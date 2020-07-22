Assa Abloy beat low expectations for the second quarter, but the exit rate was still weak and there's ample uncertainty about non-residential activity in the U.S. and Europe beyond 2020.

It's hard to fault Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZY) (ASSA-B.ST) for consistency over the past decade. Organic growth has been steadily positive (a little above 3%), adjusted operating margins have reliably been in the 16%'s, FCF margins have hovered around 10%, and the company has continued to grow its electromechanical lock and automation businesses, while maintaining a market share above its three largest competitors combined.

The problem with that consistency, though, is that it's hard to make a case that the business is going to meaningfully inflect above-trend. I'm sure there will be "rebound growth" after what will be a horrible 2020, but the outlook for non-resi construction isn't so great now, and I'm not really sure there's a strong argument that investments in areas like mobile or touchless access will drive a major change in the business. I do believe that Assa Abloy can achieve mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth and mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth, and I think this is a good stock to own at the right price, but right now it looks like too much is being expected of this steady non-resi play.

Better Than Expected Q2 Results, But With An Asterisk

Like many "beats" this quarter, I think Assa Abloy's outperformance in the second quarter has to be viewed in the context of extreme modeling uncertainty. So, while "a beat is a beat" may be true, and it's better than the alternative, I think the overall weakness in the business is still a very relevant takeaway.

Revenue declined 18% in organic terms this quarter, but did manage to beat expectations by about 5%. The beat was driven almost entirely by the Entrance Systems business (a 19% beat), with the rest of the business pretty close to in-line with expectations. In Opening Solutions EMEA, revenue declined 25%, while Americas declined 18% and Asia-Pacific declined 17%. Global Tech declined 25% (with Identity & Access "stable", ID Tech "down", and the rest "down significantly"), and Entrance Systems declined 8%.

By product category, mechanical lock sales declined 23% as reported (not organic), while electromechanical lock sales declined 17%. Security doors revenue declined 6%, and entrance automation revenue declined 6%.

Gross margin declined 200bp, while operating income declined 44%, still good for a 21% beat versus sell-side expectations, as management did a better job of taking costs out of the business. Operating margin declined 540bp, and every segment saw double-digit profit declines, with margin in the EMEA business down over 10 points, while margin in the Americas fell three points and by two points in APAC.

By geography, North America was the outperformer in the second quarter, declining 13%, while Europe was down 23% and Asia was down 20%.

Don't Expect A Quick Snap Back

There is some evidence out there that, at least in North America, non-residential projects are being pushed to completion, helping keep the apparent level of activity and investment look a little better than expected. The investment funnel doesn't seem to be refilling, though, and I'm still concerned that non-residential construction (particularly in the U.S.) could see a multiyear slump. Management reported a pretty disappointing quarterly sales exit rate, with revenue still down in the teens, and not much improvement in key markets so far.

Specific to Assa Abloy, though, the company's sizable exposure to logistics and warehouses (including Amazon (AMZN)) should be a partial offset. On the other hand, the company also has similarly-sized exposure to brick-and-mortar retail, and that's not likely to be very strong in the near term. I could also see COVID-19 leading and accelerating a push towards more touchless technology, but I'd be careful about expecting a big inflection here.

The key question is how quickly non-residential investment snaps back in both North America and Europe - together those markets account for about 60% of Assa Abloy's revenue. For North America, June's ABI number was 51.3 (any number above 50 is growth), with above-50 numbers for multifamily, institutional, and commercial/industrial, while the Dodge Momentum Index number for June was 121.5, down 17%, with the Commercial index down 4% and in the Institutional number down almost 33%. As a reminder, the Dodge number tends to tell us what's going to happen about a year from now.

My base case assumption is that there's going to be at least a two-year slowdown in non-residential construction activity. It won't be uniform across all segments (multifamily should hold up better, for instance), but I think it will be a more challenging market for Assa Abloy, and I don't think markets like China can fully offset that. I'm also not particularly bullish on prospects for non-residential activity in Europe over the next couple of years.

Don't Expect Big Changes

Although Assa Abloy has made a regular habit of restructuring initiatives, not much has really changed in the business over the past decade despite the growth in electromechanical locks and the shrinkage of mechanical locks in the sales mix, and I wouldn't expect big changes. Management is still targeting organic growth of 5% and acquired growth of 5% over a full cycle, but the company has only hit that organic growth target once in the last ten years, though it has slightly exceeded the target growth rate.

Assa Abloy has always been an active acquirer (300 deals since 1994, and three so far in 2020), and I don't expect that to change. I'd expect more deals along the lines of recent deals for Biosite (biometric solutions) and FocusCura (software relevant to elder care), as I don't think there are a lot of deals left for Assa Abloy in locks, doors, and entrance systems that would be meaningful but also pass antitrust muster. In other words, I expect more deals in the future that are more oriented towards technology than revenue, and probably more expensive on a multiple basis.

As far as growth drivers, I do still see growth potential in areas like digital access. Commercial workspace access is still dominated by physical keycards, but Assa Abloy is the early leader in app-based access (approximately 50% share) and I believe this can be a growth driver, and perhaps with higher margins given the greater skew toward software. I also see growth opportunities related to logistics / warehouse automation, and I see this as a long-term trend.

The Outlook

I don't typically like to model M&A, but in the case of Assa Abloy, I think you have to at least try if you want to get a decent approximation of the long-term financials. I do expect a modest deceleration in core growth, but I believe M&A growth in the low-to-mid single-digits will boost long-term revenue growth firmly into the high end of the mid-single-digits. I do think a greater skew towards automation and software can provide a lift to margins, and I'm looking for modest improvement in FCF margins into the low double-digits, boosting long-term FCF growth over 7%.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted free cash flow and margin/return-drive EV/EBITDA, I don't see Assa Abloy shares as any particular bargain today, with an estimated annualized return in the mid-to-high single-digits. I don't really have any qualms about Assa Abloy from a quality standpoint, though, and at the right price I think this would be a good buy-and-hold for more conservative investors. At this point, though, I'd be inclined to wait for a better entry price, as I think there could still be a downward reset to expectations for non-residential building activity in the U.S. and Europe in 2020-2022.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.