We now know more about the prospects for many of the mREITs since many of the second quarter dividends have been announced.

There Are Now Two Leveraged MREIT ETNs

After the March 2020 crash, there was only one leverage mREIT ETN remaining. That was Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML). The two 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs sponsored by UBS Group AG (UBS): the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and its twin, which was essentially identical in all economic respects, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) were accelerated with disastrous losses for holders who received only $0.21, for their ETNs. Thus, they no longer exist.

There were a number of leveraged ETNs in a portfolio that I constructed, where the most important constraint was to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of short-selling, margin borrowing, most options strategies and futures contracts. There is nothing magic about the 15%+ current yield threshold. Originally, in 2001, it was a 10% current yield threshold. It reached 30% in 2008 and 60% in March 2009. Only REML and UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Series B (SMHB) survived the COVID-19 crash.

In Agency mREITs Set To Soar, But What About The 2X Leveraged ETN, I said,

…REML and SMHB still only exist today, because they have "Leverage Reset Events" and "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions, respectively. These have the effect of reducing the leverage in response to an extreme decline in net indicative (asset) value. In the context of the 2x Leveraged ETN emulating a margin account that held an unleveraged ETF, or a portfolio of securities with the same components as the unleveraged ETF, on 50% margin, the "Leverage Reset Events" and "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions have the result of transactions in the hypothetical margin account to reduce the leverage. The analogous transaction in the hypothetical margin account would be to sell the amount of securities required to reduce the leverage back to 50% margin. That is a common way to meet a margin call and/or reduce volatility. As described with more detail in Opportunities In The Remaining High-Yield 2x Leveraged ETNs, the "Loss Rebalancing Event" provisions spell out when and under what conditions the deleveraging occurs. However, the important aspect can been seen in the excerpt from the SMHB Prospectus Supplement which reads: ...A Loss Rebalancing Event will have the effect of deleveraging your Securities with the aim of resetting the then-current leverage to approximately 2.0. This means that after a Loss Rebalancing Event, a constant percentage increase in the Index Closing Level will have less of a positive effect on the value of your Securities relative to before the occurrence of the Loss Rebalancing Event..." Holders of REML and SMHB are still not out of the woods and still face the possibility of further catastrophic losses. Even with the "Leverage Reset Events" provision, REML only exists now because Credit Suisse AG (CS) did the right thing for the REML holders. The indenture gave Credit Suisse AG an option, but not a requirement, to wipe out REML once its net indicative (asset) value touched zero…

The risk that a 2x leveraged ETN could be accelerated and essentially liquidated at the bottom of a crash is real. Even though REML has "Leverage Reset Events" provisions, a more severe crash than occurred in March 2020 could wipe out REML holders.

There is a now new leveraged ETN based mREITs that has reduced the possibility that it be accelerated and essentially liquidated, at the bottom of a crash, about as much as could be asked for, by even the most risk averse investors. In June 2020, UBS introduced the ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MVRL). For MVRL to be accelerated and essentially liquidated, at the bottom of a crash, the crash would have to be much more severe than what occurred in March 2020. Such a crash would make March 2020 look like a minor blip.

Comparing MVRL to REML

MVRL is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index, which consists of 25 mREITs that mostly overlap the 35 mREITs in the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index, upon which REML is based, as can be seen in Tables I and II below. The most recent MVRL net indicative (asset) value was $28.5849 as compared to $3.6076 for REML. Thus, MVRL would have to fall much more, in terms of a percentage of current levels, before acceleration was even a possibility. MVRL also has more extensive Loss Rebalancing Event provisions. Furthermore, MVRL is leveraged 1.5x as compared to 2.0x for REML.

As might be expected, MVRL yields less than REML and has some other drawbacks. MVRL only started trading on June 3, 2020. It has extremely low trading volume. The 90-day average volume for REML is 1,750,052, which is relatively not that much. For MVRL, the 90-day average volume is only a miniscule 1,463. However, the Median Bid/Ask Spread as a percentage of the trading price is actually better for MVRL. As of July 17, 2020, the median Bid/Ask Spread (30 Day) for MVRL was 0.22%. For REML, the Median Bid/Ask Spread (30 Day) was 0.56%.

MVRL has only paid one monthly dividend. That was $0.7957, paid in July 2020. Thus, it was a "big month" dividend. I have estimated the August 2020 monthly dividends for both MVRL and REML. Using the ratio of the sum of actual and projected REML July and August dividends, to the sum of actual and projected MVRL July and August dividends, and applying that to the actual REML June 2020 dividend, an implied June 2020 MVRL dividend can be computed.

With three monthly consecutive monthly dividends, the current yield as shown on the CS and UBS websites can be computed using the methodology:

"Current Yield (annualized)" equals the most recently announced Coupon Amount, multiplied by four (to annualize such coupons), divided by the Current Indicative Value of the ETN,…"

The result of that exercise is shown below:

Month REML MVRL Aug 0.0274 0.1746 July 0.1242 0.7957 June 0.0247 0.1581 sum 0.1763 1.12838 annual rate 0.7052 4.51352 NAV 3.6478 28.8238 Current Yield 0.193322 0.15659

This indicates a current yield for REML of 19.33% and 15.66% for MVRL. That is logical, given that they are both based on very similar mREIT indexes and REML is leveraged 2X, while MVRL is leveraged 1.5X.

Outlook for the MREITs

There still is uncertainty as to the ultimate impact of COVID-19, on the securities markets and economy. However, some additional clarity as to the near-term outlook seems to be emerging. In the mREIT area, some clarity is emerging as well. Many of the mREITs have made their dividend announcements, and disclosed book values along with their earnings. Thus, we have a better idea as to how they fared in term of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mREITs had no significant COVID-19 losses on any of the agency mortgage-backed securities that they held. However, even the "pure" agency mREITs suffered sharp declines in book value. Agency mREITs saw their book values decline because of the severe basis moves against them that occurred, as their losses on the hedges that utilized swaps, futures and short treasuries, far exceeded any gains they may have had on the agency mortgage-backed securities in their portfolios.

As I had expected, the mREIT dividends, that were declared once the smoke had cleared, were roughly in line with the change in book value. In some cases, the agency mREITs seem to have overreacted, and have since increased their dividends. For example, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) had been paying a monthly dividend of $0.17 since July 2019. In response to the hedge-related losses in March 2020, ARR paid no dividends until announcing, that they were changing to quarterly dividends and paid $0.09 with an ex-date of June 12, 2020. ARR has since resumed monthly dividends and announced that it will pay monthly dividends of $0.10 for each of the three months starting in July 2020.

Similarly, in July 2020. Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) increased its monthly dividend to $0.06 from $0.055 after cutting it from $0.08 in March 2020. In July also, New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.10 from $0.05 after cutting it from $0.50 in March 2020.

The agency mREITs, such as ARR and ORC, lost significant book value when the Federal Reserve abruptly lowered interest rates by a full 100 basis points. This caused havoc with the mREITs hedges, which were premised on only relatively small 25-basis point movements in interest rates. Without the COVID-19 pandemic, it probably would have been a good assumption that the Federal Reserve would have continued limiting changes to increments of only 25 basis points for many years.

The damage to the agency mREITs resulting from the sudden extreme decline in interest rates is now over. The yields on Treasury bills and notes cannot fall another 100+ basis points in a matter of days again, for the foreseeable future. Three-month Treasury bills are at 0.13% and 10-year Treasury notes are at 0.64% now. Unless those rates go significantly negative, the hedges employed by the agency mREITs cannot blow up again in the way that they did in March 2020. Negative rates in the United States are not as unlikely as they were in the past but are still very unlikely.

Buy mREITs Because of High Yields or Discounts to Book Value

REITs, in general, and mREITs, in particular, have traditionally been bought for current yield. Very low short-term interest rates make carry-type investments, such as mREITs, now very attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income. Furthermore, while mREITs might be reducing their dividends because of the March 2020 basis-related or other losses, they will not have their dividends reduced or eliminated as a consequence of accepting COVID-19 related aid from the federal government. This could become an important factor for investors seeking current income. There is no investment instrument, that does not entail significant credit risk, now offering the high current yields of the agency mREITs.

Historically, whenever mREITs are trading at significant discounts to book value, they have been a good buy. Even after the sharp increases from the March 2020 bottoms, many mREITs are still trading at discounts to book value. However, some non-agency mREITs are trading at dramatic discounts to book value, but do not have high current, or any yields. As the tables below indicates, some mREITs are not currently paying any dividends. Some of the non-agency mREITs were hit so hard by the COVID-19 related credit and market dislocation losses, that they suspended their dividends. As might be expected, the mREITs with the steepest discounts to book value are generally the ones that have reduced or suspended their dividends after suffering COVID-19 related credit and market dislocation losses.

The more risk-averse investors seeking high current yields are probably only interested in the agency mREITs. However, the non-agency mREITs trading at deep discounts to book value offer the greatest opportunity for capital gains.

If the real estate values that are now problematic, due to the COVID-19 pandemic recover, because of stronger economic growth or other reasons, non-agency mREITs that are not currently paying dividends could resume paying them. The next COVID-19 relief bill might have mortgage or rent subsidy provisions. As an asset class, mortgages are generally less vulnerable to declines in economic activity than many equity securities. The cash flows from mortgages and mortgage-backed securities, usually do not directly correlate to the revenues or profits of the issuing entities. Many companies in the department store, hospitality and tourism industries will probably never recover their losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, mortgages secured by assets held by those companies will generally be ultimately money-good as long as the value of the assets securing the mortgages exceeds the balance on the mortgage. Mortgages and mortgage-backed securities that are guaranteed by agencies or instrumentalities of the federal government have no credit risk. Non-agency mortgages and mortgage-backed securities can default. However, if the value assets that secure the mortgages remain high enough, there generally will not be any reduction in the ultimate cash flow from non-agency mortgages.

Even if a stronger economy does not resuscitate the mREITs with the steepest discounts to book value and that have reduced or suspended their dividends after suffering COVID-19 related credit and market dislocation losses, there might still be significant capital gains possible from them. This possibility arises from the fact that the stock market has apparently been a great beneficiary of the various government COVID-19 related actions.

As I said in American Airlines May Be The First Airline Bankruptcy, But It Will Not Be The Last

...various factors have resulted in what Alan Greenspan might have called irrational exuberance, in certain parts of the equity market. Most observers attribute this to various phenomenon including: investments by those who would normally be sports bettors and casino gamblers, having no other outlets for their proclivities.

Fiscal policy is not the only way that money is being pushed into the economy. The Federal Reserve is doing its best to see that money is sloshing around and much of it is finding its way into the stock market. Whether because of the cash paid out by the Federal government, the enormous increase in money or gamblers having no other way to gamble, speculative stocks have been buoyed to bizarre levels. Exhibit 1 is Hertz (HTZ) and its effort to sell stock while in a bankruptcy proceeding.

I Have More Confidence in My Economic Scenario than My Market Forecast

Clearly, the COVID-19 situation is the key factor for any economic forecast and, to a large extent, the outlook for the securities markets. If an investor has a very negative outlook for economic activity and the equity markets, they should favor agency mREITs over non-agency mREITs. If I had a very positive outlook for economic activity and the equity markets, I would favor non-agency mREITs, now trading at steep discounts to book value, over agency mREITs.

There are a number of uncertainties regarding the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it will impact economic activity and markets. The variables involve, among other areas: epidemiology, medicine and politics. That said, I will present my base case, while acknowledging the possibility of widely different outcomes.

Estimates of the fatality rate for COVID-19 for are tending to converge around 0.5-1.0%. At that level, many businesses in America can get back to close to their pre-pandemic revenues, with COVID-19 still a risk, but not an unacceptable risk for most activities. There are many sectors of the economy that can get through COVID-19 relatively unscathed. If you must wear a mask to buy groceries, you will wear a mask or have the groceries delivered. Similarly, manufacturing can resume, once stay-at-home orders are lifted, if health precautions are put in place. Some sectors such as travel will remain severely depressed.

My base case economic forecast is that real GDP will slowly advance haltingly as the stay-at-home orders are relaxed. However, real GDP in the USA will not get back to the pre-COVID-19 level for a number of years. Other countries may do better.

Real GDP will be held back by weakness in specific areas. It will take longer for some sectors to recover and some industries in America may suffer for an extended period. The travel, hospitality and tourism sectors will still remain relatively depressed. Even within that sector, airlines are the worst of the worst. Cruise ships can be used as hotels at times. Cruise ships served as hotels when the Florida city of Jacksonville hosted the Super Bowl and are being considered for that use again in Jacksonville for the 2020 Republican Convention. Additionally, cruise ships can be rerouted to avoid COVID-19 travel issues, such as the problem posed by certain locations requiring 14-day quarantine periods for those arriving from outside. There are "cruises to nowhere" that return to their original port of embarkation.

Hotels can be possibly repurposed as residential units or other commercial uses. For relatively shorter trips, COVID-19 makes automobiles now much more attractive than air travel. People in cars don't wear masks, sit near strangers, or interact with others in airports. Maintaining social distancing when traveling with children is much easier when traveling by car, than by air. Even the beleaguered car rental industry is taking market share from airlines in the short-haul trip market.

Worldwide, businesses have gone through the process of learning how to conduct meetings using technology such as that from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) or Teams from Microsoft (MSFT). It remains to be seen how much the damage will be to travel and hospitality sectors in the long-term from those. However, the familiarization and expertise gained in the use of those technologies will not be forgotten or unlearned. This could impact demand for office space as well as travel.

One factor which is not considered by some market participants is the extent to which the world is devolving into two categories of countries with regard to COVID-19. Those countries with no end to COVID-19 in sight, such as America, and those well on the way to eradicating the SARS CoV-2 virus. This could alter America's position in the world, with many possible ramifications. New Zealand and Iceland have already reported days with no new cases of COVID-19. Australia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Denmark, Greece, and South Korea are well on their way in totally eradicating COVID-19. Countries that have or are very close to eradicating COVID-19 are now working on plans for a "travel bubble" where travel between those countries will not be restricted. As other countries also eradicate COVID-19, travel between them will be allowed without 14-day mandatory quarantines upon arrival. America will almost certainly be among the last developed countries to have no COVID-19 cases. This may isolate America and reduce its status in the world.

The uncertainties with regard to economic activity, are even greater than those regarding the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. A big variable involves the possible government policy responses that will be enacted. Already, vast amounts of money have been thrown at the pandemic. This has had the initial effect of buoying up securities prices. In the longer-run, this could hurt financial markets. In Updated S&P 500 Profits For 2020 Updated S&P 500 Profits For 2020, the negative relationship between the ratio of federal government spending to GDP and the P/E ratio for the S&P 500 (SPY) was discussed. Federal government spending as a percent of GDP will exceed anything since World War II and that could depress P/E ratios.

The extra $600 per week in additional unemployment insurance expires at the end of July 2020. It is likely that the next version of the Federal Government response to COVID-19 will be enacted at the end of July or in August. That prompted me to include in: Delta Airlines Has Almost No Value Left

…New candidates for the most unfortunate government policies to be included in the new legislation seem to arise each day. One horrendous idea, was a tax cut for travel. This would not only be a wasteful subsidy, but make the pandemic actually worse. The reason that China with 1.4 billion people and a really bad start, was able to have so much fewer cases and deaths than America, was that they were able to shut down travel within their country so much. In some places in China, steel walls were put up preventing people from going from one street to another, and no one was allowed to travel at all, in some places, at times. In America, it is very difficult to restrict travel as much as was done in China, for some very good reasons. However, incenting additional travel with a tax credit, makes trying to fill a 19,000-seat arena during the pandemic, look like a prudent move, and makes disbanding the American Global Health Security and Biodefense unit, which was responsible for pandemic preparedness look brilliant and prescient. The unit was established in 2015 by Barack Obama's National Security Advisor, Susan Rice. The unit resided under the National Security Council. In May 2018, the unit was disbanded. A new candidate for most wasteful and unfair government expenditure has come from the American Airlines Group Inc.'s (AAL) pilots, which called on the U.S. government to pay for enough jetliner seats to enable social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. The airline pilots, not satisfied with having the Federal Government paying their salaries as part of the CARES act, now want the Federal government to spend $1.9 billion on empty airline seats. Most first-class seats on international flights cost more than $5,000. The Metropolitan Opera is having a gala premier of the opera "Dead Man Walking" on April 8, 2021. Maybe the Federal government should buy enough of the $5,000 single ticket seats to ensure social distancing there also. That would help a worthy cultural cause, and not cause the waste and environmental damage than buying empty airline seats would do….

Even if I knew exactly how the pandemic would play out and what the level of economic activity would be, there would still be considerable uncertainty regarding the financial markets. Interest rates will likely remain very low, at least for the short-term risk-free instruments such as Treasury bills. Three-month LIBOR is now 0.23%. This makes carry trades, such as what most mREITs do when they finance mortgage-backed securities with short-term borrowing, lucrative. Longer-term interest rates will probably also stay low.

The direction of the stock market is particularly difficult to predict. We have very low interest rates and massive infusions of government money pushing stock prices up. There are a record number of public companies on the verge of and filing for bankruptcy. Unemployment is at depression levels. We also have the unsophisticated "Robinhood" traders who probably think that "book value" has something to do with Amazon.com's (AMZN) online sales. If they were to find out what book values are and that the book values of some mREITs are far below market prices, they may jump on them the way they have done with HTZ and other stocks.

Analysis of the August 2020 REML and MVRL Dividend Projections

Most of the REML and MVRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" REML and MVRL dividends will be much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months since few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months." While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from REML and the other 2X-leveraged ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying closed-end funds that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

Of the 35 components in the index upon which REML is based, 10 have declared dividends with ex-dates in July 2020 and thus will contribute to the August 2020 REML dividend. There were two additions to the index: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) and Colony Credit Real Estate Inc - A (CLNC). These replaced Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) and Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI). Both XAN and AI have stopped paying dividends, due to losses incurred in March 2020. As is shown in Tables I and II below, BRMK's dividend will contribute to the August 2020 REML and MVRL dividends. CLNC announced a suspension of the monthly cash dividend beginning with the monthly period ending April 30, 2020.

Relative to the last dividend announcements, there were no dividend cuts or reductions, and two of the components that will contribute to the August 2020 REML dividend, have actually increased their dividends. New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.10 from $0.05. ORC increased its monthly dividend to $0.06 from $0.055. NRZ increased its quarterly dividend to $0.10 from $0.05.

Some of the components have explicitly suspended their dividends, or have not made any dividend declaration for the first two quarters of 2020 or later. Some components have delayed their dividends. The tables below show the ticker, name, weight, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the Table II includes the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the August REML 2020 dividend. Table I includes the contribution to the dividend for the MVRL components that will contribute to the August MVRL 2020 dividend.

My projection for the August 2020 REML dividend is $0.0274. For MVRL, the projection for the August 2020 MVRL dividend is $0.1746. This reflects both the sharply lower net indicative (asset) value relative to pre-COVID-19 levels and the impact of some mREITs not paying, lowering or delaying dividends. The weights of the components change as the relative market prices of the components change. As the mREITs that still pay dividends will comprise a larger weight in the index, that should increase future dividends, relative to those calculated using the beginning of July 2020 weights in the tables.

Conclusions and Recommendations

My outlook for the economy is for sluggish growth after the initial bounce back from the lifting of stay-at-home orders and the reinstating of the restrictions due to the surge in cases in some states that opened to soon. The relative failure of America to control COVID-19 may reduce travel and hospitality industries for an extended period. The diminishment of America's standing in the world may also impact economic activity. One sector that would relatively not be impacted by the weak economy is the mREITs. We now know more about the prospects for many of the mREITs since the second quarter dividends have been announced. Some of those we do now have current information on, are trading at very deep discounts to their book value. This situation cannot persist indefinitely. However, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

For various reasons, agency mREITs are attractive. Many industrial, retail and transportation stocks will likely cut or eliminate their dividends for COVID-19 pandemic reasons. Thus, agency mREITs' yields, even with somewhat reduced dividends, will look more and more attractive. At some point, the larger market participants may look to buy mREITs at deep discounts to their book values, for arbitrage purposes. This could include acquiring control of them with the intent of liquidating them at book value and distributing the proceeds to shareholders.

The only 2x mREIT Leveraged ETN remaining is now REML. MVRL is a 1.5x mREIT Leveraged ETN, which should yield less than REML, but will still have a very high yield. There are some mREITs that we know are now trading at very steep discounts to book value. Some mREITs have still been silent regarding their current status. The markets may have assumed the worst in those cases. That is reasonable in the current market environment. The only thing that I can be relatively sure of is that the mREITs will not be indefinitely trading at very steep discounts to book value. Either the book values will be much lower than what has currently been published, or the market prices of the mREITs will be much higher than they are now. In the coming month, we should get much more information about the book values of the mREITs that have been silent so far, as their quarterly reports are made available.

Assuming that every position and security held by every REIT is correctly marked at its fair value price (that is determined by what a willing buyer would pay and what a willing seller would sell it for) today. There is now still great variance in what can be expected between agency mREITs, non-agency mREITs and equity REITs. The agency MBS held by mREITs should not fluctuate that much in the near term. Agency MBS trading at a premium can only fall to 100 from prepayment risk. Hedges based on short-term interest rates will not move much unless the Federal Reserve takes rates negative.

A non-agency mortgage or MBS may be fairly priced today, based on today's market perception of the impact of COVID-19 on real estate. However, a significant change could occur, either way, in the near term regarding expectations that will be the future market perception of the impact of COVID-19 on real estate prices. This is even a greater factor in equity REITs.

I still believe that the macroeconomic conditions generally still favor mREITs and especially agency mREITs. Although stock market ebullience could make non-agency mREITs perform better. Regarding REML and MVRL, very low short-term interest rates make carry-type investing very attractive, particularly for those seeking to maximize current income.

There is a question of whether some of the existing mREITs, who have not fully disclosed their current situation, will be the beneficiaries of these conditions, or that newly created mREITs be the beneficiaries of these conditions. I am still a tentative buyer and have still been buying REML, MVRL and REM. I have also recently added to positions in agency mREITs: AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC).

Exogenous events such as the Great Depression, World War II and the 2008 financial crisis all provided tremendous buying opportunities for some investors. However, one does not know when the bottom in the financial markets will be. Generally, stock market bottoms occur before when the economy or the crisis is at its worst. With the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainty exists as to how much damage will be done by the virus and by the various measures taken by governments in response. This includes but is not limited to the $trillions in debt that will be incurred. If, as I fear, the COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduces the position of the United States in the world, mREITs, especially agency mREITs, may be one of the few places to hide. That is until long-term Treasury bond rates spike upwards.

Regarding the various measures taken by the Federal government, there may be some factors that could boost securities markets before the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Extremely low risk-free interest rates make risk securities relatively more attractive. The speed at which money is being sent out in the recently enacted legislation means that many of those receiving money have not been negatively impacted financially by, or could actually benefit from, the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the extra $600 per week is extended past the July 2020 expiration date, many will be collecting the enhanced unemployment compensation, that in some cases, exceeds their previous salaries. They might use some of those funds to be buy securities. If additional COVID-19 stimulus/compensation payments are enacted, these would be likely to boost markets and possibly cause many distortions. The role of the Robinhood speculators may be significant as well. Thus, diversification is advised.

Table I MVRL Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc. NLY 16.93 6/29/2020 0.22 q American Capital Agency Corp. AGNC 13.36 13.37 7/30/2020 0.12 m 0.0518 Starwood Property Trust Inc. STWD 8.17 6/29/2020 0.48 q Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. BXMT 6.13 6/29/2020 0.62 q New Residential Investment Corp. NRZ 5.8 7.71 7/1/2020 0.1 q 0.0325 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. HASI 4.7 33.37 7/1/2020 0.34 q 0.0207 PennyMac Mortgage Investment PMT 4.58 18.39 7/14/2020 0.40 q 0.0431 Chimera Investment Corp. CIM 4.22 6/19/2020 0.30 q Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO 4.03 6/29/2020 0.140 q Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. BRMK 3.69 9.38 7/30/2020 0.06 q 0.0102 Arbor Realty Trust Inc. ABR 3.56 6/29/2020 0.30 q Apollo Commercial Real Estate ARI 3.41 6/19/2020 0.30 q MFA Financial Inc. MFA 2.82 suspended New York Mortgage Trust Inc. NYMT 2.67 6/30/2020 0.05 q Ladder Capital Corp. LADR 2.53 6/9/2020 0.20 q Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. - A CLNC 1.74 suspended Ellington Financial LLC EFC 1.65 6/29/2020 0.28 q Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR 1.58 3.33 7/2/2020 0.02 q 0.0041 Redwood Trust Inc. RWT 1.53 6/19/2020 0.13 q ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. ARR 1.52 9.44 9/14/2020 0.1 m 0.0070 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF 1.37 6/29/2020 0.43 q Capstead Mortgage Corp. CMO 1.1 6/29/2020 0.15 q Orchid Island Capital Inc. ORC 0.99 4.9600 07/30/2020 0.0600 m 0.0052 TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. TRTX 0.98 6/25/2020 0.63 q Dynex Capital Inc. DX 0.96 14.9300 7/22/2020 0.0300 m

Table II REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc. 17.35% 6/29/2020 0.22 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp. 13.82% 13.37 7/30/2020 0.12 m 0.0090 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc. 7.66% 6/29/2020 0.48 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 6.04% 6/29/2020 0.62 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 4.55% 33.37 7/1/2020 0.34 q 0.0034 CIM Chimera Investment Corp. 4.32% 6/19/2020 0.30 q NRZ New Residential Investment Corp. 4.17% 7.71 7/1/2020 0.1 q 0.0039 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 4.13% 18.39 7/14/2020 0.40 q 0.0066 ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 3.50% 6/29/2020 0.35 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp. 3.24% 6/29/2020 0.140 q BRMK Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. 2.88% 9.38 7/30/2020 0.06 q 0.0013 MFA MFA Financial Inc. 2.70% suspended NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 2.33% 6/30/2020 0.05 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc. 2.22% 6/12/2020 0.09 q STAR iStar Inc. 2.17% 5/29/2020 0.11 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp. 1.98% 6/9/2020 0.20 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc. 1.88% 6/19/2020 0.13 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. 1.47% 3.33 7/2/2020 0.02 q 0.0006 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 1.41% 9.44 9/14/2020 0.1 m 0.0011 CLNC Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. 1.33% suspended CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp. 1.25% 6/29/2020 0.15 q TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. 1.19% 6/25/2020 0.63 q EFC Ellington Financial Inc. 1.14% 11.89 7/30/2020 0.09 q 0.0006 KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 1.11% 6/29/2020 0.43 q GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.90% suspended RC Ready Capital Corp. 0.75% 6/29/2020 0.25 q DX Dynex Capital Inc. 0.74% 14.9300 7/22/2020 0.0300 m 0.0001 JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc. 0.73% 6/30/2020 0.23 q ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc. 0.72% 4.9600 07/30/2020 0.0600 m 0.0006 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. 0.64% 6/29/2020 0.33 q AJX Great Ajax Corp. 0.44% 5/14/2020 0.17 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. 0.39% 6/29/2020 0.05 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. 0.32% 6/29/2020 0.27 q WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. 0.32% suspended EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.22% 6/29/2020 0.28 q

