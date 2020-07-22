Twitter And Discord Are Creating The New 'Boiler Room'

A classic 2000 film, Boiler Room, details life at a brokerage offering the opportunity for its trainees to become 'overnight millionaires'. Seth joins the firm as a trainee, and learns that the business isn't as pretty as he expected. Cold-calling quickly becomes his new best friend, offering shares to unsuspecting and unknowing 'customers' on the promise that the price will only rise and rise, and that they're in the 'next big thing' before anyone else.

It's not long before Seth starts to see the inner workings of J.T. Marlin - and the details of the 'pump-and-dump' scheme. Brokers and trainees would be promoting: fake, expired and/or worthless (penny) stocks, yet claiming to their 'customers' that those investments were guaranteed to go up and make them rich; after that demand drives prices higher, the firm sells shares and secures large profits, while the 'customers' sit in the dark and wonder why shares are plummeting and they can't sell those shares, eventually losing those investments, like the life savings of Seth's prime customer Harry.

Although the movie is based off a fictional storyline, pump-and-dump schemes and schemers have existed since, and are finding new ways to promote stocks to unsuspecting masses through social media channels. Twitter and Discord have risen to the top when it comes to listening to an 'experienced investor' making calls and predictions for companies, claiming large share price rises, but never actually disclosing the positions they hold, the prices they paid, or when they sold and took their profits.

And once individuals on Twitter have accumulated a following, such as in the thousands or tens of thousands [likewise on Discord with groups of similar sizes], promoting a stock to profit off of only becomes easier with the amount of people influenced by this. But what a large following pervades is trust - trust that the person is always correct, and won't do you wrong. But that's not always the case.

So let's just analyze some Twitter favorites: Remark Holdings (MARK), Bionano Genomics (BNGO), Novan (NOVN), Exela Technologies (XELA) and Bantec (OTCPK:BANT). So besides being hot on Twitter for generating 'free money', what else do these companies have in common?

They're all technically insolvent. Some, like BNGO, bounce between solvency and insolvency, and have more real news behind them supporting rallies to a degree, but others, like MARK, have been insolvent for longer stretches spanning years.

Data from SeekingAlpha/CNBC: NOVN, XELA, MARK, BNGO, BANT

A common theme is emerging. Three firms - XELA, BANT, and MARK have negative working capital and a shareholder deficit running for at least five consecutive quarters, NOVN has a shareholder deficit for at least five consecutive quarters, and BNGO has bounced between shareholder equity and deficit.

Now not all stocks promoted on Twitter and Discord are like this; some do present genuine opportunities and are not insolvent or facing insolvency. But when dipping your toes into the micro-cap realm, insolvency becomes a bigger issue, especially when looking at working capital and shareholder deficit.

Negative working capital in itself isn't so much a bad sign - large caps can run consistently and provide solid investment opportunities while running with negative working capital - but those companies generally have access to credit and can sustain growth operating in this fashion. But most micro-caps don't have the financial lever to command credit and funding, and operate on negative working capital consistently.

Working capital is a signal for short-term health and liquidity of companies: when current liabilities exceed current (monetizable) assets, a company technically is insolvent as it is unable to pay off those debts. It's basic accounting.

When firms, especially micro-caps, consistently operate under negative working capital, cash is being burnt, and the company starts to float nearing to the brink of distress/insolvency/bankruptcy. And if/when that begins to come to the horizon, a shareholder deficit paints the picture clear. Shares would be worthless.

Now that doesn't mean shares will just drop to zero immediately. Sometimes micro-caps on the OTC markets will reverse split to remain afloat and on the market - was BANT actually traded at $486,000 per share in 2009? No - it was a 1:1000 reverse split. But the general trend in shares could be as close to -100% as it could get without actually becoming worthless, aka $0.

In the case of a bankruptcy, creditors have to receive their money first, before equity holders can even get a piece of the pie. But if a company, like a few of these five, have more liabilities than assets, a Chapter 7 bankruptcy (liquidation) wouldn't have creditors receiving as much as they are owed, simply because the money isn't there. And if creditors aren't even receiving their full amount, equity holders won't receive anything, not in a Chapter 7, not in a Chapter 11.

Nonetheless, large returns can be made in micro-cap stocks like those mentioned above; it's definitely possible, and securing large profits could occur much sooner than when investing in blue-chips.

But there are other issues when trading in names like this. Price manipulation becomes much easier in the micro-cap and OTC marketplace due to lower floats, less information, and less overall interest. Creating a sudden wave of euphoria around a ticker could easily drive shares three, five, even over ten times higher, yet there might not be any financial basis to support shares rising by that margin. Traders or individuals creating this artificial wave of euphoria, much like those in the movie, can position themselves to hold thousands worth in shares, and double or triple in a period of days - then sell, and avoid the road back down.

Keep in mind, investing in tickers that have hype on social media (especially if those trade on the OTC or are micro-caps on the NASDAQ), have more risks associated with them. Assess the company's financial standing - how have revenue streams grown or shrunk, and why; is the company solvent or insolvent?

Remember the old adage, 'buy the rumor, sell the news'; except, in some cases, traders are buying, creating the rumor, buying and hyping the news, and exiting before the rest of the herd following them realizes exactly what has just happened.

News and press releases can benefit share prices, but they don't just dramatically change a company's financial standing overnight - an insolvent company won't magically become solvent after two news releases. Managing insolvency and bringing a company back from that realm (in this example, XELA) takes meticulous cost management and liability reduction with overworking limited capital, of which could just end up harming the company more.

The only person that has your own best interests in mind is yourself. Those traders on Twitter and Discord certainly aren't promoting stocks for your interests, it's mainly for them; if you benefit off of it, great, that's a win for you and them, but if you lose on that trade, they couldn't be bothered one bit.

Money can be made very quickly when trading in stocks like the ones mentioned here, given the hype on social media circulating those tickers. But the 'boiler room' idea likens itself to this - some of these companies quite likely have no chance of staying afloat, and are already running on the brink of insolvency. Pumping one of these higher, slapping higher and higher price targets on it, and saying it won't, it can't go down, and having others buy into that, now, that's where the real money is made. Others hopping on to the train for a few stops can earn a little themselves, but the ones starting the train themselves and hopping off right before it derails are the true winners. And just like that, the money can be gone in the blink of eye, leaving those investors wondering just what happened to that little company that had everyone so captivated. They'll never know when those pumping the rise had sold, and be left holding a stock with less hype and less buyers. It's a prosperous but risky game to play.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.