ETF Overview

iShares Global Telecom ETF (IXP) owns a portfolio of global communication services stocks. The ETF tracks the S&P Global 1200 Communication Series 4.5/22.5/45 Capped Index. The fund includes a combination of traditional communication services providers such as Verizon Communications (VZ) and Comcast (CMCSA) as well as a few high-profile technology stocks such as Google (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), and Netflix (NFLX). These are stocks that generate consistent cash flows and hold competitive advantages over their peers. Stocks in IXP's portfolio should benefit from several growth trends (e.g. the popularity of video streaming, data traffic growth). The outbreak of COVID-19 will only accelerate this growing trend as more people are forced to spend more time at home. IXP is slightly overvalued against its historical average. Therefore, we suggest investors to add shares incrementally and average down on any share price weakness.

Data by YCharts

ETF Analysis

These are moaty stocks that generate consistent cash flow

IXP's portfolio includes only about 90 stocks. Its top 10 holdings represent nearly 69% of its total portfolio (see table below). Fortunately, its top 10 stocks are stocks that have competitive positions over their smaller peers. Its top two holdings are high-profile large-cap technology stocks, Alphabet and Facebook. Both companies generate excessive cash flows from their advertising services. While Facebook faces some near-term headwinds as some big brands like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Unilever (NYSE:UL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) pausing their advertising spending, Facebook's advertising revenues come from eight million mostly small- and medium-sized customers. Therefore, the company is well insulated from these boycotts. As more and more companies shift their advertising budgets on digital media and websites in the long term, both Facebook and Google will continue to benefit from this trend.

Source: iShares Website

Other companies in IXP's portfolio include traditional telecommunication services providers such as AT&T (T), Verizon Communications, and Comcast. These are companies that offer wireless, wireline Internet, legacy cable TV, and/or IPTV services to their customers. In a post-COVID-19 world, these companies will continue to perform well as many people practice social distancing and rely on these companies' Internet and wireless infrastructure to do things online. Therefore, we expect these companies to generate stable and predictable revenues from their customers even in this time of uncertainty.

IXP will benefit from several growth trends

We note several trends to continue to drive growth for many stocks in IXP's portfolio. The outbreak of COVID-19 has only accelerated these trends. The first trend is video streaming. According to a report by Grandview Research, North America's video streaming market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19.6% from 2019 to 2025. Stocks such as Netflix, Walt Disney (DIS), and Google should benefit from this trend. The trend is similar in other parts of the world. According to Allied Market Research, the video streaming market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2016 to 2026.

Source: Grandviewresearch.com

As there are more and more people relying on the Internet to handle day to day activities (e.g. video streaming, e-commerce, social networking, etc.), demand for data and bandwidth is expected to grow rapidly in the next few years. This trend should also be further accelerated in this post-COVID-19 world as people increasingly perform their tasks online. As can be seen from the illustration below, Internet users are expected to increase to 4.8 billion globally by 2022. This is significantly higher than 2017's 3.4 billion. Average speed is also expected to increase from 39 Mbps in 2017 to 75.4 Mbps in 2022. Stocks such as AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast will benefit from this trend.

Source: Cisco

IXP is slightly overvalued

Below is a table that shows IXP's top 10 holdings. As can be seen from the table below, its weighted average forward P/E ratio of 33.72x is slightly higher than its 5-year P/E ratio of 32.72x. Therefore, IXP appears to be slightly overvalued.

Ticker Name Forward P/E 5-Year P/E Weight (%) FB Facebook Class A 32.57 26.73 13.77 GOOGL Alphabet Class A 35.97 23.79 10.81 GOOG Alphabet Class C 35.97 23.47 10.56 OTCPK:TCEHY Tencent Holdings 38.61 31.32 9.02 NFLX Netflix 78.13 152.04 5.23 CMCSA Comcast Corp. Class A 17.92 15.77 4.39 DIS Walt Disney 38.46 19.37 4.21 VZ Verizon Communications 11.72 12.09 4.14 T AT&T 9.58 11.25 4.07 OTCPK:SFTBY Softbank Group 7.46 20.94 2.67 WEIGHTED AVERAGE/TOTAL 33.72 32.72 68.87

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

There is considerable concentration risk as IXP's top 10 holdings represent nearly 69% of its total portfolio. Any stock's weakness in its top 10 holdings can negatively impact IXP's fund value.

Investor Takeaway

We like IXP's portfolio of quality communications and technology stocks that generates consistent and stable cash flow. These stocks should also benefit from the trend of the growing demand for communications services in the next few years. Given that its shares are slightly overvalued, we suggest investors to add a small portion first and average down on any fund price weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.