The stock leaves new shareholders without the required margin of safety.

Investment Thesis

Snap (SNAP) reports Q2 2020 results that were strong. Even though its Daily Active User ('DAUs') numbers were not as strong as expected, its underlying operations are moving in the correct direction, with improvements to its operating cash flow and gross margin profile.

Nevertheless, I remain unsure whether investors are getting a bargain opportunity as they are asked to pay close to 16x trailing sales for a company that struggles to find a path to profits.

Underlying Dynamics At Play

Snap delivered better top line revenue than I had expected. This was supposed to be the brutal quarter for the ad industry, and if its peers performed similar to how Snap performed in terms of ad pricing, it would appear that investors overreacted during the March-April sell-off.

To illustrate we can see how Snap's more mature North America market performed in terms of pricing:

One could argue that the Rest of World for Snap was down 26%, but investors would most likely pay less attention to that market.

What matters for Snap is mostly driven by its mature North America market, and here despite all the concerns from investors, Snap's ARPU was up 8%, which is impressive.

The Carrot For Investors?

Investors were hoping that during the lockdown, Snap would see its total number of Daily Active Users ('DAUs') soar:

But as you can see from the red box, its North America DAUs were only up 9% year-over-year, which is less than the 10% increase in DAUs set in Q1 2020 (green box).

Snap addressed this during its Q2 2020 earnings call:

This initial lift [in DAUs] dissipated faster than we anticipated as shelter-in-place conditions persisted.

Put another way, for Snap, the lockdown did not translate into a very high increase in users. But it's not all bad.

Operating Performance Improved

Snap's operating performance improved where it matters most, its operating cash flow and gross margins.

Firstly, its operating cash flow came in at negative $67 million compared with $98 million in the same period a year ago, a $29 million improvement despite the challenging period for Snap.

Secondly, its non-GAAP gross margin was 100 basis points higher to 47% compared with Q2 2019.

Put another way, despite having to navigate unprecedented and unexpected conditions, Snap's operating results actually improved.

However, when I think of Snap I fail to see a high-quality stock. Snap's top line is expected to bounce back and return to strong growth, but with so many higher-quality businesses trading for ever so slightly higher valuations, I'm struggling to see the appeal of getting invested in this stock.

Valuation - Insufficient Margin Of Safety

On the one hand, as you may note from the tone of this article that I'm less bearish Snap than I've been for a considerable amount of time.

On the other hand, I'm still a cautious investor and prefer to miss out on an opportunity where I don't feel confident rather than chasing a stock where I fail to see an adequate margin of safety.

Right now, Snap is being priced at very approximately 16x trailing sales. This is a marked increase from the period back in 2018.

In essence, investors are willing to pay more than twice the multiple compared with what investors were willing to pay for Snap during 2018 - if that doesn't note the high level of investors' expectation, little else will.

What's more, according to the earnings call, Q3 is on target for 32% revenue growth through July. Thus, as we look ahead to year-end, it now appears highly possible that Snap could reach or even slightly beat that year-end target of $2.2 billion in revenues. Yet, this unprofitable company remains priced at approximately 17x sales.

The Bottom Line

In earnest, I've been calling Snap wrong for a prolonged period of time. And if I were a Snap shareholder, this set of results would not be what would cause me to sell out of Snap.

Even though the results were not so strong, in my opinion, the results were positively better than I had expected.

You may declare that I'm too cautious, and my personal requirement to avoid a loss of capital is now transforming itself into a bigger cost by omission.

But I prefer it that way because when I invest, I want to be positively confident that the opportunity is tilted in my favor. Right now, with Snap, there's just too high expectations and too little doubt by investors that are getting reflected in its insufficient margin of safety.

