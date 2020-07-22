Introduction

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) is seen by many investors as a high margin business. Some call it a hardware business with software margins. However, I beg to differ, I believe Virgin Galactic's moat is far smaller than most think. In a couple of years, Virgin Galactic will be lagging behind its competitors in the space tourism market, who can offer flights with a much better price/value ratio. Consequently, its future margins might be much smaller than the market's current expectations. In this article, I will take a deep-dive into Virgin Galactic's plans to commercialize space travel, and also take a deep dive into its competition, and explain why its long-term profits might underdeliver the market's expectations.

Space Tourism

Virgin Galactic plans to commercialize space travel and wants to be the first to do so. Virgin Galactic has developed a space ship called the SpaceShipTwo specifically with this goal in mind, its design is based upon the award-winning 2004 spaceship developed by Mojave Aerospace Ventures. However, Virgin Galactic has expanded the design massively to suit their needs. Virgin Galactic has invested vast amounts of money into multiple technologies to make the new spaceship ready for commercial flight. Virgin Galactic plans to use the SpaceShipTwo to bring tourists into space. They built an entirely new aircraft called the WhiteKnightTwo, specifically for space tourism, that carries the SpaceShipTwo until 45,000 feet after which SpaceShipTwo is released. Then the SpaceShipTwo flies into space using its powerful booster, after arriving at the 50 miles height it stops and as a consequence passengers experience microgravity.

Currently, Virgin Galactic is in the midst of rolling out its plans to start bringing tourists on a relatively big scale into space. First, they will need FAA approval, which they expect to get within two additional test flights. After this Virgin Galactic wants to put multiple SpaceShipTwo's into action to bring thousands of tourists into space each year. Investors are hopeful for the prospects of Virgin Galactic's tourism business and believe that it can obtain high margins.

According to Credit Suisse Research in 2019 there were 2 million individuals globally with a net worth bigger than $10 million. Virgin Galactic plans to price their tickets to space at a minimum of $250,000 or higher. So it only has approximately 2 million potential customers. The size of this group is growing and is expected to reach nearly 2,4 million by 2023, which is obviously a positive thing. I believe only a small portion of this group is interested in commercial space flights. The space flight is not without risks, as showcased by the 2014 crash of the SpaceShipTwo. This already removes a gigantic portion of the addressable market, the risks are huge and for most people clearly outweighs the reward. Additionally in the next segments, I will elaborate on Virgin Galactic's competition in the space tourism market, and explain that this competition makes a small market segment even smaller.

Hypersonic

Currently, Virgin Galactic's most valuable asset is its motor, the RocketMotorTwo, which was according to the Guinness World Records "the most powerful hybrid rocket to be used in manned flight." Virgin Galactic has bigger dreams than just space tourism, it plans to use its technologies derived from the development of its space tourism business to create point-to-point travel using hypersonic aircraft and so disrupt long-haul travel:

"Supersonic and hypersonic aircraft are aircraft capable of traveling at speeds faster than the speed of sound and five times the speed of sound, respectively. We believe a significant market opportunity exists for vehicles with this capability, as they could be used to drastically reduce international travel times."~Virgin Galactic (2019 Annual Report)

Historically hypersonic travel has been seen for decades as a means of travel with gigantic prospects, however, until now no company has been able to perform hypersonic flights while being profitable. The most common example is the Concorde that flew between Europe and the United States, which was operated by Air-France and British Airways, it was incredibly fast however also very expensive. If Virgin Galactic wants to succeed at P2P hypersonic travel it needs to find the right balance between pricing and time spared, a challenging feat. A feat that requires billions and billions of investments before investors will ever see a return, if ever.

There are two investment cases to be made for Virgin Galactic's stock. Firstly, its space tourism business can be approved by the FAA this year, after which Virgin Galactic might have a very lucrative high-margin business generating high sums of cash. It can use this money to fund its next phases, which involve capturing efficiencies of scale and building hypersonic aircraft to create P2P travel possibilities. JP Morgan is currently valuing Virgin Galactic at $14/share for space tourism and $10/share for Hypersonic.

In the rest of the write-up, I will discuss why Virgin Galactic's space tourism business might be less lucrative than thought. Currently Virgin Galactic has $419.4 million of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet, it has no long-term debt. The company is burning over 200 million dollars in cash per year, and until the commercialization occurs its cash burn will not improve. Consequently, Virgin Galactic needs its Space Tourism business to generate high sums of money if they ever want their ambitious high-risk high-reward P2P travel plans to succeed. That's why I will focus on its Space Tourism plans.

Blue origin

In the short-term Blue Origin (BORGN) is the most direct competitor of Virgin Galactic. Blue Origin is a space company founded and funded by Jeff Bezos. It has very ambitious plans to eventually let mankind live in space, currently, it is developing a space vehicle called the New Shepard, which will launch tourists and payloads into space. The New Shepard is further away from approval than SpaceShipTwo, FAA approval for The New Shepard in 2020 or 2021 is plausible. Blue Origin's flight into space for tourists is very comparable to Virgin Galactic's flight and includes a breathtaking view of the earth.

Though, Blue Origin's flight has multiple rational advantages. Compared to Virgin Galactic's 3-day training program, Blue Origin astronauts only need a brief training according to Blue Origin execs. Most high-value individuals have a busy time schedule and a 3-day training program, which presumably is quite fun, also is quite time-consuming. Additionally, Blue Origin provides a 360 degrees view from the capsule, something Virgin Galactic, unfortunately, cannot provide. Blue Origin's New Shepard has had no crashes until now, apart from a deliberate crash to test safety. Virgin Galactic actually had a fatal accident with their SpaceShipTwo. This was not due to a technical error, but a human error, the co-pilot unlocked the re-entry system too early. Blue Origin does not have a pilot on board, the spaceship is controlled from the HQ, in my opinion, this lowers the risk of a fatal human error. Blue Origin's capsule goes beyond the Karman line, which is at 100 kilometers, at that point you are truly in outer space. Virgin Galactic's space flight does not go beyond the Karman line, it goes just above 80 kilometers.

Quite clearly, there are multiple rational reasons for tourists to prefer Blue Origin's New Shepard over Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo.

Blue Origin, according to anonymous sources, who spoke to Reuters, is planning to price their flight at $200,000-$300,000. Famous YouTuber Tim Dodd even speculated that Blue Origin would try to underprice Virgin Galactic, and he may be right. Further in this writing, I will elaborate that Virgin Galactic's current financial projections imply a price per ticket of $379,087. Virgin Galactic also stated in the 2019 annual report:

"We have historically sold spaceflight tickets at a price point of up to $250,000 per ticket. Given demand for human spaceflight experiences and the limited available capacity, however, we expect the price of our tickets to increase for a period of time."

Blue Origin can severely underprice Virgin Galactic's proposed pricing plan in the coming years. As we know the market for space tourism is relatively small, only 2 million people truly have the financial means to fly into space. However, only a small portion actually plans to do so. Increased competition might decrease the demand for Virgin Galactic's space flight, consequently, it might need to lower prices.

Blue Origin is a very well-funded space company. Jeff Bezos deposits $1 billion a year since 2016 into Blue Origin's bank account, which likely will not be stopping any time soon. Jeff Bezos is the founder of Amazon (AMZN), and his net worth goes well into the hundred billion dollars, clearly, enough money is available at Blue Origin to expand its space efforts. Virgin Galactic has only invested approximately $1 billion over the last decade, and now it plans to use its space tourism business to fund further growth. I'm worried that Virgin Galactic's smaller size will cause it to lag behind its competitors. Yet, in the long-term, I believe Blue Origin will not pose as the biggest threat to Virgin Galactic.

SpaceX

In the long-term SpaceX (SPACE) is the biggest threat to Virgin Galactic, in my opinion. SpaceX is the juggernaut in the commercial space race, SpaceX was the first commercial space company to bring astronauts into space, beating Boeing by a hefty margin. It is valued at a hefty $36 billion. It has disrupted the space launch industry by undercutting prices. Additionally, it is in the midst of rolling out Starlink which will also generate billions of profits per year during the next decade.

Most interestingly in relation to Virgin Galactic, SpaceX is also starting to dip its toes into the space tourism market. For years SpaceX has been toying with the idea of flying private citizens into space or even around the moon. It plans to ride Yusaku Maezawa, a Japanese billionaire, around the moon in 2023 using the Starship. The Starship is a massive reusable heavy-lift launch vehicle, it launches a smaller cargo or passenger aircraft into space. This aircraft can be used for long-duration flights to the moon or mars.

SpaceX wants to offer rides for private citizens to the moon. According to Elon Musk, a flight to the moon with the Starship costs as little as $2 million dollars. Assuming a hefty margin of $4 million, and 100 passengers, a ride per passenger would cost as little as $60,000. Elon Musk is known for overpromising, but even tripling this projected price would severely underprice Virgin Galactic's flight. And it is obvious that a multi-day flight to the moon is much more valuable than a flight not even entering outer space.

Just like SpaceX disrupted the space launch business by severely underpricing competitors, it might be able to do the same in the space tourism market. Its launch vehicle the Starship has the potential to do exactly that.

SpaceX also offers tickets to the ISS for $55 million. And SpaceX is working together with Space Adventures to send tourists into orbit, the price of this is unknown, however, I suspect it will be relatively cheap. Clearly, SpaceX wants a big piece of the space tourism pie and investors need to wonder whether enough will be left for Virgin Galactic.

What makes Virgin Galactic different?

As readers can conclude from the previous sections Virgin Galactic's approach to Space Tourism is fundamentally different than its competitors, however, for tourists that adds little value. Its main competitors use rocket-based technology to launch aircraft or capsules into space. Virgin Galactic uses the WhiteKnightTwo, a simple jet-engine powered aircraft, to launch its SpaceShipTwo into space. Virgin Galactic also has a strong brand with Richard Branson as its founder. However, I deem SpaceX's brand as even more powerful.

Its jet-based approach is the only moat Virgin Galactic has obtained. It is possible that over time this approach can be advocated as safer than rocket-based approach but at the moment Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo has had more crashes than Blue Origin's The New Shepard, one versus 0 respectively. Virgin Galactic's different approach also does not seem to create a price advantage, from what we know it seems like SpaceX and Blue Origin are able to meet or even beat Virgin Galactic's price for a flight into space in the short future.

The only true advantage Virgin Galactic has is the first-mover advantage. Virgin Galactic is quite close to getting FAA approval. Nonetheless, Virgin Galactic only expects tremendous profitability to occur in 2022. SpaceShipTwo's first flight was in 2010 and New Shepard's first flight in 2015, however, even The New Shepard might start flying passengers in 2020. So the first-mover advantage might be much smaller than the market thinks. By 2023 SpaceX plans to be flying tourists around the moon and back, and Blue Origin is likely also flying tourists regularly into space by this time. Quite clearly by 2023, the space tourism market has undergone a massive change and investors need to wonder whether Virgin Galactic's projected EBITDA can actually become a reality. By this time it is a serious possibility that Virgin Galactic's older technology causes it to lag behind its competitors.

Valuation

With $419,374,000 in cash and cash equivalents, no long-term debt and a total market capitalization of $4.84 billion. Its enterprise value comprises of $4.42 billion. Virgin Galactic is projected to generate $274 million EBITDA in 2023. Consequently, Virgin Galactic is selling at a forward EV/EBITDA of 16.1, quite expensive. In 2023, Virgin Galactic wants to expand its fleet to 5 vehicles, and perform hundreds of flights with thousands of customers. In 2023 it projects to generate $562 million of ticket revenue, consequently its projects an EBITDA margin of 44.4%, clearly a very strong margin. At a price point of $250,000 per ticket, Virgin Galactic needs to fly 4916 passengers to generate $1229 million, which is the total revenue it projects to gain from 2020 until 2023.

Yet, Virgin Galactic plans to fly only 3242 passengers from 2020 until 2023. Consequently, it needs to raise its price per ticket beyond the $250,000 towards an average of price of $379,087. While investors can conclude from this article that the space tourism market in 2023 will likely be more competitive than thought, it seems plausible that Virgin Galactic's financial projections are too rosy. And remember, even if these projections are accurate Virgin Galactic is selling at a forward EV/EBITDA of 16.1 for 2023, which creates little room for upside.

Conclusion

The space tourism market is far more competitive than most investors think. Virgin Galactic might struggle to hold a competitive advantage which will pressure margins, which does not bode well with the market's current expectations. Currently, the market expects Virgin Galactic to obtain the FAA approval soon and start flying passengers at a high premium into space. I suspect that other space companies can market a similar or better space flight for tourists in a couple of years, if that is the case it will be very hard for Virgin Galactic to meet its projected number of passengers.

Consequently, long-term EBITDA and revenue projections might need to be lowered if there is less interest from customers, which would also lead to a lower stock price. In a decade Virgin Galactic's space flight could be severely overpriced compared to the competition, as a consequence, the current valuation creates practically no margin of safety and is priced for perfection.

That is why I believe Virgin Galactic's current stock price does not create an adequate risk/reward ratio. Investors should wait for a space juggernaut like SpaceX to enter the public markets, before buying into the space dream, instead of buying a mediocre company for the price of a wonderful company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.