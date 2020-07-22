The management has talked about revenue growth of 45% sequentially during the second quarter and gross margins moving up to 20-25% levels.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI), included in our weekly list of top stocks, looks well-positioned to benefit from an expected increase in spending on technology infrastructure. The company's product portfolio has several products that are at a cusp of multi-year replacement or upgrade cycle.

We at Purnha have started to look for stocks that may lead the markets as economies start to open up after the lockdown, a theme that was covered in our previous notes on Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT), and Applied Optoelectronics seems to fit the bill.

Tech spending is cyclical, which is why the perfect time to look at equipment companies is when things are bad, as they are now. With the recent spurt in data usage, due to lockdown, data center and cable companies will be forced to spend on maintenance, replacement, and upgrade of their networks, as the economies open.

We believe upcoming results on August 6th will highlight such a demand, giving direction to the stock that hasn't done much for the investors, relative to other technology names.

Things are bad, but they always are at the beginning of a cycle

Applied Optoelectronics 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue Growth 47% -30% -29% -21%

Yes, things weren't rosy for Applied Optoelectronics even before the pandemic hit, and then came the first-quarter results. The company missed revenue guidance, suffered shipment delays from China and Taiwan, and spending increased due to shifting manufacturing to higher cost geographies like the U.S. and Taiwan. The result was gross margins went down to the lowest levels seen in recent past.

Things to watch in the upcoming second-quarter results

Things will start to move back up. The management has talked about revenue growth of 45% sequentially during the second quarter and gross margins moving up to 20-25% levels, but more than the finances for the quarter, we'll focus on developments highlight future growth catalysts, e.g. design win activity.

After winning more than 30 designs last year, the company won another 12 designs last quarter, five of which were from new customers, two related to 5G business in China, one with a data center customer, and another one for a 200-gig product.

We'll be watching for both the number of new design wins as well as the ramp of design wins already won, things helping us understand where the data center and cable industries stand in terms of upgrade cycles.

A beneficiary of multiple upgrade cycles

Yes, given the horrible business momentum, one may ask why upgrade cycles even matter?

Because once the cycle starts, it offers several years of visible revenue growth and because significant costs are fixed in nature, multi-year margin expansion as well.

Like any other small tech equipment company, Applied Optoelectronics is at the mercy of large equipment vendors, getting a design win, getting a product tested, and getting through final qualification. Delays and lags are normal, but once started, the momentum is hard to arrest, as any investor following the sector for a long time would attest.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. As % of total revenue Q1 2020 Data Center 82% CATV 10% Telecom 6% Other 1%

Data Center

Internet traffic has seen major boost due to remote working and 'stay at home' driven expansion of all sorts of streaming services, which is creating capacity constraints on networks, leading to a renewed urgency to upgrade networks. This is why we believe 45% revenue growth this quarter over last is achievable for the company.

Currently, most of the Data Center segment revenue comes from 100G (60% of Data Center segment) and 40G products (31% of Data Center), but soon 400G products will also start to draw revenues.

100G products, which grew first time in Q1 since 2018, are experiencing a renewed demand. Lockdown may have delayed the final qualification and testing process for newer technologies like 400G, but the delay will only push demand for older 40G and 100G products.

CATV or Cable Television

Besides the recent coronavirus driven weakness, CATV business has been declining over last few years, due to weakness at North American MSOs among other reasons, but recent collaboration with ATX Networks, which is working with its MSO customers to qualify Applied Optoelectronics' two gigahertz amplifier products as a replacement for legacy one gigahertz products, and normal product upgrades at other MSO customers should help revive growth for this business.

Though small and less meaningful in terms of moving the needle at a consolidated revenue level, Telecom business should benefit from increased demand for 5G deployments in China as the economy opens up in that geography.

Profits at cycle peak will always surprise you

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Revenue Growth 47% -30% -29% -21% As % of revenue Gross Profit 44% 33% 25% 16% Research and development 9% 18% 21% 24% Sales and marketing 2% 3% 5% 6% General and admin 8% 12% 18% 21% Excludes stock-based compensation

Yes, looking at the numbers over the last 3-4 years will scare any new investor to the name, with declining revenue, shrinking gross profit, and operating expenses growing as a percentage of revenue, but blindly looking at the recent trend will be a bit misleading.

As mentioned earlier, a largely fixed cost structure does tend to amplify a decrease in revenues, making a disproportionately large impact on operating margins in the same direction.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. 2014 2015 2016 2017 Revenue Growth 66% 46% 37% 47% As % of revenue Gross Profit 34% 32% 33% 44% Research and development 12% 11% 12% 9% Sales and marketing 5% 3% 2% 2% General and admin 12% 10% 9% 8% Excludes stock-based compensation: Purnha

The good thing is it works the same way when revenues start to grow. As the chart above shows, when revenues were growing from 2014-2017 on the back of strong demand for CATV equipment, gross margins and operating margins grew at an even faster pace.

In 2017, the company generated 25% operating margins and more than $4 in EPS, impressive for a stock that is trading around $12 today.

Next Yr. PE P/ Sales Market Cap (NYSE:M) Gross margins 2019 Sales Growth Next Yr. Applied Optoelectronics Loss 1.3 $228 25% 17% Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) 15.0 3.9 $6,530 28% 8% NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) 25.0 1.1 $413 26% 8% Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Loss 0.8 $1,140 25% 9%

Even relative to other players in the space, risk-reward tradeoff looks favorable at current valuations.

Disclosure: This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections.

