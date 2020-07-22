Uber Technologies (UBER) is expected to deliver perilous revenue growth during 2020, but the market estimates it will be growing wonderfully in the following years.

Investing in the company presents a secure risk-reward proposition with optimal downside and substantial upside potential, and its price is a dream come true.

The current pandemic will reduce the revenue of the company temporarily. Still, the future economic troubles and the trends that the new normality will generate will allow Uber to better position itself and grow faster than anticipated. The freight unit is poised to change the supply chain industry even more than Uber changed the taxi service industry.

Ups and Downs of the Pandemic

While the pandemic has reduced the need for local transportation, which is reducing Uber's revenue, it will spark two trends that will benefit the company: The increase in food delivery and the sudden unemployment growth.

Food delivery has soared as a safe alternative to going out, especially in countries where the pandemic is still very active. As for the countries where the worst part of the pandemic is over, social distancing guidelines have prevented restaurants from operating at full capacity, and it will take some time until this industry gets back to normal. With this trend, Uber Eats has gained many new customers, some of whom will become regular customers in the future. This will not only speed up customer growth but also restaurant adoption, as many restaurants that hadn't considered delivery in the past are forced to do so now.

The other catalyst for Uber is admittedly grim. As unemployment rises, Uber will provide a valuable option for many people to make a living with the means at their disposal. From Uber Eats with a bicycle or a motorcycle to the traditional Uber service with their car. The increase of available drivers will allow Uber to grow as much as it sees fit.

The trend towards Assetless & Uber's Freight unit

In recent years, companies and individuals have been migrating towards assets as services for many reasons. It reduces the need for capital investment, it allows flexibility, which is valued more as markets become more dynamic, and in some cases, it merely provides a better financial solution.

The traditional Uber ride-hailing service may deliver better financial value than owning a car for many people that do not use their vehicles as much. Uber made calculators in many countries to prove to its customers that, if they considered depreciation, gas, and maintenance, Uber provided a more affordable solution than owning a car. However, people often do not buy a car for its financial value, but for many other reasons like status, a sense of security, or because they like a particular model.

Businesses, on the other hand, tend to focus on the financial aspect of transportation, and Uber freight offers even more significant benefits in the freight service than it does in the ride-hailing environment. Uber freight could solve cargo transportation's most significant issue: Empty Returns.

Empty returns refer to the trip that trucks make back to the origin after delivering the cargo. Usually, this trip is made without a load; thus, the term Empty Returns. Many companies have tried to solve this inefficiency by trying to find cargo that needs to be shipped in the return direction. However, there is an enormous level of complexity and coordination involved, and a high number of restrictions as these programs rarely involve more than a few companies.

Source: Author's Charts

Uber freight could tackle this issue by involving more companies in the process and allowing for more complex routes with multiple locations (as the image above shows), which would reduce constraints and increase options for planning. Uber doesn't have to eliminate 100% of the empty returns to be a better financial option. As long as it can reduce empty returns significantly, the level of asset utilization of the trucks in the service would be much higher than traditional solutions, making it a better financial option. As the number of trips that Uber freight handles grow, so will the chances, it would have to eliminate empty returns.

The approach of Uber is not without risks. The increase in self-driving technology could push Uber out of the market. Companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA) that are investing heavily in self-driving technology may enter Uber's space in the future with greater capabilities and financial solidity. However, at the current price of Uber and the time horizon that self-driving cars present, the risk shouldn't deter investors from grabbing Uber now.

Valuation

In the past few years, revenue growth has had a minimum of 25% and a whopping maximum of 106%, and the tendency has been decreasing. The forecast modeled an average revenue growth of 20.8% compared to the past average of 57.9%. The gross margin has ranged between 13.8% and 34.7%, with a tendency to increase. The prediction estimates an average gross margin of 38.7% compared to the past average of 26.4%. The G&A as a percentage of revenue has oscillated from 46.5% and 69.9%, and the trend has been down. The assessment estimates an average G&A as a percentage of revenue of 33.7% compared to the past average of 58.8%.

Source: Author's Charts

These estimates are below the current market forecasts for Uber, especially the top side of the estimates. While the market expects Uber to be profitable between 2021 and 2022, the model is forecasting profitability between 2023 and 2024.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the expected growth for the next year. Considering Iterated growth allows us to analyze better stocks that have uneven growth rates in time, taking as reference non-GAAP earnings.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst undervalued by 37% and, at best, undervalued by 191%. So the stock is undervalued.

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company.

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is an 8% probability that Uber will end up trading at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now is of 37.2%.

Conclusions

The sad increase in unemployment and the trend towards asset-less policies could deliver a significant result for the company and move the price considerably. Still, even if this doesn't reflect in the price as much, the core business of Uber is favorable, and the current price is wonderfully undervalued.

Source: Diamond in the rough

Even with the pessimistic forecast of earnings, the company is at a bargain price. The catalysts that the pandemic is creating will help Uber grow, but the most critical asset of the company, in the long run, could be Uber freight. Uber has a long way ahead and plenty of work to do, it has what it takes to go from a diamond in the rough to a jewel that would shine in any portfolio.

