015 to 2019.

Looking at the company's more recent half-year 2020 results this growth has continued. Revenue for the first half increased by 16% to £77 million while statutory profit increased 13% to £9.4 million compared to the previous year. The board also outlined that they have not seen a material impact from the pandemic on their business. They expect the second half and full-year 2020 results to be in line with expectations. The consensus is for revenues to come in at £150 million and EPS to be just over £16 million - showing continued growth.

YouGov is already a high margin business that benefits from strong cash generation but in the first half, they put an even greater focus on the high margin opportunities. This meant gross margins increased by 2 percentage points to 84% while adjusted operating margins increased from 13% to 15%.

Risks

The predominant risk facing YouGov right now is competition. Many businesses provide data such as that of Kantar Group. These competitors may take market share off YouGov or potentially stunt its growth by offering similar services. While I believe YouGov mitigates these risks through the proprietary technology it has and continues to develop through acquisitions separating it from the crowd, there is no denying that it's a competitive space and YouGov isn't the whole market leader. YouGov needs to continue to innovate and develop its offering to retain and secure new partnerships and grow into its pricey valuation of a P/E of more than 50. If other competitors take market share or stunt YouGov's growth they will struggle to grow into the valuation and shareholder value may diminish.

Conclusion

YouGov continues to develop and improve its platform to expand its panel and improve how they process the data they receive. The last few years have shown YouGov's ability to innovate and adapt to changing consumer trends to secure material new partnerships and promote the brand. The company has developed a virtuous value cycle where investment in the platform and data tools and new acquisitions have improved technology and operating margins. This investment will also benefit YouGov over the long run as they expand globally and focus on high margin partnerships.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.