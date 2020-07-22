Osmotica Pharmaceuticals receives PDUFA date

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc (OSMT) reported that the FDA has set December 29, 2020 as the PDUFA date for arbaclofen extended release (ER) tablets. The company also stated that the regulatory body considered its resubmission to the NDA for the drug candidate a complete, class 2 response to action letter issued on July 9, 2016.

Osmotica recently resubmitted its New Drug Application for arbaclofen. The drug candidate is designed to alleviate spasticity in Multiple Sclerosis patients. The resubmission application material included positive data obtained from recently concluded 12-month open label study. The trial tested long-term tolerability and safety of the drug candidate at 80mg/day dose level.

The primary endpoint of the arbaclofen ER clinical development program was Total Numeric modified Ashworth Scale TNmAS most affected limb while Clinician Global Assessment of Change was used as a co-primary measure. According to the data provided by OS440-3004 study, the drug candidate resulted in a statistically significant improvement from baseline to Day 84 in TNmAS-MAL scores in 40 mg/day (20 mg given twice a day) group compared to the placebo group.

The patients in 80mg/day cohort also showed significant clinical improvement. However, the mean Clinical Global Impression of Change score did not show significant improvement in comparison to placebo. The patients treated with the drug candidate did not demonstrate a mean worsening of CGIC scores after treatment.

Osmotica also conducted OS440-3005, a long-term open label study. This trial involved administering the drug candidate to the patients for up to one year. The majority of the participants completed the study with 80mg/day dosage. There was an overall improvement from baseline scores in the TNmAS measure up to one year for 80mg/day cohort, showing the durability of its efficacy. The drug candidate was also found to be mostly safe and well tolerated.

Baclofen is a racemate (rac-baclofen) consisting of an equal mixture of two enantiomers which are the l- or R-enantiomer (arbaclofen) and the d- or S-enantiomer. Arbaclofen is the active R-enantiomer of baclofen and has shown the role of R-enantiomer in the efficacy of baclofen. It has also been shown that S-enantiomer may be inactive and may lead to adverse events.

Osmotica has long history with this drug candidate. The FDA has earlier declined to approve it on the basis of irregularities and deviations from good clinical practices at the study sites for the initial phase III trial. This decision was taken in July 2016. The company submitted its revised NDA with the data from its second phase III efficacy study.

Osmotica is currently on a positive trajectory. The company recently obtained the FDA approval for its Upneeq eye drop as a treatment for acquired blepharoptosis, or ptosis. The company expects the drug to be commercially available from August. It will be distributed to a selected group of ophthalmologists and optometrists through an early experience program. Upneeq is the first and only FDA approved pharmacologic treatment for the condition which is generally caused by aging or by an injury.

Exelixis initiates pivotal Phase 3 study for Cabozantinib

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) announced the launch of a global phase 3 pivotal trial of cabozantinib in conjunction with atezolizumab. The combination aims to treat patients with inoperable, locally advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who progressed during or following treatment with an immune checkpoint inhibitor as the immediate preceding therapy.

CONTACT-03 is a global, multicenter, randomized, phase 3, open-label study. The trial will have nearly 500 patients enrolled in it, who will be randomized on 1:1 basis. The treatment group will be given cabozantinib along with atezolizumab while the control arm patients will be administered cabozantinib alone.

The co-primary endpoints of the trial are progression-free survival per Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors v. 1.1. Secondary endpoints for the trial are progression-free survival, objective response rate and duration of response. Gisela Schwab of Exelixis said, "The treatment landscape for metastatic kidney cancer is rapidly evolving as the use of immune checkpoint inhibitor-based regimens move to earlier lines of therapy."

Exelixis is collaborating with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) for this program. The trial is being co-funded by Exelixis and is sponsored by Roche. The collaboration includes two additional phase 3 pivotal trials, CONTACT-01 and CONTACT-02. The former deals with patients suffering from certain types of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer while the latter deals with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who have been earlier treated with one novel hormonal therapy. Both the trials were started in June 2020.

CONTACT-03 was designed on the basis of current COSMIC-021 trial, which is a phase 1b study of cabozantinib in arrangement with atezolizumab for various advanced solid tumors including RCC, NSCLC and CRPC.

CABOMETYX is approved for treating patients with advanced RCC and for the treatment of patients suffering from HCC who have been previously treated with sorafenib. However, CABOMETYX in combination with atezolizumab is not indicated for metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Aurora Cannabis restructures business in Europe

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) announced the restructuring of its business operations in Europe as the company deals with shrinking global demand. It plans to eliminate nearly one quarter of its workforce in Europe. The cuts would be implemented in select countries as well as in its European regional office. However, the company did not specify the number of jobs to be curtailed.

The decision comes on the heels of a recent restructuring of the company's business in Canada. Recently, Aurora Cannabis had announced plans to shut down five of its facilities and laying off nearly 700 workers. The company booked an asset impairment charge of up to $60 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

In an email, the company stated, "Aurora has undertaken a thorough analysis of our international operations to better align to current market conditions, continue to meet market demand and drive the company to near-term profitability." The company had to halt its international operations last December. However, the sales were resumed in February 2020.

Aurora also reported that it would be increasing its production in Denmark as it shifts its production operations to the Danish facility. The company plans to acquire an outstanding 49 percent share in its Danish business. It will also be shifting its European headquarter from Germany to Denmark. Aurora will continue with Italian operations. The company has a two year deal in place which guarantees to supply at least 400 kilograms of medical cannabis every year.

Aurora's restructuring is in line with overall macro environment in cannabis sector. Several major cannabis companies in Canada including Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) have announced layoffs and shutdowns. Aurora will consolidate its position in Europe and close down its offices in Italy, Spain and Portugal.

