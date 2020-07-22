While shares have recovered most of their March losses, there is plenty more upside coming.

Hingham Institution For Savings (HIFS) is one of the nation's most interesting banks. It has delivered a 4,700% total return since the early 1990s, crushing the S&P, other banks, and even leading financial companies like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) over that span.

It has done so due to its ruthless cost control measures. It runs an average of a 31% efficiency ratio (like golf, lower is better). This is close to, if not the absolute lowest ratio of any multi-branch U.S. bank. It means that the bank spends less than one out of every three dollars on overhead. Most banks run at more than 50%, meaning they get less than two dollars of revenue per dollar of baseline costs. And within regional banks, efficiency ratios tend to be 60% or higher, meaning that fixed costs eat the sizable majority of your lending income.

In any case, Hingham, due to its other-worldly cost structure, has been able to run a low-risk loan portfolio while still delivering far above average returns. This business model has played out perfectly in the novel coronavirus-induced recession.

In fact, Hingham just put out one of the best bank earnings reports I've seen in years. The company's net income surged an astounding 88% year-over-year. Revenues soared as well:

It earned $7.50/share in this past quarter. $7.50 of earnings isn't a bad year for a $180 stock, yet Hingham managed that in three months during a recession. Even adjusting for one-time gains, the bank earned more than $5/share in normal operations, which would annualize to $20 a year of EPS - or a 9x P/E ratio. That's cheap for a bank at any time, it's particularly compelling given that we are in an economic slowdown.

Hingham's Net Interest Margin, the crucial indicator of lending profitability, soared more than 50 basis points (i.e. two Fed cuts' worth). And Hingham's efficiency ratio, which was already the best in the country, got way better.

HIFS stock surged 8% last Tuesday following the positive results, and closed the week at $177, up from $160 prior to earnings. In all honesty, it probably should have been up more. Shares are still down a little from last fall even as the bank is reaching new record profit levels.

When I previously recommended the stock, we had an easy path back to $200 if Hingham simply avoided any significant credit events. As I wrote:

While 2020 won't be a great year, in 2021 or certainly by 2022, I expect Hingham to return to its regular EPS trajectory, which will lift EPS to at least $20/share. A conservative 12.5x multiple on that gets you a $250 share price. And as I showed above, the company's book value continues to compound at the same rate that it has for many years. Book value should be around $125/share in a year or two. A return to a 1.8x tangible book value - as the stock traded at pre-COVID-19 would get you to a $225 share price, and 2x tangible book ($250 stock price) is certainly doable if the financial sector enjoys renewed enthusiasm.

I got one thing wrong. It turns out 2020 may be a great year as well. With a more than $5 EPS figure this quarter, we're already on pace for $20/share earnings going forward.

The biggest risk was that some loans would go sour. Sure, it's well-known that Hingham has a low-risk lending portfolio. However, there was a possibility that they'd have to take at least some meaningful provisions this quarter, given the state of the economy. However, it showed no significant credit deterioration, despite the economic mess. From the earnings release:

At June 30, 2020, the Bank had modified 1% of the Bank's total loan portfolio by number and less than 3% by dollar in response to COVID-19. [...] With respect to the commercial real estate portfolio, the Bank has modified a limited number of loans from amortizing to interest-only for a limited period and has generally required the borrowers to pre-fund all interest payments for the period of modification. The Bank has not deferred interest payments on any commercial mortgages. The Bank has not modified any construction loans as a result of COVID-19.

I read a lot of bank earnings reports - this is among the best in terms of loan performance. But that wasn't all. Not only did Hingham's lending perform strongly, it made way more than previously from its ongoing business.

How'd they manage that? Hingham has more loan duration than many banks. Meanwhile, it funds itself with very short-term deposits (think 1-year CD type products). Thus, when the Fed slashed rates back to zero in March, Hingham immediately got a massive profit boost.

If you're looking for anything negative, one point would be that Hingham will eventually see its net interest margin slip again. It gets to pay depositors less immediately after the Fed cut rates. However, its existing mortgages continue to yield higher rates until they mature or are refinanced. Over time, borrowers will get new mortgages from Hingham at lower interest rates causing profits to decline somewhat.

However, that's far better than many national banks, which were positioned for rising interest rates and thus are getting squeezed now.

Hingham's CEO, by contrast, views the current economic mess as at least as bad as the Great Financial Crisis if not worse, and thus has prepared the bank for an extended period of low interest rates. So far, that's been the perfect macroeconomic call. By the time other banks adjust to zero interest rates and set themselves up to profit accordingly, the market may well swing back toward inflation. Hingham, however, is already locked-in for the current conditions and thus is delivering record results to us even while banks are struggling as an industry.

Hingham has expressed that view on lower interest rates for longer in another fairly unique way. It also owns a modest common stock portfolio. As of year-end 2019, it held $40 million of stock investments. Thus, a 25% swing in the stock market would cause the bank to gain (or lose) $10 million.

HIFS has a market cap of around $380 million, so even a major 25% market swing only changes Hingham's overall market cap by about 3%, and its book value by 5%. Still, it's a nice accelerator to long-term returns to hold a small chunk of stocks on the balance sheet. Hingham also pulled in a solid $1.4 million in dividends from its equity investments last year, or around 4% of the bank's total net income. Again, not a game-changer, but it's a nice incremental source of non-interest income in a low-interest rate world.

Tangible book value surged to $124 per share this quarter (the YCharts data hasn't updated yet). In any case, it's a particularly good quarter for the bank whose value consistently goes up and to the right.

What to make of the stock now? I think it goes back to all-time highs, above the resistance level at $225/share within the next year or two. In a neutral economy with low interest rates, HIFS stock should trade for around 1.8x book value, which currently equates to $221/share. Within a few quarters, the rise in book value will lift fair value to $225 and beyond.

Meanwhile, as the economy gets going again in 2021 or 2022 or whenever, people will start buying banks again. Hingham, with its record EPS growth and impeccable loan quality will be among the banking leaders. It could easily see 2x book value again, lifting shares to $250 and beyond.

In fact, Hingham hit 2.5x book ($308 per share based on today's book) in 2017 and 2018, though that would be an ambitious target now given the weak economy and bank sentiment. In any case, it gives a sense of potential upside as conditions normalize. Don't overthink it, Hingham is the nation's most efficient bank, and it's reporting blowout numbers even during a recession. It will continue delivering for investors.

