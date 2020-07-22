REITs Or Rentals? Thoughts From An Owner Of Both

I believe that for most investors, including myself, REITs are the better way to gain exposure to real estate.

Time is valuable. It's all about how one wants to use their time. If one wants to put the time into rental property management, there are ways to outperform REITs and the stock market.

Rental properties is the initial thought for many investors, but that may not be the best solution.

Most investors know that some allocation to real estate in their portfolios is important, but what is the best way to gain such exposure?

Investment Thesis

So you have decided that you would like to have an allocation to real estate in your investment portfolio. Great idea! Real estate investing has probably created more millionaires than any other type of investment. It makes sense for most investors to include an allocation to real estate as part of a diversified portfolio.

But how to invest in real estate? That is the question to ask.

For most people, investing in real estate necessarily refers to direct ownership of a plot (or multiple plots) of land, on which sit improvements such as a house or commercial building that are leased out to tenants. These investors may or may not be aware of real estate investment trusts ("REITs") — publicly traded vehicles that basically amount to real estate mutual funds, owning dozens, hundreds, or thousands of geographically diversified properties — but something about them doesn't feel like real ownership of real estate. It feels more like owning a stock than real estate.

They have a point. REITs are stocks. Shares of REITs are stock in companies, the primary (if not sole) assets of which are real estate.

Having owned both forms of real estate — direct ownership of a rental property and indirect ownership through REITs — my preference is definitely for REITs. In my estimation, most investors of any portfolio size would be better off choosing REITs for their allocation to real estate. In what follows, I'll explain why.

Real Estate Ownership In Two Forms: Direct And Indirect

As indicated above, direct ownership of real estate refers to buying individual properties and renting them out to tenants. There are numerous benefits of this form of investment. For long-term buy-and-hold investors, it's typical to get a total return of between 7-10% per year. That total return consists of four items:

Principal payments Free cash flow (after all expenses are paid) Tax benefits Property value appreciation

Of course, some landlords have been able to achieve much better total returns, while others have gotten much less due to mismanagement or buying into money pits.

The tax breaks for direct ownership are extensive. Most maintenance and capital expenditures can be written off. This includes ordinary expenses to maintain the property. And for tax purposes, real estate properties are depreciable, which means that the taxable value of the property falls over its useful life and thus one's taxable income likewise falls, even when after-tax income remains the same.

Despite depreciation for tax purposes, real estate almost always rises in value over fairly long periods of time, which means that one can also count on at least some capital appreciation. The standard assumption is that real estate will appreciate in value by the greater of CPI inflation or 2% per year, although in my experience residential property value appreciation is very dependent on the local market. When housing supply grows rapidly in a market, property values may stagnate or even dip. When housing supply is constrained, property values tend to rise significantly faster than inflation.

In my experience, the investors who are able to earn above-average returns through direct real estate ownership share a few qualities that cannot be overlooked or downplayed. They tend to be very entrepreneurial, willing to devote ample time, and extremely knowledgeable about the particular properties in which they invest. Most of them are full-time landlords, rather than those with non-real estate careers who want to dabble in real estate on the side. They like having full control of the asset themselves. And, in my experience, while these successful landlords understand the financial side of their craft well, most of their time is actually spent managing the day-to-day operations of the properties.

Think, for instance, about the stars of HGTV house flipping shows. They do that job full-time (in addition to being on TV, of course!), and they have put so many hours into it that they can walk into a dumpy house and envision how they can transform it into something desirable within their determined budget. While they may use contractors for some things, they also possess the skill set to do much of the rehab work themselves.

As in so many business models, much of the excess return from direct real estate investment comes from scale. For instance, a first-time investment property buyer will not be able to attain loan terms as favorable as an experienced landlord with a sizable portfolio.

But building up scale from scratch is a long and arduous process. There is no "rent reinvestment plan" for direct property ownership like there are "dividend reinvestment plans" for REITs or stocks. However, there are some other options for landlords to compound their initial investment. After building up substantial equity in a property, one can do a "cash-out refinance" in which one pulls out money from the property to invest in another property. Or one can do a "1031 exchange," in which one sells a property and reinvests the proceeds in a similar property within a certain time period in order to defer all capital gains taxes.

Likewise, in direct ownership, lack of diversification creates added risk. If one chooses to invest in single-family houses, one is taking on a lot of risk in the case that the property goes vacant for more than a month or two. Until one has built up a portfolio of 10 or 20 houses, vacancies or significant maintenance issues can be extremely costly, completely eliminate all free cash flow, and perhaps even render a negative return on investment.

In short, being a landlord is time-intensive, and earning above-average returns requires either becoming a full-time landlord or being very motivated to take on a part-time job in addition to one's regular work.

On the other hand, buying a REIT is somewhat like buying a piece of property and then immediately turning it over to a management company to manage. But it's even better than that. Let me try to illustrate why the professional managers of REITs are preferable to property management for directly owned RE.

According to NAREIT, REITs generate around an 11.5% total return over long periods of time (30 years). From 1977 to 2010, REITs returned over 12% annually, compared to 10% for stocks and 6-8% for private real estate funds. From 2012 to 2017, REITs generated 9% returns, on average, compared to 8% for direct real estate investing. How do REITs outperform? Scale.

REITs own hundreds or thousands of properties, so the general and administrative expenses (equivalent to the property management fee for direct RE ownership) are significantly lower than the management fees would be if one owned the same number of properties and turned them over to a management company to manage.

For most small landlords (1-10 properties), the management fee runs around 10-12% of monthly rent. If a landlord already owns a large number of properties (20+), it might be possible to get a management fee of 8% of rent. Compare that, for example, to Realty Income's (O) G&A expenses of 4.4% of rental revenue. Agree Realty (ADC), a smaller REIT, has G&A expenses of 7.5% of rental revenue. Other large or midsized REITs have G&A up to 8-9% of rental revenue, but in any case the point is that one can easily construct a portfolio of REITs that, in aggregate, achieve greater efficiency than directly owned RE in terms of management expenses.

When it comes to property management companies, if a landlord wants to be completely hands off and simply receive a check for the free cash flow each month, the fee will be higher — probably 12% of rent. This will eat into free cash flow and drag on total returns. For REITs, the typical management expenses are at least slightly lower and passivity is guaranteed.

What's more, in many cases (though not all), REIT management teams have "skin in the game" by owning a substantial number of shares in their companies, whereas management companies typically do not have ownership stakes in their owner-clients' properties. Thus, generally speaking, interests are better aligned with REITs than with property management companies.

One more area in which scale is important: interest rates. Real estate investing almost always requires leverage. For a small-dollar saver who has scrounged up enough to make a 20% down payment on a residential rental property, lenders are not willing to offer a mortgage rate nearly as low as what they might offer a REIT with hundreds or thousands of owned properties — unless, of course, that REIT is poorly capitalized and over-indebted. In general, banks offer the best rates and loan terms to the borrowers who need the money the least.

Another positive point for REITs is their liquidity. Since they are traded on exchanges every trading day, one can quickly cash out of one's position at any time. Just a few clicks is all it takes to convert tens of thousands of dollars (or more) from REITs into cash. Of course, this makes REIT prices more volatile than private real estate market prices, but over long periods of time the two tend to converge. REITs sometimes trade at richer valuations than their market real estate values, and sometimes they trade below net asset value. But, for most REITs, there is an unmistakable correlation between the stock value and the net asset value.

On the other hand, direct ownership of RE properties is a very illiquid investment. It usually takes at least a few months to sell a residential property, and at least three or four months to sell a commercial property. And then there are the transaction fees to think about: agent's commission (6% of sale value split between buyer's and seller's reps), title insurance, mortgage origination fees, appraisal, survey (if needed), and so on.

REITs have the scale and expertise to eliminate or bring in-house many of those transaction fees. For instance, many REITs engage in what are called "sale-leasebacks," in which corporations develop uniquely designed build-to-suit properties and then sell them to REITs while signing a long-term lease. Typically, REITs capture these deals through existing relationships with corporations rather than using brokers.

Instant diversification is another benefit of REITs. As Marc Prosser put it in Forbes:

You can find REITs for almost every sector and for both commercial and residential real estate. For as little as the price of a share, you can purchase a piece of a REIT that owns a portfolio of income-producing real estate assets. Quarterly dividends will come from the rent collected on these properties, and the value of your REIT shares can increase over time as profits grow.

Though REITs are sometimes forced to cut their dividends, as we've seen mainly from companies in the hotel, retail, and entertainment sectors during COVID-19, something similar would occur if one owned the same properties directly. Free cash flow would dry up, affording one no cash yield on investment.

Know Thyself

The saying "Know Thyself" originated in ancient Greece. It was inscribed on the front of the Temple of Apollo in Delphi. Apollo was the god of, among other things, knowledge. And, according to the Delphic people, Apollo was the god that warded off trouble and evil. Knowing oneself, in the ancient Delphic worldview, was an important method of preventing ruin.

When it comes to choosing between REITs and directly owned RE, this ancient Greek wisdom seems immanently relevant. If you know yourself and are honest with yourself, it should be clear which type of real estate investing is right for you, and which type will only bring you trouble.

Do you want full control of the asset to do with as you please? Or would you prefer a professional management team handle those decisions for you?

Are you handy, good with tools, able to make small repairs and perform some renovation projects yourself? Would you at least know if a contractor is ripping you off with an overpriced bid? Or is your skill set better geared toward analyzing a company's finances and a management team's capabilities?

Are you comfortable with the concentration risk of owning only one or a handful of rental properties? Or would you prefer the instant diversification of a large portfolio?

Are you willing to devote the time to actively managing a property or portfolio of properties? Will it annoy you when your tenants call about their A/C going out, their garbage disposal breaking, their windows and doors not adequately insulated, etc. etc. etc.? Or would you prefer a professional team answer those calls without having to go through an expensive property management company?

How much do you value your time? Would you find it no big deal to drive over to your properties on a regular basis to deal with issues? Or would you rather be able to go fairly long periods without having to think about your investments?

Crucially, are you only interested in owning relatively recession-resistant residential rental properties? Or would you want to own a portfolio of commercial RE properties if that was available to you?

Being able to answer these questions goes a long way toward understanding whether to choose rentals or REITs.

I would surmise that most investors do not want to buy themselves a part time (or full time) job. They don't want to force themselves to pick up new skill sets that they otherwise wouldn't have gained or wanted. They don't want uncertain and variable cash flow that can be eaten up by maintenance issues, vacancies, or property tax hikes. They don't want excessive concentration risk. They just want to eventually obtain financial freedom in the safest way possible.

For most investors, REITs are the better way to achieve this.

My Own Story

Five years ago, a family friend took me under his wing and helped me buy my first real estate property. This family friend is a good man that I highly respect. He definitely prefers directly owning RE rather than giving his money to anyone else to manage, but he has also made residential real estate his full-time job for decades now.

The property I purchased (with the guidance of this family friend) was a duplex. I lived in one side of it for the first few years, which lowered the mortgage loan rate because it was counted as a personal residence rather than an investment. Rent from the other side of the duplex paid for a large chunk of my housing expenses. My wife and I have since moved elsewhere, and the side where we lived is now rented out. Both sides have been rented out for two years now, giving me a good idea of the kinds of returns I can expect from rental property investing in my area.

I am currently getting about a 9% annual total return, on average, based on my original cost basis. If I also count the money invested in capital improvements (upgrading countertops, converting old sliding doors to French doors, swapping carpet for vinyl plank flooring, etc.), my return on investment falls to about 8% per year. Most of that comes from principal payments, with the remainder from free cash flow. This year, it will probably be closer to 7% due to expensive, unexpected maintenance issues. Of course, that is without taking any potential capital gains into account. But those are only realized when I sell the property.

One thing I've learned about myself through being a landlord is that I am not handy. I've tried fixing things myself, and usually I make the issue worse. What's more, on multiple occasions, I've gone with the first bid from contractors (due to either time constraints or laziness or both), only to realize later that I overpaid for their services. I was not familiar enough with how much materials and labor should cost to know better. A professional management team would not have made that mistake.

Worst still, I didn't care enough to take the time to get the best bid from a contractor. Nor did I care enough to research how much things should cost. My skill set is financial analysis, and that's what I care about as well.

Knowing what you care about when it comes to investing is perhaps the most important first step you can take. Investing your hard-earned money into something that sounds good, or that a friend persuaded you of, or that you know has made a lot of money for other people, but that you don't personally care that much about, is a sure-fire way to ruin.

Choosing the REIT Investment

If you have concluded, whether through reasoning and self-knowledge or the hard way (as I have), that you'd rather invest in real estate indirectly through REITs, the next step is finding the right REITs to buy. There are hundreds of them out there, specializing in everything from single-family homes and apartments to retail buildings to data centers to restaurants and car washes.

Of course, one can always buy an ETF that owns all or most of the publicly traded REITs available. The two most popular and low-cost vehicles are the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR). For those who don't wish to research REITs but know that they should have some real estate allocation in their portfolio, either of these ETFs would be a fine option.

But if one would rather be more selective, attempting to construct a portfolio of the most attractively valued REITs without compromising on quality, there are options available today. I'll offer six that I believe would make a great starting point for the investor looking to add real estate exposure to their portfolio.

First, I'll mention three multifamily (apartment) REITs, which are very similar to the sort of residential rental property investing that most investors would do on their own if they chose. AvalonBay Communities (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR) are two large and well-established owners of high-end apartments in urban markets along the coasts. Each has been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic as investors fear a mass exodus from cities. A third multifamily REIT, Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), owns mid-quality to high-end properties in non-coastal markets, concentrated primarily in Sun Belt states in the South. MAA has taken a hit from the pandemic as well, but it has fared better than its coastal peers.

Data by YCharts

In terms of price to operating cash flow, all three are attractively valued, with the first two trading roughly around their mid- to late-2008 valuation. I don't believe that their valuations will dip nearly as low as they did in late 2008 and early 2009, although they could go lower from here.

What about commercial RE outside the residential space? Three names immediately come to mind. Federal Realty (FRT) is a REIT that owns high-end shopping centers and mixed-use town centers. About 20% of rent comes from apartments and office space, the rest from retail and restaurants. The company has raised its dividend for over 50 years in a row, making it a Dividend King. Due to the pandemic and social distancing policies, the stock is trading near its Great Recession lows.

Data by YCharts

And though not quite at their Great Recession lows, triple net lease REITs National Retail Properties (NNN) and W.P. Carey (WPC), which both own single-tenant properties in which tenants are responsible for all property taxes, insurance, and maintenance, are also attractively valued. NNN has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years, and WPC has done so for 21 years. The former is focused more on eCommerce-resistant retail and restaurant properties, while the latter enjoys a diversified portfolio of industrial, warehouse, office, and European retail properties.

As for myself, I would prefer investing in REITs like these over direct RE properties any day of the week. I understand them better, and I care about them enough to do the requisite research. Best of all, they are truly passive, and they don't eat up any more of my time than what I want to give them.

Time, after all, is a scarce resource. It's a terrible thing to waste.

What Are We Buying? We are sharing all our Top Ideas with the 1,800+ members of High Yield Landlord. And you can get access to all of them for free with our 2-week free trial! We are the largest real estate investment service on Seeking Alpha with over 1,800+ members on board and a perfect 5 star rating! Join us today and get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, AVB, EQR, MAA, FRT, NNN, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.