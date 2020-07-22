Medical Facilities Corporation is not only a wonderful value stock today, but it also still provides a solid and safe dividend. Furthermore, I doubt this company will remain OTC in the US for much longer.

Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF) is not a familiar stock to most in the United States, but it is a well-known name in Canada. The company operates out of Toronto, ON and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker TSX:DR (or DR.TO). However, while the entirety of its portfolio is in the United States, it is not listed on a major US stock exchange and remains an OTC penny stock in the US.

Medical Facilities Corporation owns controlling interests in surgical facilities and ambulatory surgery centers in Arkansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. Its portfolio is geographically diversified, and so are its clientele, in terms of the ways in which they cover their hospital bills. However, nearly half of their patients are paying their bills using private insurance.

The company is infamous in Canada for its legendary dividend payouts: up until June last year, Medical Facilities was paying a monthly dividend of 0.09 per share, which translated to a yield of over 14.28% by November 2019, with a payout ratio of over 166% in 2019. This made it one of the highest yielding investments in Canada. Needless to say, the dividend was unsustainable. Medical Facilities Corporation relied on acquisitions to drive growth, and while they continued to grow in revenue, they were unable to drive the kind of growth in the past few years that could sustain such high dividends. The dividend itself was hampering their ability to reinvest cash in their business.

In early 2019, the stock price was above $13 USD. As the company's struggles to cover its dividend became apparent, share price began its downward trend. By third quarter 2019, the company had made a 75% cut to its dividend and moved from monthly to quarterly dividend payments. Share price fell to around $3.5 (a 75% decline from previous highs) and continued its downward trend to below $2 in March, as the market digested COVID-19, it has since recovered to around $2.8:

The Dividend Cut was a Necessary and Positive Move

A company that sports a 14%+ dividend with a monthly payout will naturally attract dividend chasers. Needless to say, a 166% payout ratio was not sustainable, and the dividend cut was necessary. As a business that focused on acquisitions to drive growth, Medical Facilities Corporation's dividend was crippling its potential to reinvest in its own business. As the dividend took a 75% cut, so did the company's share price. Interestingly enough, the drop in share price more or less matched the cut to the company's dividends. While a 75% cut was quite aggressive, what emerged from this transformation was an attractive value investment, a profitable business with a clean balance sheet, still a very high dividend rate of about 7.5% at a payout ratio of approximately 50%, based on their cash flow, leaving the business plenty of extra cash left to make new acquisitions and grow from here.

This Company is Misplaced and Misunderstood and Doesn't Get Much Love or Attention in Canada or the United States - It Could List in the US in the Future

Medical Facilities Corporation is hated by many Canadian analysts for investing entirely in the United States, while listed in Canada. Watch this analyst on BNN Bloomberg calling the company "suspicious" for being listed on TSX, while invested in the United States. Meanwhile, in the US, the company remains OTC and is not a well-known name to American investors. An underfollowed business that has just lost many of its primary investors (i.e. high-yield lovers) is exactly the kind of place I like to look for value.

I don't find Medical Facilities' presence in the US "suspicious." With a much stronger private sector, US is a more attractive (not to mention much larger) market for Canadian companies in this sector, presenting them with more opportunities to diversify. Over half of Medical Facilities' clientele are paying their bills with private insurance. Such potential simply does not exist in Canada, where there exists a strong, functioning public health care system.

Medical Facilities is primed to list on a US stock exchange. A change of status from OTC to a major exchange could propel a boost in share price by itself, and perhaps, take away some of the reservations Canadian investors have towards this company as well.

An Aging Population and Other Global Trends Will Only Increase Demand for Surgical Services

Thanks to scientific advances, we are able to live longer, but as we age, we are naturally more reliant on healthcare and, especially, on the kinds of services Medical Facilities Corporation offers. Recent research shows that the number of people aged 80 or higher is expected to increase from 146 million to 881 million between 2020 and 2100. In effect, the number of people in need of surgeries for various ailments is likely to continue to rise multiple-fold in the decades to come.

Furthermore (and I hate to mention this), the United States is, at least statistically, the worst-hit country in the world by the novel coronavirus pandemic. I highlight the word "novel" because it is important to remember that scientists know very little about the long-term effects of this illness. There have already been numerous reports on the potential long-term effects of COVID-19, showing that the recovery from COVID-19 simply means survival. Even in cases pronounced as "mild," recovered patients are grappling with serious after-effects, in many cases, requiring complicated treatments or surgeries. I hate having to translate the harsh reality of this virus into an investment thesis, but needless to say, demand for surgeries are only likely to rise in the years following this pandemic.

Damage from COVID-19

That said, Medical Facilities has not been entirely immune to COVID-19. Three of their ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centers) have had to close due to local COVID-19 advisory, and construction work on their new ASC in Chesterfield, Missouri has also been delayed due to COVID-19. I doubt the closures will have too much of a material impact on their business. The local guidelines will affect all surgical centers in the area. Most of the surgeries will simply be delayed, and as management noted in their most recent earnings call, there will be a backlog of demand after the ASCs reopen.

Quality Investment with Decent Valuations

I went through Medical Facilities Corporation's portfolio of specialty surgery hospitals and was pleasantly surprised to see how highly trusted and well-reviewed their portfolio is. Every one of their surgical centers is receiving a 4-5 star review on Google, is frequently visited, with rave reviews about the service, orderliness, and the expertise of physicians at work. The company boasts about this in its own investor presentations, showing a well above-average customer satisfaction.

The same cannot be said of their ambulatory surgery centers, unfortunately, and many believe their venture into this category is the source of their weakness and the reason for the company's shrinking margins. While I find it concerning that the operating margin is on a decline, the company is in a strong cash position going into the COVID-19 crisis and has the opportunity to build on its areas of strength.

Meanwhile, thanks to the dividend cut and the ensuing panic sell-out, Medical Facilities Corporation is now trading at a forward P/E of 5.95, with a ttm P/S of 0.29, and P/B of 0.88. The debt is quite manageable. The company has a current ratio of 1.8x, and net debt to equity of 1.04, and net debt to EBIDTA of 1.96 (numbers as of March 31, 2020). The balance sheet and valuations look favorable, especially for a stock yielding 7.5%, a dividend that seems secure for now, following last year's cut. The payout ratio, currently, stands at 50%.

Furthermore, Medical Facilities has been able to (more or less) show consistent revenue growth over the past 15 years, faltering only on a couple of occasions. With the recent dividend cut and improved cash flow, allowing the business to make new acquisitions, as well as new centers that are being built, there is no reason to doubt that the revenue will continue the same trend for the years to come.

Not Remotely a Dividend Aristocrat, But Still a Worthy Dividend Play, Yielding 7.5%

Having been inconsistent with its dividends and having cut its dividend last year, this company is hardly comparable to the safe dividend aristocrats out there. But with a payout ratio of 50%, the dividend is secure for the time being, with the potential to grow in the years to come, if management is able to improve the company's margins.

Bottom Line

I think Medical Facilities Corporation is a buy under $3 (translating to approximately $4, if you are investing in DR.TO in Canada). Given the cash flow, the dividend has freed up, and considering near 40 million dollars of cash on hand, it won't be long before they start growing their revenue via new acquisitions again, and I like that management is emphasizing the importance of organic growth as well. In the short or medium term (a few months to a year), this is a buy. I still like the company as a long-term hold (5+ years), but to be sure of my choice, I would like to see them show organic growth and improving margins as well and will be following them closely.

