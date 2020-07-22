Investment thesis

Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) is a very mature company that has reached a point where organic growth could be very limited, yet it will likely continue to grow slowly but steadily. The current focus in Nestlé Health Science shows how necessary it is for the company to expand beyond consumer staples in order to continue growing.

In January 2020, the company announced a CHF 20 billion share buyback program. Considering Nestlé's market cap is CHF ~300 billion, I expect a ~6.5% share reduction in the period 2020-2022. The current coronavirus crisis will boost Nestlé sales, although temporarily. This increase will make Nestlé easy to finance the current share buyback program that is currently underway and open the door for a more than likely new buyback program to take place in 2023. The dividend, on the other hand, is sustainable in the long term.

These three factors are what investors should expect henceforth: slow but steady growth that will compensate inflation in the long run, a 2.39% dividend yield, and a ~2% annual buyback yield.

Data by YCharts

Back in December 2015, I added Nestlé to my portfolio for the first time and never closed my position. By then, I remember the stock was at its maximums. CHF ~70 looked very expensive to start a position, but I remember looking at the graphs, it looked like a straight line, tilted slightly upward as it moved, disturbed only during the financial crisis that began in 2007. Today, I happily sit near my +50% position while I reinvest these dividends in other companies I also love to own.

At a price of $115.70, Nestlé is currently trading at an all-time high. I usually stay away from all-time highs and normally require a pullback before adding a stock to my portfolio, but Nestlé is a stock that has constantly broken records throughout its history. The tailwinds that come from the coronavirus crisis, coupled with the fact that the company is determined to dramatically reduce its share count, make me believe that, from this point on, the price will increase in the long term. That's why I think investors who want Nestlé in their portfolios should not fret about all-time highs and waiting could make the stock more expensive. That's why Nestlé today is a buy and hold forever, as it almost always has been. From here, it is a good idea to add a small position and wait for a potential pullback given the risk of high volatility in case of a second lockdown or given the possibility of not meeting investors' expectations during the second quarter.

A brief overview of the company

Nestlé is a consumer packaged goods multinational that manufactures, packages, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. With a market capitalization exceeding the 300 billion mark, we are in front of the world's largest food company. Nestlé was created in 1905 as a result of a merger of Anglo-Swiss Condensed Milk Company (1866) and Farine Lactée Henri Nestlé (1866), making Nestlé a more than 150 years old company today, with factories in 84 countries, employing 291,000 people.

Image source: Nestlé website.

Nestlé is a company that will always follow every single generation throughout their lives. Nestlé sells its products in almost every corner of the world, 187 countries to be exact. Its products are moats that represent a must-have in the majority of supermarkets, and are also present in many restaurant chains through its Nestlé Professional division. Think of Kit Kat or Crunch McFlurry in every McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) restaurant, or delicious Burger King smoothies, which are also produced by Nestlé, or Nestlé ice creams that we can order for dessert in any restaurant, kiosk or convenience store. How many people drink Nespresso, Bonka or Nescafé every single day? Not to mention the Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) coffee and tea brand that Nestlé markets in a growing number of supermarkets around the world. Coffee, soups, pizzas, frozen products, pasta, rice, pastries, confectionery, drinks, juices, bottled water, and a long etcetera make up the astoundingly vast universe of Nestlé, everywhere, making Nestlé a must-have stock for any dividend growth portfolio regardless of the time we are in.

A safe haven in any period of history

Nestlé is the kind of stock that always seems overvalued. It only showed 3 major pullbacks during the last 20, years one in 2002-2003, when the stock showed a 28% price decline, the second was during the financial crisis in 2008-2009 that represented about a 40% decline. During the coronavirus crisis, the coronavirus crisis shown a pullback of almost 20% from September 2019 to March 16, 2020, before rebounding and set a new time high in July 2020. That pullback occurred in a time where most long term dividend-paying stocks were recovering from much deeper drops of as much as 50%, like McDonald's: -32%, Nike (NYSE:NKE): -40%, 3M (MMM): -35% or Disney (DIS): -43%.

Image source: Nestlé website

The company already has recognized that, during the next quarters and years, it will be very difficult to make accurate forecasts regarding results, so they decided to maintain its guidance, making everything that's priced in actually uncertain. The reality is that, while the majority of companies (large and small, listed and unlisted) around the world are still shaking their heads to see how to get out of this crisis alive, Nestlé reported a strong 4.3% organic growth during the first quarter of 2020 (driven by a retail and e-commerce growth that amply compensated the temporary drop in its Nestlé Professional division), when the coronavirus crisis was starting to wreak havoc around the world and people started to stockpile. This has left Nestlé with a very strong relative strength, which has materialized with a much smaller share price drop than most listed companies in march 2020, and a rebound that currently has already broken new records. Regarding pricing, the company expects positive pricing in Q2, since Q1 saw a pricing decrease of 0.4%, mainly impacted by North America promotions. At this point, we will try to zoom out a bit to try to cover a wider horizon and see what the latest events have been and what investors should expect from Nestlé in the future.

Recent acquisitions and divestitures worth mentioning

Nestlé is a major acquirer that is constantly rebalancing its product portfolio based on the evolution of consumer behavior. Although the company is constantly acquiring companies and brands with generous growth projections, they do not hesitate to get rid of those segments that show negative or limited growth. Below, we will briefly review the latest acquisitions and divestments that represent significant changes in the structure of the company and its operations.

In August 2018, Nestlé closed a deal with Starbucks to sell Starbucks' products and foodservice outside its coffee stores with no expiration date, thus expanding Nestlé's presence in the coffee market worldwide. This represents a move that will allow Nestlé to remain a leader in the coffee market for the long term.

In September 2018, it acquired plant-food based Terrafertil, a small company that markets seeds, fertilizers, substrates, and soil, among others. On October 2nd, 2019, the company announced the sale of Nestlé Skin Health for CHF 10.2 billion in an attempt to adapt to changing consumer patterns. Soon after, in January 2020, the company also sold its U.S Ice Cream business to Froneri for $4 billion.

In December 2019, Nestlé sold a 60% stake of Herta to Casa Tarradellas, a leading Spanish food company specialized in pizzas, cold cuts, and prepared packaged food products. Herta is a brand that sells mostly meat-based products (especially cold cuts), but also pizza and pastry doughs and snacks. This move included the creation of a joint venture between Casa Tarradellas and Nestlé to expand Herta's presence across Europe, so is a win-win situation for Nestlé.

Moving beyond food: Nestlé Health Science

In 2010, Nestlé founded Nestlé Health Science, a division whose objective was to create a product portfolio that would penetrate the medicine market, specifically nutritional medicine. Since then, this division has been showing continuous growth, with a double-digit growth year over year during the last quarter as the COVID-19 crisis is increasing the awareness of the population regarding healthcare.

Image source: Nestle website.

In August 2019, Nestlé acquired Persona, a newborn business specialized in personalized vitamin medicine, in a commitment of the company to further penetrate the personalized nutrition market, which is expected to reach $50 billion by 2025. In January 2020, Nestlé announced it would acquire Zenpep, a drug indicated for people with pancreas problems that make it difficult to digest food. This represents a major acquisition since Zenpep had net sales of $237M in 2018. These two moves are part of Nestlé's strategy to maintain a big presence in the nutritional medicine market.

A brief look at sales

Nestlé is a very mature company that is always trying to expand further, but at this point, investors should not expect big increases in sales.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sales (in CHF) 91.612B 88.785B 89.469B 89.590B 91.439B 92.568B Change (in %) -0.59% -3.09% +0.77% +0.14% +2.06% +1.23%

Source: Five-year review

Likely, the company's next quarters and years will see an increase in sales like the one that we lived in the first Q1 '20, as the coronavirus crisis creates a strong habit to have lunch and dinner at home, but the reality is that Nestlé has reached a maturity stage where will likely show small yet steady growth that will be compensated in a per-share basis by a continuous decrease in shares outstanding.

Shares outstanding reduction constantly increases shareholder stake in the company

Data by YCharts

In December 2019, Nestlé completed a CHF 20 billion share repurchase program at an average price of CHF 88.82. Considering the share price is currently at CHF 108.74, the company bought back shares at an average price of -18.31% of today's valuation. Since Nestlé's share price is in its all-time highs, an investor could feel uncomfortable with the idea of a new share buyback program, which started as soon as January 2020, but the reality is that back on July 4, 2017, when the recently completed program just started, the company was also at its all-time high of CHF ~82.00, whereas the company finally managed to buy back those shares at a very appropriate discount of the price at the end of the program. This is understandable, considering the great stability that Nestlé has offered throughout history, with the exception of some periods, as is logical if we consider that we are talking about a company that has been operating for more than a century. As I said above, Nestlé is not a stock you can try to time, so the company doesn't either, as it usually follows a moderate price increase with few and small deviations. Likely, this share buyback that has started at all-time highs will end in new all-time highs by the end of 2022.

Buyback programs will likely be the new norm at Nestlé. It will reward shareholders in the long run since it will increase their stake in the company for each share of the stock they own. The most likely scenario is that the company will announce a new program as soon as the current one ends.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 3.19B 3.13B 3.09B 3.09B 3.01B 2.93B Buyback Yield 0.09% 1.85% 1.21% -0.03% 2.52% 2.82%

Source: Nestlé financial results

Buyback yield is the percentage of shares that are bought by the company to be canceled. If buyback yield for a given year is, for example, 2%, profits will be distributed among the remaining 98% in the future, since the other 2% have been canceled and thus your stake at the company has increased. Note that the negative figure in buyback yield in 2017 is the result of an actual increase in the weighted average number of shares outstanding.

A sustainable and steadily growing dividend

Data by YCharts

Nestlé has been growing its dividend steadily along with its history, while trying to maintain a low payout ratio, both regarding earnings per share and free cash flow to equity, in order to ensure enough resources to invest for growth via innovation and acquisitions. The present is no different, and the creation of Nestlé's Health Science division is a sign of the company's continued commitment to expanding its borders, although share buybacks have been increasing strength in recent years, becoming rewarding plans through repurchase programs that essentially decrease the company's total dividend expenses by decreasing the total amount of shares outstanding, allowing it for room to increase per-share dividends.

I decided to calculate the safety and sustainability of the dividend from free cash flow to equity (FCFE), which is essentially the amount of cash flow from operations that is left to shareholders after all expenses and reinvestments, namely taxes, working capital, depreciation expenses, interests expenses, and investments have been deducted. Considering the company paid a total of $7.28B in dividends and had a free cash flow to equity of $14.39B, the company is using 50.56% of its free cash flow to equity to pay dividends, a figure that makes the current dividend yield of 2.39% a safe haven in difficult times.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Dividends per share (in CHF) 2.20 2.25 2.30 2.35 2.45 2.70 Dividend increase +2.33% +2.27% +2.22% +2.17% +4.26% +10.20%

Source: Nestle website

Nestlé is not too leveraged, and that is a good sign

Data by YCharts

Currently, Nestlé's long-term debt stands at 38.36B, generating an interest expense of 1.02B annually. This amount of debt is relatively easy to manage for Nestlé, so we can't say it is overleveraged. Anyway, given the tailwinds the company is experiencing as of today, I would love to see this debt to retract slightly or, failing that, a major acquisition, preferably in the Nestlé Health Science division, given the growing health concerns that the population is experiencing. On the other hand, the company could decide to make aggressive stock repurchases in order to leave a considerable part of the buyback program covered, before the stock becomes more expensive. Nevertheless, I have to admit Nestlé's balance sheet is quite impeccable.

Data by YCharts

With a debt to assets of 29.05%, Nestlé is not too leveraged. When compared with its peers, Nestlé constantly maintains a conservative position regarding debt. Currently, there is no reason to worry about leverage, but investors should always be vigilant about any increase sustained in time, especially if it is not followed by acquisitions or investments.

Key risks worth considering

Every investment comes with potential risks, and Nestlé is no exception. Changing consumer trends represent a risk for brands as they may become outdated if the company fails to continuously adapt them to new generations. A shift towards more organic and less processed products is one example. Nestlé has been successfully adapting its brands and portfolio of products throughout history, but this is a risk that we must always keep in mind when we are invested in food companies. The creation of Nestlé Health Science and the recent divestments are signs that the company is rebalancing its product portfolio and is aware of these changes in trends.

Another risk to take into account is the ageless battle between private labels and name brands. Private labels are products sold exclusively in a retailer chain, thus completely eliminating the need to invest in advertising. These savings in advertising expenses increase margins significantly, and therefore, private labels can be sold at lower prices than national brands. These can be manufactured by third party manufacturers specialized in store brands, factories owned by the retailer itself, or name brands like Nestlé that use their spare capacity to supply store brands. Nestlé, in the same way as the rest of consumer goods companies, has maintained its fight by differentiating its products and improving their quality. Others have joined their competitors, using their production capacity to manufacture for private labels, usually in secret so that consumers won't stop consuming their brands to consume the private labels they work for.

A third risk that I would like to mention is that of a possible temporary fall in the share price as a consequence of lockdowns produced by second waves of the coronavirus throughout the world, or if Q2 results are not as good as expected. This represents both a risk and an opportunity depending on our approach. That's why investors willing to add Nestlé in their portfolios could reduce this risk by adding a small position today, while waiting for a potential pullback to add more shares to their position at a cheaper price. We have to keep in mind that, in the long term, a lockdown should benefit Nestlé as it saw a nice organic growth from stockpiling.

Conclusions

Nestlé is a safe haven whatever may happen in the world. It has been here for a very long period of time and is poised to continue operating for many generations. Its wide presence everywhere and its highly competent prices make Nestlé a company with which it is very difficult to compete. In the future, Nestlé will become an increasingly important player in the world of health, especially in nutritional health.

Nestlé has always seemed an expensive stock, but history has shown us how its growth, along with the security that investors find in the company and the aggressive repurchase programs that it can afford, thanks to a relatively low payout ratio that is always maintained at around 50%, always pushes the share price towards new peaks. With a 2.39% dividend yield and a ~2% buyback yield, investors should expect at least a ~4.5% total yield while pricing should successfully follow inflation over the long term, making this investment a relatively inflation-resistant one.

Nestlé is a buy and hold forever investment that allows stockholders to sleep serenely at night throughout their entire investment careers. Investors receive a moderate dividend yield that grows steadily, while seeing their stake continuously growing via share repurchases. Currently, the price is at its all-time highs, but given that the COVID-19 crisis is poised to make them a juicy profit both from increased sales from stockpiling and an increase in nutritional health awareness, it is difficult to imagine a prolonged price decline in its share price from here. If you don't still own Nestlé, now it is a good moment to start a small position and consider adding if the stock declines in a second coronavirus wave or, failing that, in case Q2 results aren't as strong as expected. Similarly, shareholders who want to expand their position should do so before the stock becomes even more expensive, but may consider keeping a bullet just in case the price declines before continuing its path.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSRGY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.